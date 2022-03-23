Oil and Gas prices effective March 23, 2022

Oklahoman
·1 min read
An oil pumper is pictured in a canola field are pictures near Hennessey.
An oil pumper is pictured in a canola field are pictures near Hennessey.

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3:09 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Natural Gas — $5.21 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current — Regular: $3.786; Mid-grade: $4.065; Premium: $4.296; Diesel: $4.644

Yesterday — Regular: $3.780; Mid-grade: $4.065; Premium: $4.299; Diesel: $4.645

Year ago — Regular: $2.679; Mid-grade: $2.928; Premium: $3.156; Diesel: $2.998

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Wednesday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$111.25

Oklahoma Sour

Sunoco Inc. —$99.25

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted March 1

COMPLETION

No postings.

INTENT TO DRILL

Ellis: RKK Production Co.; Tracey Cole No. 1-27 Well; NW1/4 SE1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 of 27-23N-24W; TD 8,700.

Grady: Camino Natural Resources LLC; Roberts 0607 No. 12-1-1MXH Well; SW1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 01-06N-07W; TD 23,922.

Lincoln: Underwood Oil & Gas LLC; Underwood No. 2 Well; E1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4 of 05-14N-05E; TD 3,750.

SOURCE Enverus

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for March 23, 2022

Recommended Stories

  • Solar-powered food dehydrator empowers Indian farmers

    STORY: (Nidhi Pant, Co-founder of S4S Technologies) "How can we reduce wastage and at the same time give a good income to farmers?”The answer to that question lies in this solar-powered food dehydrator….according to Nidhi Pant, the co-founder of the company that developed it.She says it helps some of India’s poorest rural farmers decrease wastage and increase income by extending the life of their produce that would otherwise have to be thrown away.(Nidhi Pant) “Our solar conduction dryers can increase the shelf-life of the produce by reducing the moisture content and the fruits and vegetables can be stored for 12 months.”The dehydrator is developed by S4S Technologies. S4S stands for ‘Science for Society.' It needs no electricity and can dry foods ten times faster than the sun alone. “In India we have traditionally been practicing sun-drying to dry the produce but it takes 6 to 10 days for it to dry leading to a lot of microbial and fungal growth. Using S4S’s solar conduction dryer we have now achieved this in a more efficient way. In 6 to 8 hours we can dehydrate it rather than 6 to 10 days and also there is a reduced microbial and fungal score, maintaining 80 to 95 percent nutrition intact.”S4S then buys back the dehydrated produce from small holder farmers or cooperatives and sells their produce to some of the world’s biggest food producers,including Sodexo, Nestle and Unilever.(SOUNDBITE) (Marathi) SHOBHA RATHOD, FARMER SAYING: “So these are the smaller bits of ginger that used to be wasted but now we cut it up and dry it with the solar drying machine. When it’s dry we send it to S4S which has given us the chance to sell more produce and earn more money. It’s changed our lives. I use the money to pay for school for my children as well as running the house.”As much as 40% of the perishable food produced in India goes to waste every year.That's according to former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar. Crops are left to rot in the sun without storage or transportation, or eaten by insects and rats due to a lack of access to storage facilities.The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that one third of food produced globally for human consumption is wasted every year.

  • Why U.S. oil producers aren’t jumping to fill the world’s energy void

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosU.S. oil prices rose 70% over the last year. Meanwhile, U.S. oil production rose by just 6%. Why it matters: Domestic oil producers aren't rushing to respond to soaring prices. In other words, don't expect a flood of American crude to drive energy prices back down any time soon. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy aren't American oil producers — especially in the oil-rich shale patch — pumpi

  • Oil Prices Set To Fall As New ‘Iran Nuclear Deal’ Nears Completion

    A new nuclear deal with Iran appears imminent and with it a 5-10 percent immediate drop in oil prices

  • California gas prices expected to remain high while most of the nation will see a drop

    Gas prices across the nation are expected to continue falling, while prices in the Victor Valley and California will remain high, fuel experts say.

  • Nvidia CEO says interested in exploring chip manufacturing with Intel

    (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp is interested in exploring using Intel Corp for manufacturing its chips, Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said on a call with reporters on Wednesday. Early last year, Intel, which was making mostly chips it designed, decided to expand its business into making chips that others design as well, called the foundry business, and has announced several multibillion-dollar projects for new manufacturing centers in the United States and Europe. Intel's shares rose as much as 2.5% following Huang's comments.

  • A Russian oil-sparked U.S. recession? This is how it could happen

    A global recession "seems unavoidable" as a result of Russian sanctions and fallout from the Ukraine invasion.

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • Russia's oil may not save its economy as China lacks infrastructure to take on more supply and Europe mulls formal ban

    China is unlikely to have the infrastructure or capacity to handle a fresh influx of oil supply from Russia, according to the Dallas Fed.

  • The London Metal Exchange is weighing a ban on Russian metals, and is in talks with governments about it

    A ban on Russian metals could have a big impact on metals like copper, nickel, and aluminum as Russia is a key force in the global metals trade.

  • Captain of Russian oligarch's $80 million superyacht gave crew 48 hours to leave a Spanish port a day after the Ukraine invasion, report says

    The captain ended his vacation and sailed Vagit Alekperov's Galactica Super Nova from Spain to Montenegro after Russia's invasion, per The Journal.

  • Shifts in food purchase patterns could be permanent

    Survey shows consumers’ preferred method of shopping is a combination of in-store and online at 35%, followed by 34% in-store only and 28% online.

  • India's Zomato faces heat for plans to deliver food in 10 minutes

    Indian food-delivery giant Zomato Ltd is facing a backlash on social media for its plans to roll out a 10-minute food service that critics say raises road-safety risks for delivery riders. CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a post late on Monday the service "Zomato Instant" would rely on a densely located network of so-called food "finishing stations", which will house bestseller items from restaurants and use a sophisticated demand prediction algorithm. "Nobody in the world has so far delivered hot and fresh food in under 10 minutes at scale," Goyal wrote on LinkedIn and Twitter.

  • China's ZTE says probation ends after clash with Washington

    ZTE Corp. said Wednesday a U.S. judge has allowed a probation period to end after the telecom equipment maker was nearly destroyed in a clash with Washington over its dealings with Iran and North Korea. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump barred ZTE’s access to American components amid rising tension with Beijing over technology and security. The company had pleaded guilty the previous year to shipping equipment to Iran and North Korea in violation of U.S. rules and agreed to pay a $1.2 billion fine.

  • Finland's Nokian Tyres defends move to retain control of Russian factory

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland's Nokian Tyres PLC said on Tuesday it would continue production in Russia to retain control of its local factory, at a time when many companies are halting operations in protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Before the Ukraine war, Nokian produced about 80% of the 20 million tyres it makes a year in Russia. It makes passenger car tyres in Russia, while tyres for heavier vehicles are made in Finland or elsewhere.

  • Putin: 'Unfriendly' nations to pay roubles for gas

    STORY: Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday (March 23) that Russia will seek payment in roubles for gas sales from so called “unfriendly” countries. His comments sent European gas prices soaring on concerns the move would exacerbate the region’s energy crunch."In the last few weeks there were unlawful measures taken against Russia by a number of Western countries to freeze Russian assets. By doing this the collective West has undermined the reliability of their currencies."Russian gas accounts for around 40% of Europe's total consumption. The possibility a change of currency could throw that trade into disarray.Putin said the government and central bank had one week to come up with a solution on how to move these operations into roubles, and ordered gas giant Gazprom to make the corresponding changes to gas contracts.According to Gazprom, 58% of its sales of natural gas to Europe and other countries as of Jan. 27 were settled in euros. U.S. dollars accounted for about 39% of gross sales and sterling around 3%.The European Commission has said it plans to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030."But unlike the United States and Britain, EU states have not agreed to sanction Russia's energy sector.Russia's list of "unfriendly" countries corresponds to those that have imposed sanctions on it.

  • Shanghai denies lockdown rumours as daily COVID infections near 1,000

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Authorities in the Chinese city of Shanghai have denied rumours of a city-wide lockdown after a sixth straight increase in daily asymptomatic coronavirus cases pushed its count to record levels despite a campaign of mass testing aimed at stifling the spread. But its testing campaign, with many people locked in residential compounds for days, is part of Beijing's national "dynamic clearance" policy to stamp out flare-ups as quickly as possible. Daily new local COVID-19 infections in Shanghai neared 1,000 on Tuesday, but authorities vowed to stick with a "slicing and gridding" approach to screen neighbourhoods one by one, rather than shut down entirely.

  • Oil Shoots Above $120 Again, and Signs Point to More Gains

    Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 5.5%, to $121.84 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, was up 4.9%, to $114.67. The Energy Information Administration released data on Wednesday that showed U.S. oil inventories dropping by 2.5 million barrels in the prior week, confirming fears that there is less oil available in storage just as people start traveling more.

  • EU looks to US to help curb reliance on Russian natural gas

    The European Union is looking to the United States to help reduce its reliance on Russian energy and will be discussing major shipments of liquefied natural gas over the next two years during a meeting with President Joe Biden on Thursday. On the eve of a two-day summit of EU leaders and her meeting with Biden, the European Commission said the bloc must quickly revamp its energy policy before next winter and another price crisis leaves millions of EU citizens with bills they cannot pay.

  • As gas prices surge, Fresno County calls for more oil drilling. Some say it’s a bad idea

    Fresno County supervisors say it would help with gas prices. Environmentalists disagree.

  • Oil at $150 per barrel 'is not outside the realm of possibility': energy trader

    Oil at $150 a barrel is "not outside the realm" of possibilities, says one energy analyst.