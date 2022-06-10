Oil and Gas prices effective June 10, 2022

Staff reports
·2 min read
An oil pumper is pictured in a canola field are pictures near Hennessey.
An oil pumper is pictured in a canola field are pictures near Hennessey.

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Friday.       

Natural Gas —$8.76 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $4.597; Mid-grade: $4.872; Premium: $5.108; Diesel: $5.206

Yesterday – Regular: $4.554; Mid-grade: $4.842; Premium: $5.079; Diesel: $5.195

Year ago - Regular: $2.755; Mid-grade: $3.009; Premium: $3.245; Diesel: $2.950

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Friday.        

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$117.25

Oklahoma Sour                      

Sunoco Inc. —$105.25

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted May 19

COMPLETION

Blaine: Continental Resources Inc.; Simmons No. 2-1-12XHM Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 01-14N-13W; 4,860,000 cu-ft gas per day, 23 barrels oil per day; TD 22,364.

Canadian: Red Bluff Resources Operating LLC; Every 1405 No. 1-19MH Well; SW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 19-14N-05W; 389 barrels oil per day, 812,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 13,557.

Red Bluff Resources Operating LLC; Wallace 1306 No. 1-12MH Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 12-13N-06W; 392 barrels oil per day, 809,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 14,359.

Ellis: Valpoint Operating LLC; Ted No. 1H-15-10 Well; NE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 10-18N-23W; 686 barrels oil per day, 754,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 18,266.

Love: L E Jones Operating Inc.; North Pike Sanders Unit No. 26-2 Well; SE1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of 05-07S-01W; 56 barrels oil per day; TD 7,586.

INTENT TO DRILL

Carter: Continental Resources Inc.; Courbet No. 3-27-21XHW Well; All (Multi) of 16-01S-03W; TD 22,181.

Dewey: Duncan Oil Properties Inc.; Ommen No. 5-14H Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 14-16N-20W; TD 14,800.

Marshall: XTO Energy Inc.; Gilmore No. 4-31H32X33 Well; NE1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 31-04S-06E; TD 17,853.

McClain: Charter Oak Production Co. LLC; Bella No. 1-35 Well; C NW1/4 SW1/4 of 35-07N-03W; TD 9,400.

Charter Oak Production Co. LLC; Dune No. 1A-12-13-24XH Well; NE1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 11-05N-01W; TD 21,500.

Charter Oak Production Co. LLC; Tut No. 1-9-16-21XH Well; NW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 09-05N-01W; TD 22,950.

SOURCE Enverus

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for June 10, 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Weak Chinese Demand Weighs On Oil Prices

    China's continued struggle to contain Covid has hurt demand for oil in the country, with high inventories likely to hurt imports in the coming months

  • Oil falls as U.S. inflation data surges, China imposes lockdowns

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Friday, after U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected and China imposed new COVID-19 lockdown measures. Brent crude fell $1.06 to settle at $122.01 a barrel. Both benchmarks still posted weekly gains, 1.9% for Brent and 1.5% for WTI.

  • Facing record inflation, Biden scores Exxon, oil companies for profits

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. Biden, who came into office vowing to reduce U.S. dependence on fossil fuels, said on Friday he was hoping to speed up oil production, which is expected to hit record highs in the United States next year. But he also issued a warning to the industry, whose profits have jumped with oil and gas prices, pointing to the gains as evidence consumers are paying for more than higher labor and shipping costs.

  • Massachusetts gas station owner stops selling gas in protest over record prices of almost $5 a gallon

    ExxonMobil raised gasoline prices by 40 cents in 24 hours, Ren's Mobil owner told Western Mass News after sticking "out of gas" posters on the pumps.

  • Oil prices could go ‘parabolic,’ putting global economy in ‘critical situation,’ says Trafigura chief

    Oil prices could enter a “parabolic state,” posing a threat to global economic growth, the head of commodity trading giant Trafigura warns.

  • Pipelines unclogged, but Canadian crude now faces U.S. Gulf Coast glut

    After long being deeply discounted for years because of a lack of pipelines, Canadian heavy crude is finally trading like a "North American" grade, moving in tandem with U.S. sour crudes sold on the Gulf Coast after Enbridge Inc expanded its Line 3 pipeline late last year. Unfortunately for Canadian producers, the Gulf is awash in sour crude thanks to Washington's largest-ever release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) that will amount to 180 million barrels over a six-month period, in an attempt to tame high fuel prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Millions of barrels of sour crude are flooding the market from storage caverns in Louisiana and Texas.

  • Saudi Arabia again holds the key to energy prices, but how long can that last?

    Development of alternative sources for oil and gas, as well as increased reliance on greener energy, will erode OPEC's hold on the global economy

  • Goodbye Golden Arches: rebranded McDonald's to reopen in Russia

    The relaunch will begin on Russia Day, a patriotic holiday celebrating the country's independence, at the same flagship location in Moscow's Pushkin Square where McDonald's first opened in Russia in January 1990. In the early 1990s, as the Soviet Union crumbled, McDonald's came to embody a thawing of Cold War tensions and was a vehicle for millions of Russians to sample American food and culture. The brand's exit is now a powerful symbol of how Russia and the West are once again turning their backs on each other.

  • Starbucks is rethinking its open bathroom policy due to safety concerns, CEO says

    Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said the consideration is due to growing mental health issues that makes it challenging for staff to manage outlets.

  • Popeyes Brings Back a Classic for its 50th Birthday

    Restaurant Brands International's Popeyes may be just a fried chicken restaurant to most, but to New Orleanians, it's a lot more than that. Born in the small, unassuming New Orleans suburb of Arabi in 1972, the chain now best known for its chicken sandwich had very humble beginnings. Originally called Chicken on the Run, founder Alvin C. Copeland changed the name to Popeyes after Popeye Doyle from the film "The French Connection."

  • Ukraine crisis: Why is India buying Russian oil?

    Imports of cheaper Russian oil by India are continuing to grow, according to the latest data.

  • US Natural Gas Slumps After Fire at Texas LNG Export Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas prices tumbled after a fire broke out at a Texas export terminal, threatening to leave supplies of the fuel stranded in the domestic American market despite surging overseas demand. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Pr

  • Explainer-Why India holds the key to global rice market outlook

    India's surprise decision to ban wheat exports has raised concerns about potential curbs on rice exports as well, prompting rice traders to step up purchases and place atypical orders for longer-dated deliveries. Government and trade officials have said India, the world's biggest exporter of rice, does not plan to curb shipments for now, as local prices remain low and state warehouses hold ample supplies. That's a relief for import-dependent countries already grappling with surging food costs, but most of India's rice growing season lies ahead and any change in prospects for the harvest could alter its stance on exports of the staple grain.

  • Iowa Premium cancels Tama beef processing factory that was slated to add 400 jobs

    Iowa Premium planned to replace its beef processing factory with a bigger plant in the small eastern Iowa city of Tama, hiring 400 more workers.

  • So Who Actually Sets Gas Prices?

    The answer is "nobody," but, as YouTube's Climate Town explains, oil companies and producers play an oversized part in the conversation.

  • Colorado companies' drilling plans for 101 oil wells approved by Colorado regulators

    Large project plans in rural Weld Co. show oil and gas development can adequately protect environment, regulator says.

  • Infowars bankruptcy tossed in deal with Sandy Hook parents

    A federal judge in Texas on Friday dismissed the bankruptcy protection case of Infowars and two other companies controlled by Alex Jones, the result of an agreement between lawyers for the conspiracy theorist and parents of some of the children slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez approved the deal after a brief court hearing. The judge's action allows the parents' defamation lawsuits against Jones to continue in Texas and Connecticut, where trials are pending on how much he should pay families after judges in both states found Jones and his companies liable for damages.

  • Cisco has scouted Atlanta for 'potential headquarters play' after 700-job expansion

    Landing a Cisco Systems headquarters could elevate Atlanta’s position in the ranking of major markets for technology companies.

  • Alex Jones Is Turning on His Own Lawyers in Sandy Hook Case

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyInfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones could soon sue his own lawyers, as Jones and his company scramble to blame someone else for their legal failures in lawsuits over their lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting.Jones and InfoWars have consistently lost in courtrooms across the country to families of the school-shooting victims who have filed suits over Jones’s claims that the massacre was a false flag. Last year, judges in Connecti

  • Caitriona Balfe Wrote a Powerful Essay Calling For More Legal Protections for Models

    Balfe wrote about experiencing "massive violations of my rights as a worker" during her modeling career.