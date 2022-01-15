Oil and Gas prices effective Jan. 14, 2021

An oil pumper is pictured in a canola field near Hennessey.
Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Friday.

Natural Gas — $4.23 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current — Regular: $2.944; Mid-grade: $3.198; Premium: $3.423; Diesel: $3.211

Yesterday — Regular: $2.937; Mid-grade: $3.195; Premium: $3.413; Diesel: $3.200

Year ago — Regular: $2.096; Mid-grade: $2.337; Premium: $2.549; Diesel: $2.3

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Friday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. — $80.25

Oklahoma Sour

Sunoco Inc. — $68.25

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted Dec. 20

COMPLETION

No postings.

INTENT TO DRILL

Love: Command Energy Operation LLC; Raptor No. 1-21 Well; NE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 of 28-06S-03W; TD 7,550.

Stephens: Banner Oil & Gas LLC; Brown No. 14I Well; C SW1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 of 11-03S-05W; TD 1,125.

Tulsa: Crose Oil Co.; Quinton No. 6 Well; NE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 of 18-20N-13E; TD 1,300.

Crose Oil Co.; Quinton No. 3 Well; SE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 of 18-20N-13E; TD 1,300.

SOURCE Enverus

