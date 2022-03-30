Oil and Gas prices effective March 30, 2022

Staff reports
·1 min read
An oil pumper is pictured in a canola field are pictures near Hennessey.
Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 6:38 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Natural Gas — $5.60 per MMBtu

Today's AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current — Regular: $3.808; Mid-grade: $4.096; Premium: $4.327; Diesel: $4.764

Yesterday — Regular: $3.810; Mid-grade: $4.096; Premium: $4.319; Diesel: $4.766

Year ago — Regular: $2.649; Mid-grade: $2.898; Premium: $3.128; Diesel: $2.961

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Wednesday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. — $104.25

Oklahoma Sour

Sunoco Inc. — $92.25

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted March 8

COMPLETION

No postings.

INTENT TO DRILL

Blaine: Continental Resources Inc.; NW Cowan FIU No. 3-4-9-16XHM Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 04-14N-13W; TD 27,649.

Cleveland: TRP-OK Properties LLC; WSJU No. 2201H Well; N1/2 N1/2 N1/2 SE1/4 of 10-10N-04W; TD 16,900.

Grady: Gulfport Midcon LLC; ONeal No. 2-05X08H Well; All (Multi) of 05-03N-05W; TD 25,365.

Kingfisher: Red Bluff Resources Operating LLC; Alma 1505 No. 4-29MH Well; NW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 20-15N-05W; TD 13,361.

SOURCE Enverus

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for March 30, 2022

