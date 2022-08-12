Oil Heads for Biggest Weekly Gain Since April on Supply Halts

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly gain in four months on interruptions to supply and speculation fuel switching will buoy demand.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate edged below $94 a barrel in Asia, but is still up more than 5% this week. Six oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico have been shut after a leak at a Louisiana booster station halted two pipelines. The conduits are expected to resume service on Friday, according to Shell Plc.

The International Energy Agency boosted its forecast for global demand growth as soaring natural gas prices and heat waves spur demand. Global consumption will rise by 2.1 million barrels a day this year, up 380,000 a day from the agency’s previous forecast. In addition, the IEA said OPEC+ is unlikely to increase output in the coming months because of limited spare capacity.

Crude’s substantial weekly gain follows a drop to a six-month low last week as investors fretted about the outlook for slower economic growth and weaker consumption. Prices have also benefited in recent days from a brief halt to supplies along a pipeline that carries crude from Russia to central Europe, as well as a weaker dollar after data showed an easing in the pace of US inflation.

“Oil’s macro sentiment improved this week as inflation worries in the US eased with a drop in gasoline prices,” said Gui Chenxi, an analyst at CITIC Futures Co.

While futures have risen this week, widely-watched time spreads have narrowed, suggesting that market tightness is easing. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between the global benchmark’s two nearest contracts -- was at $1.30 a barrel in backwardation on Friday, down from above $3 a month ago.

In contrast to the view from the IEA, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries struck a more pessimistic tone. The global oil market is expected to tip into a surplus this quarter, the group said in its monthly outlook on Thursday, trimming its forecasts for the amount of crude it will need to pump.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tokyo Seeks to Take Lead as Green ‘Transition’ Finance Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Tokyo could become a global leader in green “transition” finance that helps heavy carbon-emitters reduce their footprint, according to an executive at a public-private partnership charged with bolstering the capital’s financial ecosystem.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved Se

  • European Energy Crisis Deepens as Power Prices Reach Records

    (Bloomberg) -- European power prices rose to fresh records on Thursday as a heatwave limits energy supplies and wildfires rage across France.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No OneThe gains reflect a tight market for natural g

  • Gas Prices Fall Below $4 a Gallon. Is the Worst Over?

    Average gas prices fell below the all important psychological mark of $4 a gallon today, according to AAA. "Americans today will spend nearly $400 million less on gasoline than they did in mid-June," said a GasBuddy blog early this week. Why are gas prices falling?

  • Philippine Tycoon Uy’s Business May Face $700 Million Debt Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- The business empire of Philippine tycoon Dennis Uy, which recently made headlines with a notice of default, may face nearly $700 million worth of loans maturing this year. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No One

  • Power Restored in Toronto After Outage That Hit Financial District

    (Bloomberg) -- A major power failure in downtown Toronto left parts of the city’s financial district without electricity for hours on Thursday, affecting about 10,000 customers at its peak.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No O

  • Argentina hikes interest rate again as inflation hits 20-year high

    Argentina's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 950 basis points on Thursday as the country struggles to keep a lid on spiraling inflation that rose to a 20-year high of 71%, according to new data. The central bank raised the benchmark 'Leliq' rate for the 28-day term to 69.5% from 60%, a rate the bank set just two weeks ago when it hiked the rate by 800 basis points and the government shuffled its Cabinet to install a new economy "superminister." New inflation data on Thursday underscored the urgency driving economic policy: Prices rose 7.4% in July, above expectations and pushing annual inflation to a 20-year high of 71%.

  • Holley Clocks 7% Top-Line Decline In Q2; Warns On Supply Chain & Inventory Issues

    Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7.1% year-on-year, to $179.42 million, missing the consensus of $187.99 million. The gross profit decreased 7.3% Y/Y to $75.3 million with a gross margin of 41.9%. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 38.5% to $36.3 million. The operating margin was 14%, and operating income for the quarter decreased 37.2% to $25.1 million. The company held $30.5 million in cash and equivalents as of July 3, 2022. Cash provided

  • Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Are Straining an Already Tight Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Six oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico have been shut after a leak at a Louisiana booster station halted two pipelines in the region. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No OneShell Plc on Thursday shut its M

  • Crypto Winter Comes for Coinbase. Stock Falls After Cruel Quarter.

    The trading platform reports second-quarter revenue of $808 million, below analysts' estimates of $874 million.

  • Coinbase Disappoints With User Forecast, Revenue Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. posted a record $1.1 billion second-quarter loss and lower-than-expected revenue as the largest US cryptocurrency exchange was battered by tumbling digital-asset prices. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineDozens in China Infected

  • Hongene Biotech Seeks Pre-IPO Funds at $6 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Hongene Biotech Corp. is weighing a new funding round that could value the Chinese synthesis blocks and enzymes maker at about $6 billion, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No

  • Breaking up HSBC would unlock up to £29bn payday, says Chinese shareholder

    The Chinese investor campaigning to break up HSBC believes a split would unlock as much as $35bn (£28.6bn) in value for shareholders.

  • Inflation: Falling energy prices ‘might be a sign of what’s more to come,’ strategist says

    iCapital Chief Investment Strategist Anastasia Amoroso joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss U.S. PPI data, how the energy market may foreshadow what's next, the crypto market outlook, and investor sentiment.

  • Oil Advances After IEA Growth Outlook Eases Consumption Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained after the International Energy Agency boosted its forecast for global demand growth this year, easing concerns about consumption.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No OneWest Texas Intermediate futures

  • Rhine River Closure Puts 400,000 Barrels a Day of Oil Trade at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- A closure of the Rhine River could disrupt the daily trade of hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil products, piling yet more pressure on Europe’s energy-supply chain.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No OneThe

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks finish mixed as tech lags, inflation cools

    Stocks finished Thursday's trading session mixed as traders failed to build on Wednesday's rally that saw the Nasdaq gain nearly 3%.

  • South Korea Says Missile Shield ‘Not Negotiable’ With China

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea said the possible operation of a controversial American-made missile shield was “not negotiable,” pushing back at China’s efforts to hold President Yoon Suk Yeol to his predecessor’s policy to freeze its deployment. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe Sn

  • Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Let’s talk about electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries. The high price of gasoline – still up about $2 since President Biden took office – has boosted interest in EVs. Greater customer curiosity will lead naturally to higher demand, and now we get to batteries, and lithium. Lithium is a metallic element essential in the construction of high-voltage battery systems, and every EV built needs an average of 8 kilos of the metal. Industry experts are saying that lithium demand will far outstrip

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Not even a bear market decline can faze billionaire money managers who are intent on owning innovative companies and future industry leaders.

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and