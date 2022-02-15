Oil and Gas prices effective Feb. 15, 2021

An oil pumper is pictured in a canola field are pictures near Hennessey.

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Tuesday.

Natural Gas —$4.39 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $3.169; Mid-grade: $3.430; Premium: $3.642; Diesel: $3.518

Yesterday – Regular: $3.152; Mid-grade: $3.414; Premium: $3.640; Diesel: $3.510

Year ago - Regular: $2.265; Mid-grade: $2.513; Premium: $2.735; Diesel: $2.489

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted Jan. 24

COMPLETION

Carter: Spring Operating Co.; Jenna No. 1-31 Well; NW1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of 31-02S-02W; 50 barrels oil per day, 51,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 8,486.

Grady: Gulfport Midcon LLC; Frick No. 1-23X14H Well; NE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 14-04N-06W; 15,861,000 cu-ft gas per day, 673 barrels oil per day; TD 24,240.

Gulfport Midcon LLC; Frick No. 2-23X14H Well; NE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 14-04N-06W; 12,987,000 cu-ft gas per day, 771 barrels oil per day; TD 23,149.

INTENT TO DRILL

Dewey: Mewbourne Oil Co.; Clem 16/9 PA No. 2HS Well; C N1/2 N1/2 NE1/4 (BHL) of 09-17N-19W; TD 19,687.

Mewbourne Oil Co.; Clem 16/9 PA No. 2HS Well; C N1/2 N1/2 NE1/4 (BHL) of 09-17N-19W; TD 19,687.

LeFlore: Merit Energy Co.; Spangler No. 10 Well; NW1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 07-06N-23E; TD 11,900.

Noble: Koda Operating LLC; Don Caughlin No. 2-4 Well; NE1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 of 04-24N-01W; TD 4,625.

SOURCE Enverus

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for Feb. 15, 2021