Oil and Gas prices effective March 22, 2021

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3:24 p.m. EST Monday.

Natural Gas —$4.97 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $3.775; Mid-grade: $4.077; Premium: $4.301; Diesel: $4.655

Yesterday – Regular: $3.788; Mid-grade: $4.091; Premium: $4.308; Diesel: $4.655

Year ago - Regular: $2.684; Mid-grade: $2.931; Premium: $3.155; Diesel: $3.005

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Monday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$108.75

Oklahoma Sour

Sunoco Inc. —$96.75

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted Feb. 25

COMPLETION

Blaine: Devon Energy Production Co. LP; Bradford 23-14-15N-10W No. 3HX Well; NW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 (BHL) of 11-15N-10W; 773 barrels oil per day, 2,246,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 21,408.

Devon Energy Production Co. LP; Bradford 23-14-15N-10W No. 4HX Well; NE1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 (BHL) of 11-15N-10W; 667 barrels oil per day, 2,058,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 21,220.

Devon Energy Production Co. LP; Bradford 23-14-15N-10W No. 5HX Well; SW1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 (BHL) of 11-15N-10W; 485 barrels oil per day, 1,434,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 21,247.

Blaine: Devon Energy Production Co. LP; Columbine 22-15-10-15N-10W No. 2HXX Well; NE4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 10-15N-10W; 777 barrels oil per day, 2,636,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 26,952.

Devon Energy Production Co. LP; Columbine 22-15-10-15n-10w No. 3HXX Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 10-15N-10W; 884 barrels oil per day, 3,289,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 26,804.

Grady: Bricktown Energy LLC; Jessica No. 3-1-12XH Well; NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 01-07N-05W; 382 barrels oil per day, 582,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 21,134.

Marathon Oil Co.; Brand 0605 NO. 4-18-30WXH Well; SE1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 07-06N-05W; 2,296 barrels oil per day, 7,842,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 26,109.

Marathon Oil Co.; Nekiah 0605 No. 2-18-19MXH Well; SE1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 07-06N-05W; 716 barrels oil per day, 1,182,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 23,296.

Love: XTO Energy Inc.; Carolyn No. 1-2H35X Well; NE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 (BHL) of 35-07S-02E; 558 barrels oil per day, 4,282,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 23,921.

Seminole: Reach Oil & Gas Co. Inc.; Hudson No. 1-27 Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 26-08N-05E; 30 barrels oil per day, 110,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 4,711.

INTENT TO DRILL

Canadian: Camino Natural Resources LLC; Cattlemans 1207 No. 32-5-2WXH Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4 (BHL) of 05-11N-07W; TD 18,180.

Camino Natural Resources LLC; Cattlemans 1207 No. 32-5-3MXH Well; N1/2 N1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4 (BHL) of 05-11N-07W; TD 18,048.

Creek: Brehm Asset Management LLC; Piper No. 2 Well; NW1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 of 18-17N-08E; TD 3,800.

Grady: Paloma Operating Co. Inc.; Madden 26-23-10N-7W No. 1MHX Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 23-10N-07W; TD 24,000.

Paloma Operating Co. Inc.; Madden 26-23-10N-7W No. 2MHX Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 23-10N-07W; TD 24,000.

SOURCE Enverus

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for March 22, 2021