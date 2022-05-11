Oil and Gas prices effective May 11, 2022

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3:51 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Natural Gas —$7.67 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $3.986; Mid-grade: $4.270; Premium: $4.501; Diesel: $5.287

Yesterday – Regular: $3.954; Mid-grade: $4.234; Premium: $4.470; Diesel: $5.296

Year ago - Regular: $2.734; Mid-grade: $2.991; Premium: $3.223; Diesel: $2.918

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Wednesday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$102.25

Oklahoma Sour

Sunoco Inc. —$90

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted April 20

COMPLETION

No Postings

INTENT TO DRILL

McClain: Charter Oak Production Co. LLC; J.M. Holdings No. 1-35 Well; W1/2 NW1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 of 35-07N-03W; TD 10,210.

Twisted Oak Operating LLC; West Goldsby Osborn Unit No. T-17-W-3 Well; SW1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 03-07N-03W; TD 9,474.

Noble: DonRay Petroleum LLC; Grace No. 12 Well; C SE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 of 25-24N-02W; TD 4,499.

Nowata: Neok Production Co. LLC; Penner No. 12-24 Well; SW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of 24-28N-17E; TD 980.

Pittsburg: Sanguine Gas Exploration LLC; Whiskey Creek No. 1-15/10H Well; NE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 10-07N-13E; TD 16,750.

Stephens: Harmon C E Oil Inc.; H M Sledge No. B12 Well; NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 of 19-01S-05W; TD 4,600.

TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP

Creek: Striper Wells LLC; Transfer of Ownership to CAMO OIL CO. LLC; C E1/2 NW1/4 of 12-18N-07E; Dailey No. 11 Well.

Striper Wells LLC; Transfer of Ownership to CAMO OIL CO. LLC; C N1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 of 12-18N-07E; Dailey No. 1B Well.

Striper Wells LLC; Transfer of Ownership to CAMO OIL CO. LLC; C SE1/4 SE1/4 NW1/4 of 12-18N-07E; Dailey No. 2 Well.

Striper Wells LLC; Transfer of Ownership to CAMO OIL CO. LLC; C W1/2 NE1/4 of 12-18N-07E; Dailey No. 2B Well.

Striper Wells LLC; Transfer of Ownership to CAMO OIL CO. LLC; NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 of 12-18N-07E; Dailey No. 9 Well.

