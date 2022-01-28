Oil and Gas prices effective Jan. 28, 2021

An oil pumper is pictured in a canola field near Hennessey.
Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Friday.

Natural Gas —$4.66 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $3.025; Mid-grade: $3.288; Premium: $3.506; Diesel: $3.332

Yesterday – Regular: $3.019; Mid-grade: $3.284; Premium: $3.503; Diesel: $3.321

Year ago - Regular: $2.142; Mid-grade: $2.388; Premium: $2.598; Diesel: $2.366

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted Jan. 5

COMPLETION

Dewey: Derby Exploration LLC; Titus No. 24-25-1XH Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 24-18N-14W; 6,261,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 18,920.

Grady: Bricktown Energy LLC; Jessica No. 6-1-12XH Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 01-07N-05W; 346 barrels oil per day, 557,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 21,174.

Stephens: Hogback Exploration Inc.; DPWU No. 11-19 Well; NW1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 of 19-02S-04W; 15 barrels oil per day; TD 2,700.

INTENT TO DRILL

Canadian: Paloma Operating Co. Inc.; Roseannadanna 34_27-12N-6W No. 2MHX Well; NW1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 27-12N-06W; TD 18,000.

SOURCE Enverus

