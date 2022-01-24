Oil and Gas prices effective Jan. 24, 2021
Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Monday.
Natural Gas —$3.97 per MMBtu
Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.
Current - Regular: $3.007; Mid-grade: $3.272; Premium: $3.490; Diesel: $3.310
Yesterday – Regular: $3.014; Mid-grade: $3.276; Premium: $3.489; Diesel: $3.306
Year ago - Regular: $2.115; Mid-grade: $2.360; Premium: $2.574; Diesel: $2.358
Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Monday.
Oklahoma Sweet
Sunoco Inc. —$79.75
Oklahoma Sour
Sunoco Inc. —$67.75
Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted Dec. 29
COMPLETION
Blaine: Continental Resources Inc.; Slagell No. 2R-20-29-32XHM Well; SW1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 17-14N-13W; 10,784,000 cu-ft gas per day TD 28,606.
Canadian: Camino Natural Resources LLC; Red River 1208 No. 24-13-3MXH Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 13-12N-08W; 604 barrels oil per day, 5,635,000 cu-ft gas per day TD 20,803.
Carter: Black Mesa Energy LLC; Jewell 13-12-1S-3W No. SXH1 Well; NE1/4 NE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 12-01S-03W; 974 barrels oil per day, 3,142,000 cu-ft gas per day TD 14,072.
Mack Energy Co.; SW Wildcat Jim Deese Unit No. 13-2-I Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 07-02S-02W; TD 4,440.
Mack Energy Co.; SW Wildcat Jim Deese Unit No. 9-4 Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 12-02S-03W; TD 4,834.
Garvin: Marathon Oil Co.; Somers 0404 No. 2-31-30SXH Well; SW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 06-03N-04W; 1,488 barrels oil per day, 1,652,000 cu-ft gas per day TD 23,032.
Grady: Alvarado 2014 LLC; Bailey 26 No. 1H Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 26-06N-08W; 198 barrels oil per day, 234,000 cu-ft gas per day TD 16,219.
Continental Resources Inc.; Galvin No. 3-22-15XHW Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 15-06N-05W; 262 barrels oil per day, 547,000 cu-ft gas per day TD 22,830.
INTENT TO DRILL
Canadian: Citizen Energy III LLC; Walther No. 1H-1-36 Well; NW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 01-10N-06W; TD 16,600.
Citizen Energy III LLC; Walther No. 2H-1-36 Well; NW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 01-10N-06W; TD 16,500.
Logan: OSO Resources LLC; Mays No. 2-36H25X24 Well; W1/2 SW1/4 NE1/4 SW1/4 (BHL) of 24-18N-03W; TD 11,972.
SOURCE Enverus
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for Jan. 24, 2021