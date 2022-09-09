Oil Gets Mauled Again With Demand Concerns Spurring Weekly Drop

Yongchang Chin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly loss, burdened by demand concerns, rising stockpiles, and the possibility the Biden administration may make a fresh release from emergency reserves.

West Texas Intermediate dropped toward $83 a barrel, down more than 4% this week after hitting the lowest level since January. There’s concern consumption will take a hit as central banks raise rates and China sticks with its Covid Zero strategy. The dollar’s rally to a record has been an added headwind.

Despite the current bout of weakness, US officials are hunting for ways to head off a feared spike in oil prices later this year, including the possibility of an additional release from strategic crude reserves. The officials are warning of an increase in prices this December when EU sanctions on Russian supplies take effect, unless other steps are taken.

Crude has declined by nearly a third since its June highs as concerns over a global slowdown have gathered strength, overturning the rally triggered by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. On Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the US central bank was determined to curb price pressures, while the European Central Bank delivered a jumbo interest rate rise even as the region risks tipping into recession amid a worsening energy crisis.

The slump in prices presents a challenge for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies after they announced a nominal output cut at the start of the week, which triggered a short-lived rally. The reduction surprised many traders, who had expected OPEC+ to hold supply steady.

On Thursday, US government data showed a large buildup of crude inventories, which swelled by a greater-than-expected 8.8 million barrels. At the same time, a gauge of gasoline demand sank below 2020 seasonal levels.

Widely-watched time spreads have narrowed, signaling an easing of market tightness. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between its two nearest contracts -- was at 94 cents a barrel in backwardation, down from $1.21 a barrel last Friday, and almost $2 two weeks ago.

This week’s MLIV Pulse survey focuses on energy and commodities. It’s brief and anonymous. Please click here to share your views.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan’s Kishida Orders Fresh Economic Package in October

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered a fresh economic package in October to help the economy weather the impact of rising prices. The government will consider an extra budget to fund the measures once they are compiled, the premier said Thursday evening. Kishida also announced the key points of additional price relief measures to be detailed on Friday, saying that gasoline subsidies and price caps for wheat will be maintained. Low-income households will receive 50,000 yen

  • Peru’s Central Bank Delivers Smaller-Than-Forecast Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s central bank delivered a smaller-than-expected increase to its benchmark interest after inflation eased for two consecutive months.The central bank’s board led by Julio Velarde increased borrowing costs by a quarter of a percentage point to 6.75%, as predicted by only two of eight economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The other six expected a bigger boost of 50 basis points. It was the 14th straight hike in a cycle that has added 650 basis points to the key rate, taking it to t

  • Vladimir Putin insists Russia ‘has lost nothing’ from Ukraine war

    Vladimir Putin will meet Xi Jinping for the first time since the invasion, it was announced, as the Russian president threatened to scrap the key Ukrainian grain deal.

  • PC Supply Chains Are ‘Back to Normal,’ Dell CFO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The supply chain for personal computers is back to normal after years of logistics disruptions, Dell Technologies Inc. Chief Financial Officer Tom Sweet said.“There’s always going to be some issues in that chain, but in general from our perspective, it’s operating more like the historical norm,” Sweet said Thursday in an interview.Many component costs are getting cheaper as availability has improved and demand has weakened. Dell is working on clearing its inventories before being

  • Twitter Paid Whistle-Blower $7 Million for Silence, Lawyer Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. paid a whistle-blower who raised questions about operational problems within the social media platform $7 million to secure his silence, according to a lawyer for Elon Musk.The payment was mentioned in passing at a Sept. 6 hearing in the lawsuit between Twitter and Musk over his attempts to cancel a $44 billion purchase of the company. “They’re paying the guy $7 million and making sure he’s quiet,” Musk attorney Alex Spiro said at the hearing. People familiar with the

  • Avalara shareholder wants to block its $8.4B sale to Vista Equity Partners

    Vista Equity Partners' proposed $8.4 billion deal to acquire automated tax compliance company Avalara has hit a bump in the road. One of Avalara's biggest shareholders revealed that it's voting against the transaction, as it "significantly undervalues" the company. Founded in 2004, Seattle-based Avalara helps big-name companies such as Zillow, Pinterest and Roku automate many of the processes involved in managing their taxes globally.

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • Johann Rupert Says ‘Thank You’ to Richemont Shareholders as Bluebell Vows to Fight On

    Richemont’s candidate, Wendy Luhabe, beat Francesco Trapani in a boardroom race sparked by activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners.

  • Is Skyworks Solutions, a Top 5G Stock, Still a Buy?

    Skyworks Solutions has been hit hard, even though it's holding on to its business gains from 5G.

  • Aerospace Supplier Catches Rare Double Downgrade. It’s Good for Boeing.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag double downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to Sell from Buy, skipping the Hold rating entirely.

  • U.S. Oil Drops Below $85 a Barrel for First Time Since January. It’s Falling Further.

    Concerns that the poor outlook for the global economy will stifle energy consumption in the next few weeks is pushing prices lower.

  • California Raises Its Energy Emergency as Solar Power Wanes

    (Bloomberg) -- California faces the dual threat of blackouts from an overwhelmed grid as well as from the risk of wildfires as a punishing heat wave continues to exact a toll on the state’s power system.Edison International’s Southern California utility warned Thursday afternoon that it is considering cutting power to more than 50,000 customers to reduce fire risk in the drought-parched region. The alert comes after the state’s grid operator declared an emergency for the fourth straight day, ask

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • Trump's Truth Social steps closer to a financial cliff

    Former president Donald Trump's website Truth Social is barreling toward a financial cliff that could see its main lifeline disappear. A Trump-allied investment company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., asked shareholders this week to approve a one-year extension for its merger with Trump's company while it fends off multiple federal investigations.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. But at a special meeting Tuesday, the

  • 2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

    Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services sport ultra-high dividend yields and compelling long-term valuations.

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

    What is a growth or value stock anyway? Goldman Sachs says you should know the difference. Or how about investing in…neither?

  • This Under-the-Radar Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    Although the three major U.S. stock indexes tend to rise in value over time, 2022 has served as a clear reminder that this increase doesn't occur in a straight line. Think of a stock split as a lever a publicly traded company can pull to alter its share price and outstanding share count without having any effect on its market cap or operations. Investors tend to be most-excited about forward stock splits, which is where a company reduces its share price via a split while its outstanding share count increases by the same factor (ergo, no change in market cap).

  • Rivian Stock Jumps. It Will Make All-Electric Commercial Vehicles With Mercedes.

    FEATURE Rivian Automotive and Mercedes-Benz will partner to build all-electric commercial vehicles. Investors didn’t expect this bit of good news. Mercedes (ticker: MGB.Germany) and Rivian (RIVN) signed a memorandum of understanding for a partnership that will produce commercial electric vehicles for both companies.