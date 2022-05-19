Oil and Gas prices effective May 19, 2022

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Thursday.      

Natural Gas —$8.10 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $4.032; Mid-grade: $4.330; Premium: $4.550; Diesel: $5.206

Yesterday – Regular: $4.030; Mid-grade: $4.319; Premium: $4.544; Diesel: $5.226

Year ago - Regular: $2.785; Mid-grade: $3.044; Premium: $3.280; Diesel: $2.945

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Thursday.     

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$108.75

Oklahoma Sour                      

Sunoco Inc. —$96.75

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted April 28

COMPLETION

Carter: XTO Energy Inc.; Hewitt Unit No. 22-5402 Well; SE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 of 22-04S-02W; 7.5 BOPD TD 4,012.

Pittsburg: Trinity Operating USG LLC; Greta No. 1-331/4H Well; SE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 (BHL) of 04-08N-17E; TD 16,278.

INTENT TO DRILL

Carter: Tripledee Operating Co. LLC; Polecat No. 2 Well; C NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 of 35-05S-01W; TD 6,404.

Kingfisher: Hinkle Oil & Gas Inc.; Lincoln North Unit No. 45-5HO Well; SE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 28-18N-05W; TD 11,783.

Hinkle Oil & Gas Inc.; Lincoln North Unit No. 52-2HO Well; SW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 32-18N-05W; TD 11,800.

Hinkle Oil & Gas Inc.; Lincoln North Unit No. 60-4HO Well; NE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 (BHL) of 25-18N-06W; TD 14,358.

Hinkle Oil & Gas Inc.; Lincoln North Unit No. 80-5HO Well; SE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 (BHL) of 06-17N-05W; TD 12,219.

Okmulgee: Williford Energy Co.; Randolph Dutcher Unit No. 1-12 Well; W1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 of 18-14N-11E; TD 2,700.

Stephens: Banner Oil & Gas LLC; SJLSU No. 85I Well; W1/2 SW1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of 14-03S-05W; TD 1,150.

