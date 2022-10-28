Oil Heads for Weekly Advance as Dollar Eases, US Exports Boom

Yongchang Chin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly gain, supported by tightness in petroleum product markets, robust US exports, and a weakening US dollar.

West Texas Intermediate eased below $89 a barrel in early Asian trade but remains about 4% higher this week. Total US petroleum exports have hit a record, while domestic fuel inventories are at historic seasonal lows. Diesel markets in both the US and Europe are flashing signs of tightness.

The US dollar is set for a second weekly drop, making commodities priced in the currency cheaper for overseas buyers. The greenback has backtracked even as the Federal Reserve presses on with rate hikes to quell raging inflation.

Crude is on course to gain in October following a run of four monthly declines as slowdown concerns escalated. This month’s advance has come after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed to cut output in November, tightening the supply outlook as the war in Ukraine drags on and sanctions against Moscow tighten. In addition, refiners in top importer China have snapped up millions of barrels as they plan to ramp up fuel exports.

The International Energy Agency, meanwhile, said it doesn’t want countries to replenish emergency stockpiles. Even so, it noted “national circumstances” could prompt some nations to rebuild their holdings of fuels including diesel. Earlier this year, IEA member states released millions barrels of oil.

Widely-watched oil time spreads continue to hold in backwardation, a bullish pattern signaling market tightness. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between the two nearest contracts -- was $1.96 a barrel in backwardation, up from $1.27 a month ago.

Reflecting the year’s robust crude market, Shell Plc and TotalEnergies SE released bumper earnings on Thursday, drawing another round of criticism from US President Joe Biden. US majors Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp. are due to report financial results later Friday.

