Oil Gets Another Tailwind as Refiners Go All Out in India

Debjit Chakraborty
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil refiners in the world’s third-biggest crude importer are stepping up purchases as they strive to meet annual production goals, giving prices another tailwind as they march toward $100 a barrel.

Most Read from Bloomberg

At least 18 of India’s 23 refineries operated at more than 100% of nameplate capacity last month, up from just eight in August, according to several refinery officials with knowledge of the matter. Average run rates across the plants were 101% in December, compared with 87% in August, they said.

The state-run processors -- Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. -- are reaching out to term-contract suppliers including Saudi Arabia and Iraq for extra barrels or buying on the spot market, said the officials, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

The big three, along with Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd., which together account for 65% of India’s processing capacity, are playing catch up after lagging behind production targets in the first nine months of the fiscal year through March as the virus hurt fuel demand. Oil imports rose to the highest in a year in December and the momentum is continuing this year even as the omicron variant weighs on diesel and gasoline consumption.

Indian Oil, the country’s biggest refiner, has been topping up its term volumes with spot purchases for March and April loadings. Hindustan Petroleum has completed a 40,000-barrel-a-day expansion of its Mumbai plant, meaning it needs to buy more crude, Chairman Mukesh Kumar Surana said.

Most refineries that operated above their nameplate capacities in November and December had been restricting activities for the previous few months.

India’s reinvigorated crude purchases made it the biggest buyer of U.S. oil in December, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures. The monthly total was also the highest since Washington allowed American exports in late 2015.

Profits from making diesel, the most popular fuel in India that its refineries are geared to produce a lot of, have risen to the highest levels in two years in Asia and the U.S. That’s providing an added incentive for domestic processors to crank up their run rates. Exports from India have also become increasingly crucial for the region amid a reduction in shipments from China.

The state-run refiners, which only export fuels intermittently, are keeping the overseas sales option open if local demand fails to pick up, the officials said.

(Updates with U.S to India oil export data in 7th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Energy Giant RWE Backs Germany’s Bad-Bank Plan for Coal Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- RWE AG is backing a coal-exit plan that would see the German energy giant transfer some of its lignite assets and liabilities to a government-led firm, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion i

  • China Fell Short of Trump Trade-Deal Purchase Promises

    (Bloomberg) -- China came up more than one-third short of its purchase commitments for goods in the trade deal that the world’s second-largest economy reached with the U.S. during the Trump administration.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoi

  • Barclays Hires Nomura Internet Banker Jason Harkness

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has hired Jason Harkness, who was a managing director at Nomura Holdings Inc. focused on internet investment banking, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bi

  • TID lands $20 million grant to see if placing solar panels atop canals makes sense

    The intriguing plan grew out of a study last year from UC Merced and Santa Cruz.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Blow the Market Away This Week

    Disney (NYSE: DIS), Zillow (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) all closed lower last year and are reporting quarterly results this week. Last year was weird -- to say the least -- for Disney shareholders. Disney even began sending movies to the local multiplex again, and its Marvel franchises delivered the industry's four highest-grossing movies of 2021 in this country.

  • Airline Stock Roundup: SAVE's $2.9 B Deal With ULCC, Q4 Earnings of ALGT & SKYW

    In the event of Spirit's (SAVE) merger deal with Frontier (ULCC) materializing, $1 billion in consumer savings is likely to be generated annually.

  • Large fire burns apartment complex under construction in Oklahoma City

    Oklahoma City firefighters battled a commercial fire at NW 63 and Western on Tuesday night. The fire was at an under-construction apartment complex.

  • Somaliland pitches 'huge' oil and gas potential during Taiwan trip

    Somaliland has "huge" investment potential in untapped oil and gas reserves, the foreign minister of Somalia's breakaway region told Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday, pitching investment opportunities on a high-profile visit. Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 but has not gained widespread international recognition for its independence. The region has been mostly peaceful while Somalia has grappled with three decades of civil war.

  • How markets closed Feb. 8 as investors digest earnings, Fed policy, and valuations

    Annandale Capital CEO George Seay and Victoria Fernandez, Crossmark Global Investments Chief Market Strategist, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the 2022 market outlook, the Fed's monetary policy, crude oil, and the tech sector.

  • Facebook may be flagging but Meta’s VR platform thrives

    Mark Zuckerberg, now $31 billion poorer thanks to Facebook’s first ever quarterly decline in daily users, might find consolation this week in his company’s virtual reality business. Although Facebook (now known as Meta) hasn’t revealed how many users it has on its Oculus VR platform, new data from Steam—the largest online distributor of PC video games, with 120 million monthly users—suggest Meta’s virtual reality (VR) business is dominant and growing fast.

  • Starbucks, fired Memphis workers trade accusations amid bitter union fight

    Starbucks fired seven workers at a Memphis location, in the midst of an increasingly acrimonious battle over a unionization drive

  • Livelihoods lost as climate disaster woes mount in Kenya

    Dabaso Galgalo is now used to the smell and grisly spectacle of rotting flesh festering in the scorching heat as Kenya reels from a spate of climate disasters.

  • After meeting with Putin, Macron says the 'risk of destabilization is increasing'

    After meeting with Putin, Macron says the 'risk of destabilization is increasing'

  • Youngkin Campaign Tweets Retaliatory Photo Of Teen For Sharing News Article

    The Virginia governor's campaign shared a photo of the high school senior in an apparent attempt to deflect attention away from the article.

  • Rob Ryan among coaches reportedly set to join Brian Daboll's Giants staff

    More and more pieces continue to fall into place when it comes to Brian Daboll’s first coaching staff with the Giants.

  • Canadian Crude Inventories Shrink in Threat to U.S. Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian crude inventories are dwindling as oil-sands producers prepare to shut some operations for maintenance, potentially adding to U.S. supply woesMost Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackCrude stockpil

  • Boeing deliveries remain low as 787 problems weigh

    The company handed over 27 737 MAX jets in January and three widebody aircraft, including a 777 freighter, Boeing said in its closely watched monthly report. Of the 27 MAX deliveries, seven were to Irish budget carrier Ryanair, while China Eastern Airlines took delivery of one 777 freighter. Boeing handed over https://www.boeing.com/commercial 38 jets in December and 34 in November.

  • Could This Be The Last Great American Oil Boom?

    Supermajors are looking to ramp up oil production in shale basins by as much as 25%, and it could spark what may just become the last great American oil boom

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks close higher as investors await more earnings results, inflation data

    Wall Street’s key benchmarks charged forward Tuesday as investors continued to weigh company earnings against the impending monetary tightening that has eroded enthusiasm for stocks in recent weeks.

  • Chinese drug giant halts trading as US move triggers stock plunge

    Wuxi Biologics suspended trading in Hong Kong on Tuesday following a record slump in its share price, after Washington added the Chinese pharmaceutical giant to a list that could restrict its US operations.