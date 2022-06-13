Oil and Gas prices effective June 13, 2022

An oil pumper is pictured in a canola field are pictures near Hennessey.

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 4 p.m. EST Monday.

Natural Gas —$8.67 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $4.641; Mid-grade: $4.952; Premium: $5.183; Diesel: $5.250

Yesterday – Regular: $4.640; Mid-grade: $4.928; Premium: $5.169; Diesel: $5.241

Year ago - Regular: $2.754; Mid-grade: $3.011; Premium: $3.241; Diesel: $2.954

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Monday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$117.50

Oklahoma Sour

Sunoco Inc. —$105.

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted May 20

COMPLETION

Custer: Kaiser-Francis Oil Co.; Muno 5-13-16 No. 1H Well; NE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 05-13N-16W; 2,129 barrels oil per day, 205,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 16,863.

Ellis: Mewbourne Oil Co.; Joe Don 291/20 OB No. 1H Well; NE1/4 SE1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 20-18N-24W; 374 barrels oil per day, 712,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 19,964.

Mewbourne Oil Co.; Sally Jaree 32/5 BO No. 1H Well; NW1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 (BHL) of 05-17N-24W; 306 barrels oil per day, 782,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 20,375.

Major: Crawley Petroleum Corp.; Koehn Farms No. 1-18MH Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 18-22N-10W; TD 11,839.

INTENT TO DRILL

Canadian: Marathon Oil Co.; Janice 1409 No. 2-13-24MXH Well; SW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 12-14N-09W; TD 21,571.

Marathon Oil Co.; Janice 1409 No. 3-13-24MXH Well; SW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 12-14N-09W; TD 20,788.

Carter: Yale Oil Association Inc.; Maywalker No. 3-34 Well; C E1/2 NE1/4 SW1/4 of 34-05S-02W; TD 12,000.

Dewey: Mewbourne Oil Co.; Dalynne 15 PA No. 1H Well; C N1/2 N1/2 NE1/4 (BHL) of 15-17N-16W; TD 14,180.

Major: Comanche Exploration Co. LLC; Stewart No. 29-1H Well; N1/2 N1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 29-20N-15W; TD 13,981.

McClain: Charter Oak Production Co. LLC; Kalahari No. 1-4-33XH Well; All (Multi) of 04-05N-01W; TD 18,000.

Texas: Breitburn Operating LP; Witt-Worth 27 No. 675W Well; SE1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 27-05N-13E; TD 6460.

SOURCE Enverus

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for June 13, 2022