Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Schlumberger's Q4, Shell's Acquisition Plans & More

It was a week wherein both oil and gas prices logged handsome gains.

On the news front, oilfield service major Schlumberger SLB reported fourth-quarter earnings that matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while Royal Dutch Shell RDS.A is contemplating the acquisition of sustainable energy provider Eneco.

Overall, it was a good week for the sector. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 4.3% to close at $53.80 per barrel, while natural gas prices gained some 12% to $3.482 per million Btu (MMBtu).

The U.S. crude benchmark scored a third straight weekly gain after the Energy Department's inventory release showed that stockpiles recorded a larger-than-expected draw. Continued optimism surrounding talks between the United States and China to resolve the trade war boosted prices, while the commodity also drew support from the OPEC-agreed cutbacks. Data showing drillers in the United States cutting oil rigs by most in nearly three years brought further upside.

Meanwhile, natural gas prices also registered a weekly climb following an above-consensus decrease in supplies. Investors were also buoyed by forecasts of colder weather, which should lead to the heating fuel’s tepid demand.

Recap of the Week’s Most Important Stories

1. The world’s largest oilfield services provider, Schlumberger, reported fourth-quarter 2018 earnings of 36 cents per share (eliminating charges and credits) -- in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line, however, declined from 48 cents a year ago.

The improvement in drilling business on higher mobilized rigs for integrated projects, rise in sales of SIS software in international markets and increased activities associated with Testing Services in Oman, United Arab Emirates and Qatar aided the company’s fourth-quarter results. The positives were partially offset by the fall in OneStim revenues from the North American land market.

Schlumberger believes oil prices will recover gradually through 2019. However, the volatility in the commodity price has convinced explorers and producers to spend conservatively, the company added. In other words, a customer’s emphasis on free cash flow rather than capital spending owing to oil price volatility has made the outlook for onshore North American drilling and production businesses uncertain, said Schlumberger. (Read more Schlumberger Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Decline Y/Y)

2. In a bid to bolster renewable energy business, Royal Dutch Shell is contemplating the acquisition of sustainable energy provider Eneco. Notably, the Anglo-Dutch giant has teamed up with pension fund manager PGGM to place a joint bid for the Eneco buyout.

The move comes after the government-held Eneco announced its decision last month to be privatized via an auction. Eneco, which is valued by analysts at around $3.4 billion, is heavily invested in green energy projects and complements Shell’s New Energies division quite well.

The move is in sync with Shell’s intention to ramp up its renewable foothold. In fact, the company will invest up to $2 billion per year till 2020 in its New Energies division, which will also serve as a hedge for reduced gasoline and diesel fuel demand. The company believes that pumping money into the New Energies unit is likely to significantly increase its customer base and drive revenues. (Read more Shell Eyes Eneco Buyout to Boost Renewables Business)

3. Gulfport Energy Corporation GPOR recently released capital expenditure budget and production forecast for 2019. The Oklahoma-based upstream player expects 2019 capex in the band of $565-$600 million, lower than the 2018 level of $814 million. Notably, majority of the spending in 2019 will be directed toward drilling and completion activities, and around $40-$50 million will be allocated for land activities. Moreover, the company expects 2019 free cash flow to exceed $100 million.

Owing to solid operations in Utica and SCOOP basins, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company projects 2019 production within 1,360-1,400 million cubic feet equivalent per day (MMcfe/d). This is almost consistent with the fourth-quarter 2018 output level of 1,392.8 million. Notably, full-year 2018 output averaged 1,360.3 MMcfe/d.