Oil and Gas prices effective Jan. 7, 2021

Oil companies used to compete on how much crude they could produce. Truist analyst Neal Dingmann wrote in a report published Thursday that Exxon looks as if it is going to generate more than enough cash to pay off debt and still have enough to raise its dividend and buyback. The idea that Exxon could raise its dividend had seemed unthinkable just a year ago, because the company looked as if it might have to cut the payout.