Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter

8
JON GAMBRELL
·3 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom's coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide.

The oil firm's profits will help fund the kingdom's assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plans for a futuristic city on the Red Sea coast, but also comes as the U.S. grows increasingly frustrated by higher prices at the pump chewing into American consumer's wallets.

Those tensions yet again have chilled relations between Riyadh and Washington before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

In a note to investors, the predominantly state-owned oil company said its average barrel of crude sold for $101.70 in the third quarter — up from $72.80 at the same point last year. It's Aramco's second-largest quarterly profit in its history, just before its second-quarter results this year saw a profit of $48.4 billion.

It put its profits so far in 2022 at $130.3 billion, compared to $77.6 billion in 2021.

“While global crude oil prices during this period were affected by continued economic uncertainty, our long-term view is that oil demand will continue to grow for the rest of the decade given the world’s need for more affordable and reliable energy,” Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser said in a statement.

Aramco will keep its dividend this quarter at $18.8 billion, the world's highest.

Benchmark Brent crude traded just shy of $95 a barrel Tuesday. The sliver of Aramco that the kingdom has put on Riyadh's Tadawul stock market stood at $9.29 a share before trading Tuesday — putting its valuation at just over $2 trillion. Only Apple's valuation, at $2.44 trillion, is higher.

Saudi Arabia's vast oil resources, located close to the surface of its desert expanse, make it one of the world’s cheapest places to produce crude. For every $10 rise in the price of a barrel of oil, Saudi Arabia stands to make an additional $40 billion a year, according to the Institute of International Finance.

That's crucial as Prince Mohammed and his father, King Salman, rely on oil revenues to fund the kingdom's government. The International Monetary Fund puts Saudi Arabia's breakeven price for crude at just under $80 a barrel. The prince also likely wants to use the high oil prices to help fund his planned $500 billion futuristic city called Neom on the Red Sea.

OPEC and a loose confederation of other countries led by Russia agreed in early October to cut its production by 2 million barrels of oil a day, beginning in November.

OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, has insisted its decision came from concerns about the global economy. Analysts in the U.S. and Europe warn a recession looms in the West from inflation and subsequent interest rate hikes, as well as food and oil supplies being affected by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

In Washington, anger has grown with Saudi Arabia, particularly from President Joe Biden, who traveled to the kingdom in July and shared a fist bump with Crown Prince Mohammed. Biden recently warned the kingdom that “there’s going to be some consequences for what they’ve done" as a gallon of regular gasoline costs on average $3.75. Gasoline prices often rank among the top concerns for American voters.

Saudi Arabia lashed back, publicly claiming the Biden administration sought a one-month delay in the OPEC cuts that could have helped reduce the risk of a spike in gas prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

Biden on Monday separately accused oil companies of “war profiteering” as he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on American energy companies if they don’t boost domestic production.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Aramco Q3 net income jumps 39% on higher crude prices

    Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco on Tuesday posted a 39% jump in its third-quarter net income that beat analysts' forecasts, boosted by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold. Aramco's net income rose to $42.4 billion for the three months to Sept. 30 from $30.4 billion a year earlier, it said in a regulatory filing. It was just above the median net profit forecast of $41.7 billion from 16 analysts.

  • Wheat retreats as Ukrainian shipments continue despite Russia's pullout

    Soybeans gained more ground, climbing to their highest in more than a month, while corn ticked lower. "While Russia pulled out of the export grain corridor deal from Ukraine, there was still grain flowing out of Ukraine," Hightower said in a report. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.6% at $8.77 a bushel, as of 0338 GMT, and corn fell 0.1% to $6.90-3/4 a bushel.

  • Trucker blockades in Brazil increase in wake of Bolsonaro election defeat

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Truckers who support Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro escalated their protests on Monday, blocking roads throughout the country in actions that could affect exports in one of the world's top food producers and cause wider economic chaos. Bolsonaro lost Sunday's election to leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, but has yet to concede defeat. Video footage showed some truckers at roadblocks calling for a military coup to prevent Lula becoming president, as protests spread from Mato Grosso and Santa Catarina to Parana, Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais, Goias and Bahia.

  • In midterm elections, voters in Massachusetts and California will decide whether millionaires should pay more tax

    Should millionaires be taxed more to help pay for large-scale infrastructure projects and electric vehicle purchases? Voters in two states will decide Nov. 8.

  • Tour the luxurious interior of Mercedes-Benz's $141,000 Tesla rival, which has 4 screens, massaging seats, and a fingerprint scanner

    The all-electric EQS sedan is an incredibly comfortable and quiet place to spend time — if you can afford its $100,000 starting price.

  • Florence Pugh reveals the lesson she learned from ex Zach Braff

    Florence Pugh reveals the lesson she learned from ex Zach Braff

  • ‘Y’all are f--king us up’: Capitol Police officer recalls Jan. 6 encounter outside Pelosi's office

    Harry Dunn took the stand in court to recount his faceoff with members of the far-right Oath Keepers during the siege on Congress.

  • BP profit more than doubles to $8.2bn as it cashes in on gas prices - live updates

    BP’s profits more than doubled in the third quarter to $8.2bn (£7.1bn) as the energy giant continued to cash in on high gas prices.

  • Blinken holds 'productive' call with China's Wang Yi

    STORY: During the call, which took place on Sunday (October 30), the pair discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability."We would characterize the phone call as productive, as useful, it was professional," State Department spokesperson, Ned Price said. After the call Wang Yi said Washington should not let itself be blinded by ideological bias when dealing with China, the Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

  • Jim Harbaugh expects 4 Michigan State players to be charged

    ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Jim Harbaugh expects the four suspended Michigan State football players involved in roughing up two members of Michigan's team to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. ''I can't imagine that this will not result in criminal charges,'' the Michigan coach said Monday. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said later Monday that it would be irresponsible to respond to Harbaugh's call for criminal charges due to the ongoing investigation.

  • Lebanon president leaves with no replacement, crisis deepens

    President Michel Aoun left Lebanon's presidential palace Sunday, marking the end of his six-year term without a replacement, leaving the small nation in a political vacuum that is likely to worsen its historic economic meltdown. As Aoun’s term ends, the country is being run by a caretaker government after Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati failed to form a new Cabinet following May 15 parliamentary elections. Aoun and his supporters warn that such a government doesn't have full power to run the country, saying that weeks of “constitutional chaos” lay ahead.

  • North Korea threatens US with 'powerful measures' as joint drills begin

    This follows intelligence reports that Pyongyang is preparing for its first nuclear test in five years.

  • GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon after Election Day

    Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum. Republican aides on Capitol Hill and veteran party strategists emphasize they don’t have…

  • Bryan Harsin fired as Auburn head coach

    Auburn announced the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday. Harsin coached the Tigers in just 21 games, finishing with a 9-12 record.

  • North Korea warns US of 'powerful' response to allied drills

    North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement from the ministry came as the U.S. and South Korea conduct aerial drills involving more than 200 warplanes, including their advanced F-35 fighter jets, as they step up their defense posture in the face of North Korea’s increased weapons testing and growing nuclear threat.

  • House GOP's possible newcomers include outsiders, extremists

    At least three Republicans running for the U.S. House attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, and made their way toward the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection to stop Joe Biden’s election. Countless other House Republican candidates are skeptics and deniers of the 2020 election lost by Donald Trump. There are veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, small-business owners and the most geographically, racially and culturally diverse group of Republicans seeking House seats in the modern era — many of whom, like Trump in 2016, are political newcomers who have never held elected office.

  • Women of color running for office face higher rates of violent threats online

    Less than four hours after Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott (D) announced last year that she planned to run for Congress, an email calling her a "slimey, ignorant c---" appeared in the inbox she uses for legislative business. Scott's team had been running posts on social media all day promoting her campaign, and she immediately recognized the threatening note filled with slurs as an attempt to silence her.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from T

  • Bizarre Instagram outage left some thinking they were banned

    An Instagram outage left some users unable to access their accounts.

  • Michigan State president calls postgame melee 'unacceptable'

    ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Michigan State President Samuel Stanley publicly apologized Sunday for a ''violent'' skirmish in which Spartans football players appeared to attack Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing to the rival Wolverines. ''I'm extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,'' Stanley said in a statement. ''On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured.

  • Tech companies like Amazon and Meta are warning of tough times ahead — and only some are prepared

    While Apple was a "bright spot" during a week of dismal earnings, Meta is on "shaky legs," analysts say. That could affect lots of things, including new products in the pipeline and jobs.