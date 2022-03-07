Oil and Gas prices effective March 7, 2021

The Hill

Gas prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and have topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008 as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06, which is 45 cents more than a week ago, 62 cents more than a month ago and $1.30 more than a year ago.The national average has not been this high since July 2008, according to the website. States such as...