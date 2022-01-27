Oil and Gas prices effective Jan. 27, 2021

An oil pumper is pictured in a canola field near Hennessey.
Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Thursday.

Natural Gas —$5.90 per MMBtu

Today's AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $3.019; Mid-grade: $3.284; Premium: $3.503; Diesel: $3.321

Yesterday – Regular: $3.016; Mid-grade: $3.283; Premium: $3.490; Diesel: $3.314

Year ago - Regular: $2.131; Mid-grade: $2.371; Premium: $2.590; Diesel: $2.364

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Thursday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$83

Oklahoma Sour

Sunoco Inc. —$71

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted Jan. 4

COMPLETION

Kingfisher: Ovintiv USA Inc.; Jimenez 1708 No. 2H-16X Well; NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 16-17N-08W; 1,529 barrels oil per day, 2,219,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 19,021.

INTENT TO DRILL

Canadian: Citizen Energy III LLC; Nowlin No. 1HK-21 Well; SE1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 16-10N-05W; TD 14,300.

Creek: Yarhola Productiion Co.; Willa Dean No. 1 Well; SE1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 of 36-18N-06E; TD 3,200.

Ellis: Duncan Oil Properties, Inc.; BD No. 1-29HX Well; C E1/2 E1/2 (BHL) of 20-19N-25W; TD 17,200.

Kay: Koda Operating LLC; Coyle No. 1 Well; W1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 of 35-25N-01W; TD 4,601.

SOURCE Enverus

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for Jan. 27, 2021

