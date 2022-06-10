Oil and Gas prices effective June 10, 2022

An oil pumper is pictured in a canola field are pictures near Hennessey.

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Friday.

Natural Gas —$8.76 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $4.597; Mid-grade: $4.872; Premium: $5.108; Diesel: $5.206

Yesterday – Regular: $4.554; Mid-grade: $4.842; Premium: $5.079; Diesel: $5.195

Year ago - Regular: $2.755; Mid-grade: $3.009; Premium: $3.245; Diesel: $2.950

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Friday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$117.25

Oklahoma Sour

Sunoco Inc. —$105.25

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted May 19

COMPLETION

Blaine: Continental Resources Inc.; Simmons No. 2-1-12XHM Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 01-14N-13W; 4,860,000 cu-ft gas per day, 23 barrels oil per day; TD 22,364.

Canadian: Red Bluff Resources Operating LLC; Every 1405 No. 1-19MH Well; SW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 19-14N-05W; 389 barrels oil per day, 812,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 13,557.

Red Bluff Resources Operating LLC; Wallace 1306 No. 1-12MH Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 12-13N-06W; 392 barrels oil per day, 809,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 14,359.

Ellis: Valpoint Operating LLC; Ted No. 1H-15-10 Well; NE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 10-18N-23W; 686 barrels oil per day, 754,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 18,266.

Love: L E Jones Operating Inc.; North Pike Sanders Unit No. 26-2 Well; SE1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of 05-07S-01W; 56 barrels oil per day; TD 7,586.

INTENT TO DRILL

Carter: Continental Resources Inc.; Courbet No. 3-27-21XHW Well; All (Multi) of 16-01S-03W; TD 22,181.

Dewey: Duncan Oil Properties Inc.; Ommen No. 5-14H Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 14-16N-20W; TD 14,800.

Marshall: XTO Energy Inc.; Gilmore No. 4-31H32X33 Well; NE1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 31-04S-06E; TD 17,853.

McClain: Charter Oak Production Co. LLC; Bella No. 1-35 Well; C NW1/4 SW1/4 of 35-07N-03W; TD 9,400.

Charter Oak Production Co. LLC; Dune No. 1A-12-13-24XH Well; NE1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 11-05N-01W; TD 21,500.

Charter Oak Production Co. LLC; Tut No. 1-9-16-21XH Well; NW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 09-05N-01W; TD 22,950.

SOURCE Enverus

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for June 10, 2022