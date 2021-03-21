Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion

In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, engineers walk in front of an oil separator at a Saudi Aramco processing facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia's state-backed oil giant Aramco announced Sunday, March 21, 2021, that its 2020 profits fell sharply in 2020 to $49 billion, a big drop that came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
ISABEL DEBRE
·3 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant Aramco announced Sunday that its profits nearly halved in 2020 to $49 billion, a big drop that came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. released its financial results a year after the pandemic sent the price of oil crashing to all-time lows as people stopped moving around the world to stem the spread of the virus. In recent weeks, however, the price has edged up as movement restrictions ease, commerce increases and more people get vaccinated against COVID-19. Still, analysts caution that a peak in demand may still be far off.

Despite the sharp drop in oil revenue, Aramco said it would stick to its promise of paying quarterly dividends of $18.75 billion — $75 billion a year — due to commitments the company made to shareholders in the run-up to its initial public offering. Nearly all of the dividend money goes to the Saudi government, which owns more than 98% of the company.

The public figures, obligatory ever since the mostly state-owned company listed a sliver of its worth on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange in 2019, offers valuable insight into the health of the region’s largest economy. Despite Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to diversify the economy away from oil, the kingdom remains heavily dependent on oil exports to fuel government spending.

Saudi Aramco profit of $49 billion in 2020 is down from $88.2 in 2019 and $111.1 billion in 2018. Still, Aramco remains one of the world’s most valuable companies.

The company produced the equivalent of 9.2 million barrels per day of crude oil over the course of the year, its annual results said. Capital expenditure was down in 2020 to $27 billion compared to $32.8 billion the year before. Aramco expects to spend $35 billion this year, significantly lower than the previous estimates of $40-$45 billion.

In recent months, oil prices have made a major comeback from April 2020, when the price of international benchmark Brent crude dipped below $20 a barrel. For the first time in a year, the price of Brent surpassed $60 a barrel last month and traded over $64 a barrel Sunday.

The price increase has come as Saudi Arabia seems determined to curb output and support crude markets even as demand rises, with nations lifting lockdowns and accelerating vaccination campaigns.

Earlier this month, the kingdom said it would extend its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels a day at least through April. Most OPEC oil cartel and allied countries likewise left their production cuts in place — in stark contrast to March of last year when a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia prompted the two oil giants to unleash an onslaught of crude on the market as demand dipped. Saudi officials have urged caution, arguing that global economic recovery may still be undermined by new coronavirus restrictions and fast-spreading virus variants.

Before December of 2019, when Aramco floated 1.5% of its shares on the stock exchange, the firm was owned directly by the Al Saud ruling family and didn’t need to announce results. Initially, Aramco listed at 32 riyals ($8.53) a share, becoming the world’s most valuable listed company, with a market valuation of $1.7 trillion. Since then, however, Aramco lost its stock exchange crown to Apple as its value declined. On Sunday it traded around 35 riyals ($9.30) a share.

Recommended Stories

  • Yemeni Rebels Attack Aramco Refinery in Saudi Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked an Aramco refinery in the Saudi capital Friday using six bomb-laden drones, stepping up their offensive on the kingdom’s energy and security installations.Saudi Arabia’s state news agency said the attack took place at 6:05 a.m. local time, causing a fire that was later controlled with no impact on oil supplies or derivatives. There were no casualties, it said, quoting an Energy Ministry spokesman.Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia rarely claim lives or cause extensive damage but their frequency has increased in recent months, creating unease in the Gulf, a region key to global oil production and transit.Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Houthi armed forces, said the attacks would continue as long as the “aggression and blockade” go on, urging civilians to keep away from military installations and other potential targets. Hours later, the spokesman said drones also attacked King Khalid air base in the southern area of Khamis Mushait, which has been a repeated target.Tensions have mounted as U.S. President Joe Biden and Iran clash over how to resurrect a 2015 accord designed to reduce the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Biden has also vowed to end the conflict in Yemen, which the United Nations says has caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.Former U.S. President Donald Trump classified the Houthis as a terrorist organization after a number of attacks on oil tankers in the Red Sea. Biden rescinded that designation, saying it was hindering the efforts of aid workers to provide food and shelter to Yemenis living under Houthi control.Last month, the U.S. halted support for Saudi Arabia’s offensive operations in Yemen and appointed Tim Lenderking, a former senior State Department official, to lead American peace efforts.The Houthis have been fighting Yemen’s UN-recognized government since 2014 and have taken over the capital Sanaa and swaths of the country. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year on the side of the government.Fighting has intensified as the U.S. steps up diplomatic efforts to end the fighting, however, with the rebels pushing to capture the strategic city of Marib, an oil-producing area and government stronghold. Battles have spread to other areas, including Taiz and Hajjah, where government forces are seeking to make gains.The Houthis have said they want airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition to end and a blockade on parts of Yemen to be lifted before they agree to any ceasefire.(Updates with second attack on Saudi in 4th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • Atlanta spa shootings put spotlight on Georgia's hate crime law

    Authorities have not designated the Tuesday killings a hate crime, but said that the label is still on the table.

  • From houses to cars and bikes, everything is getting more expensive as supply-chain issues cripple the economic reopening

    Americans are ready to spend. But companies underestimated demand, US shipping ports are congested, and the Texas freeze sidelined production.

  • House-Flipping Lenders Are Throwing Cash at a Red-Hot U.S. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- There are few easier ways to make a quick buck in America today than flipping houses. The real-estate market is red hot, profits on flips are at a record high -- some $66,000 on average per home -- and throngs of HGTV-inspired wannabes have been piling into the business for months.And now, America’s financiers are too. There are more than 60 banks and other firms financing flippers today, according to AlphaFlow, an investment firm that buys real estate loans from lenders. That’s an increase of almost 50% in a little more than two months.It was always just a matter of time before lenders set aside their apprehensions and began writing checks to the fix-and-flip crowd again. Memories of the 2007 bust are slowly fading and, more importantly, interest rates on most fixed-income investments are still so paltry in the pandemic that lenders are desperate to get their hands on anything that provides juicy returns, especially when it’s tied to a business that’s booming.The 7.9% average annual rate on a fix-and-flip loan is more than twice the 3.09% rate that a bank can earn on a 30-year mortgage, and more than double the 3.75% that loans to some of the biggest junk-rated borrowers might pay. Loans to flippers also tend to be short-term, often measured in months rather than years, which is appealing to many lenders when interest rates are rising.To be clear, it’s not the big Wall Street names that are piling into the business, at least not yet. For now, it’s mostly second-tier regional banks and shadow lenders with names that most Americans never heard of, like Cutter Hill Capital, Builders Capital, and Temple View Capital.Still, they’re collectively plowing so much cash into the market that it’s taken some house-flipping veterans by surprise. John Piazza, a contractor who specializes in rehabbing homes around Wilmington, Delaware, said that never in his four decades in the business had he seen as many cash-flush competitors as he does today.“Banks are just throwing money at you,” Piazza said.None of this is cause for panic about another looming housing bust. Experts say we’re far from that possibility at this point. Still, they do worry that this influx of fresh cash will only add froth to a go-go market -- akin to the way that rock-bottom rates have buoyed financial assets -- and further drive up prices on homes that are already out of the reach of many struggling Americans.“The issue is the element of speculation, when prices go up because that’s what people expect,” said Benjamin Keys, an associate professor of real estate at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. “Some of that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy when a lot of money is invested.”High ProfitFlippers are profiting from city dwellers who are fleeing urban pandemic life and looking to buy homes in the suburbs. There just aren’t that many to purchase -- the inventory of existing homes for sale is at its lowest since at least 1999.That low stock is encouraging investors to buy up older or derelict properties and fix them up, effectively adding to the supply of homes available for sale. Around 5.9% of home sales in 2020 were to these kinds of buyers, the second highest percentage for any year since 2012, according to research firm Attom Data Solutions.With the real estate market hot, flippers have generated high profits. The average gross earnings for such a home sale reached a record $66,300 in 2020, the highest in data going back to at least 2005, according to Attom. But flippers are finding they have to pay more for the homes they buy, which is cutting into their return on investment, averaging 40.5% in 2020 compared with 41.5% in 2019.The high dollar figures are making flippers more interesting to lenders, pulling in parties and cutting into potential returns for financiers. Current lending rates have fallen 2 percentage points from this time last year, according to John Beacham, a former commercial real estate executive at Deutsche Bank who now heads Toorak Capital Partners, an investment company specializing in this type of lending.Many investors expect flipping to continue its upsurge this year. There are still families looking to leave cities and move into bigger suburban houses. AlphaFlow estimates that flippers could sell $75 billion worth of homes over each of the next two years, compared with an average of around $56 billion over each of the last three.And if unemployment remains high and forbearance programs for mortgages end, lenders could end up foreclosing on a growing number of homes. Speculators, who moved aggressively to buy homes in the aftermath of the last property meltdown, could once again be ready buyers of repossessed homes that banks may be eager to shed.The industry has changed since the housing bubble, according to people who renovate homes or finance flippers. For one thing, the supply of homes is much tighter after years of relatively low building, making it less likely that prices will plunge, said Ray Sturm, co-founder and chief executive officer of AlphaFlow.When existing home sales fell to a near-decade low of just over 4 million units annualized last May, they soon came roaring back to end the year at 6.65 million, according to the National Association of Realtors. That was probably because looking for homes amid a pandemic was difficult, Toorak’s Beacham said.“There is pent-up housing demand; we expect 2021 to be a strong year for this market,” Beacham said, referring to flippers.The most popular states for home flipping are Tennessee, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia and Nevada, according to data from Attom.Hot MarketsToorak isn’t alone in seeing better times ahead. Civic Financial Services LLC makes loans to investors who purchase and rehabilitate multi-family buildings and single-family rentals, and this year it plans to increase lending by more than 50% to $1.7 billion, William Tessar, the Redondo Beach, California-based lender’s president, said.His optimism comes partly due to the company’s newfound ability to source cheaper funding, as it was recently acquired by Pacific Western Bank.Before the deal, Civic’s cost of funds were around 5%, Tessar said, but now that it’s part of a bank it can rely on cheap deposits to fund new loans. The average U.S. bank paid 0.24% in interest for its funds last quarter, a record low, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. That gives Civic the opportunity to significantly increase its margins, Tessar said.Wilmington, Delaware has been eager to bring in builders and contractors that rehab houses to help encourage neighborhood renewal, according to John Rago, deputy chief of staff in the city mayor’s office.City officials transferred ownership of vacant properties to a land bank that works with developers to fix and sell the houses, Rago said. In the last two years, the land bank has sold more than 100 properties.Not everyone is hopeful about the future for flipping, though. With housing inventory so low, there aren’t necessarily a lot of opportunities for finding underpriced homes to fix up, said Curt Altig, CEO of Seattle-based lender Builders Capital. More flippers are chasing fewer transactions now, he said.Low EndFlippers often focus on the lower end of the housing market. Almost 68% of all home flippings last year sold for $300,000 or less, according to data from Attom. The median price of an existing home sale at the end of December was $309,200.These homes also tend to be on the smaller side, averaging around 1,450 square feet over the last five years. The median size of a single-family home in the U.S. is around 2,300 square feet.Almost 60% of firms rehabbing homes fund themselves, according to Attom. Parties that get financing can usually only get loans equal to between 60% to about 75% of the assessed home value, leaving more cushion to protect the lender.“The reality is people want to move into a house that is move-in ready,” Toorak’s Beacham said. “Most people are not handy with fixing things up.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Aramco to cut capital expenditure, reports 44.4% drop in profit for 2020

    Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco said on Sunday it expects to cut capital expenditure after it reported a 44.4% slump in 2020 net profit, hit by lower crude oil prices and sales as the coronavirus pandemic depressed demand. Net profit fell to 183.76 billion riyals ($49.00 billion) for the year that ended December 31, from 330.69 billion riyals a year earlier. Analysts had expected a net profit of 186.1 billion riyals in 2020, according to the mean estimate of analysts in Refinitiv's Eikon.

  • Saudi Aramco Sticks to $75 Billion Dividend After Earnings Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco stuck to its goal of paying shareholders a $75 billion dividend for last year even as the coronavirus pandemic caused earnings to plunge.Aramco’s payouts are a vital source of cash for the Saudi Arabian government, whose budget deficit widened in 2020 after the virus hammered energy markets and shut down businesses across the kingdom.The world’s biggest oil company has taken on more debt in the past 12 months to keep up the dividend in the face of dwindling cash flow, though its gearing remains below that of Big Oil firms such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc.Net income for 2020 was 184 billion riyals ($49 billion), down 44% from the previous year. Free cash flow slumped almost 40% to $49 billion, substantially below the level of the dividend.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Thai army denies supplying rice to Myanmar forces

    Thailand’s army has denied supplying rice to units of Myanmar’s armed forces and said on Saturday any food being sent over the border was part of normal trade. Myanmar's military is facing international condemnation over a Feb. 1 coup and bloody crackdowns on protests against military rule in which nearly 250 people have been killed. Thailand has voiced concern over the bloodshed.

  • China, U.S. to work on climate, Beijing says after rancorous meeting

    China and the United States will set up a joint working group on climate change, China's official Xinhua news agency said, in a potentially positive takeaway from what was an unusually rancorous high-level meeting. The top Chinese and U.S. diplomats, in their first meeting of Joe Biden's presidency on Thursday and Friday, publicly rebuked each other's policies at the start of what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska. But the Chinese delegation said after the meeting the two sides were "committed to enhancing communication and cooperation in the field of climate change," Xinhua said on Saturday.

  • Customs and Border Protection has more than 5,000 unaccompanied children in custody

    Customs and Border Protection has more than 5,000 unaccompanied children in its custody, up from less than 4,500 just days ago, according to agency documents reviewed by CNN.Why it matters: The number of unaccompanied children crossing the border is expected to grow exponentially through this spring, which is likely to further strain the resources needed to shelter the children, setting up a crisis for the Biden administration.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: A CBP staffer told top administration officials last month that the agency is projecting a peak of 13,000 unaccompanied children crossing the border in May, Axios' Stef Kight reports.President Biden was also briefed in March on the need for 20,000 beds to shelter the expected increase in child migrants.The big picture: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said this week that the U.S. is on pace to encounter more people at the U.S.-Mexico border "than we have in the last 20 years" as poverty, violence and corruption in Mexico and Central American countries force people north in hopes of finding a better life.Biden in an interview with ABC News this week told people from Central America to stay in their "town or city or community" instead of coming to the United States."I can say quite clearly: Don't come over," the president said.Go deeper: Swing voters worry about child migrant buildupLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden is spending $86 million on hotel rooms for migrants as his administration struggles to handle the surge of families and kids trying to come to the US

    Biden has urged people from Central America not to try and come to the US, but the surge at the border is expected to continue growing.

  • Biden admin under fire for restricting media access to border facilities

    Despite promises to be more transparent, Biden administration has blocked media access to border facilities where at least 14,000 children are detained

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’: Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • 18 details you might have missed on 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' so far

    The Disney Plus series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan includes Easter eggs, callbacks, and references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • Biden news: Migrant families to be housed in hotels as White House under scrutiny over border access

    Administration reportedly working to house migrants as lawmakers receive first-hand look at migrant facilities

  • Prince Harry recalls losing Princess Diana in book for children who lost parents amid the COVID-19 pandemic

    Prince Harry wrote an emotional foreword for a new children's book, "Hospital by the Hill," for those who experienced loss amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • George W Bush says he was left ‘sick to stomach’ by Capitol riots

    ‘I’m still disturbed when I think about it’

  • Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open, citing virus restrictions

    Top-ranked Novak Djokovic pulled out of the upcoming Miami Open on Friday, citing coronavirus restrictions as he joined Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on the sideline. “I decided to use this precious time at home to stay with my family,” Djokovic said in a statement. “With all restrictions, I need to find balance in my time on tour and at home.”

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration