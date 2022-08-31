Oil Set for Worst Losing Run Since 2020 on Slowdown Concerns

Yongchang Chin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a third monthly drop, the longest declining streak in more than two years, on prospects for slower global growth as central banks tighten policy and China presses on with its Covid Zero strategy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate, which traded above $92 a barrel after tumbling on Tuesday, has shed more than 6% in August, hitting the lowest since January mid-month. In the US, the Federal Reserve has been raising rates aggressively to quell inflation, while Europe is gripped by an energy crisis that may herald a recession. In Asia, growth in China, the top oil importer, has slowed.

Traders are also tracking an array of supply-related issues. While there has been significant unrest in both Libya and Iraq in recent days, oil output in both OPEC members appears to be unaffected so far. Separately, talks to revive an Iranian nuclear deal that may unlock greater crude exports have dragged on.

Oil’s decline in August marks the latest chapter in what’s been a tumultuous year, with prices driven higher in the first half by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, then undermined as central banks shifted tack and Moscow managed to keep most exports flowing. Crude’s recent slump prompted OPEC+ heavyweight Saudi Arabia to raise the possibility the alliance could cut output, although Russian media reported the grouping wasn’t discussing such a move at present.

The main theme “is pessimistic macro-economic expectations, coupled with tight supply from low inventories,” said Zhou Mi, an analyst at Chaos Research Institute in Shanghai, which is affiliated with Chaos Ternary Futures Co.

Data Wednesday highlighted the challenges facing China. Factory activity contracted in August for a second month, with the economy taking a hit from Covid-19 outbreaks, a property market crisis and power shortages.

Commodities including crude oil have also faced a headwind this month from gains in the dollar, which makes raw materials more expensive for holders outside the US. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has climbed by more than 2% in August as the Federal Reserve commits to higher interest rates, with the gauge approaching a record high that was hit in July.

Key time spreads suggest that tightness in the market has eased. WTI’s prompt spread -- the difference between the two nearest contracts -- was 47 cents a barrel in backwardation, compared with $1.87 a month ago.

An insight into market conditions in the US will come later Wednesday when the Energy Information Administration issues its weekly analysis of supply and demand. On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute reported a modest build in nationwide oil holdings, although there was a drop at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, according to people familiar with the figures.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Denver police arrest 4 suspects in Ma Kaing shooting death

    Police in Denver have arrested four suspects in the shooting death of businesswoman Ma Kaing.

  • Homebuilders’ Rally Fizzles as Higher Rates Are Here to Stay

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity investors who piled into US homebuilders and fueled a 17% rally in their shares last month may be thinking twice after facing the reality that borrowing costs are likely to remain elevated for an extended period of time.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month

  • Fmr Israeli UN Amb.: American weakness with Iran deal could see Israel 'get closer' with Arab neighbors

    Former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon predicts Israel and Arab nations may see greater 'cooperation' due to lack of strong U.S. position regarding Iran.

  • U.S. labor market defies interest rate hikes as job openings rise high in July

    U.S. job openings increased in July and data for the prior month was revised sharply higher, pointing to persistently strong demand for labor that is giving the Federal Reserve cover to maintain its aggressive interest rate increases. The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday, showed there were two jobs for every unemployed person last month, pointing to extremely tight labor market conditions. It suggested that fears the economy was in recession after two straight quarterly declines in gross domestic product were greatly exaggerated.

  • Japan's factories expand output for a second month in July

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's factories extended expansion in output to a second month in July as motor vehicle production improved, marking a positive start to the third quarter for manufacturers and broader economic activity. Separate data showed retail sales grew for a fifth straight month in July, adding to hopes that the world's third-largest economy will benefit from resilience in spending by consumers in the current quarter. Factory output rose a seasonally adjusted 1.0% in July from a month earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, extending the prior month's near double-digit surge.

  • New Russia gas halt to tighten energy screws on Europe

    Russia will halt gas supplies via a major pipeline to Europe on Wednesday intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region's richest countries. The maintenance on Nord Stream 1 means that no gas will flow to Germany between 01:00 GMT on Aug. 31 and 01:00 GMT on Sept. 3, according to Russian state energy giant Gazprom. European governments fear Moscow could extend the outage in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on it after its invasion of Ukraine and have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using energy supplies as a "weapon of war".

  • Fast-Food Operators Mobilize Against California Wage Bill

    Franchise owners fear higher costs under state-set pay increases, but supporters say the legislation is needed as a model for other states.

  • Russia Halts Gas Supply to France’s Engie as Crisis Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis escalated as Russian natural-gas giant Gazprom PJSC said it will halt supplies to French utility Engie SA because of a disagreement over payments. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader

  • OpenSea NFT Trading Volumes Plunge From Record High: Report

    Quadency founder and CEO Rosh Singh discusses his outlook for the crypto and NFT markets as trading volume on the OpenSea marketplace drops from its May all-time high, according to data from DappRadar. "There's not that many buyers ... people are spooked out," Singh said, citing the impact of the collapse of Terra and the wider liquidity crisis. "NFTs aren't immune to that." Plus, his take on the upcoming Ethereum merge.

  • SunPower, IBD Stock Of The Day, Charged Up In Solar Market

    SunPower, the IBD Stock Of The Day, is showing double-digit growth in several categories for the solar industry player.

  • Apple’s Chief Privacy Officer Set to Leave Company for Law Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s top privacy executive will be leaving the company soon to work at a law firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter, stepping down from a high-profile role at the iPhone maker. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapM

  • DigitalBridge, Equinix Vie for Time Dotcom’s Data Center Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- US digital infrastructure firms DigitalBridge Group Inc. and Equinix Inc. have been shortlisted into a final round of talks for the data center business of Malaysia’s Time Dotcom Bhd., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Mo

  • Russia 'haven't had any success' in destroying Ukraine's crucial HIMARS rocket launches

    The Ukrainian army have been making full use of the donated HIMARs systems, which have evaded Russian attack.

  • Canada’s Rail Upsets May Stall Much-Needed Grain Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- The world desperately needs more grain, and Canada is set to harvest a bumper crop. The only problem is that snags in the country’s railway system may make it difficult to ship. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapMikhail Gorbachev, Sovie

  • In Twitter Fight, Musk’s Whistleblower Arguments Might Not Be a ‘Total Loser’

    The billionaire entrepreneur wants to use a whistleblower complaint to help get him out of the $44 billion deal.

  • Oil dives nearly $6 a barrel on demand fears, Iraq exports

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell nearly $6 a barrel on Tuesday, the steepest decline in about a month, on fears that fuel demand could soften as global central banks hike rates to fight surging inflation, and as unrest in Iraq failed to dent the OPEC nation's crude exports. Brent crude futures for October settled down $5.78, or 5.5%, at $99.31 a barrel after touching a session low of $97.55 a barrel. With inflation near double-digit territory in many top economies, central banks could resort to more aggressive interest rate increases, slowing economic growth and fuel demand.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • The Walmart Labor Day sale is here with 50+ doorbuster deals on Bissell, Samsung, Ninja and Revlon

    The Walmart Labor Day sale is here with incredible deals on Bissell, Samsung, Ninja and so much more. Shop these incredible holiday savings now.

  • NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -NASA aims to make a second attempt to launch its giant next-generation moon rocket on Saturday, Sept. 3, five days after a pair of technical issues foiled an initial try at getting the spacecraft off the ground for the first time, agency officials said on Tuesday. At a media briefing a day after Monday's first countdown ended with the flight scrubbed, NASA officials said Monday's experience was useful in trouble-shooting some problems and that additional difficulties could be worked through in the midst of a second launch try. For now, NASA officials said, plans call for keeping the 32-story-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion astronaut capsule on its launch pad to avoid having to roll the massive spacecraft back into its assembly building for a more extensive round of tests and repairs.

  • Bostic Says Inflation Progress Could Allow Slowing of Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said slower inflation data could lead him to support dialing back interest rate increases from the 75 basis-point hikes the central bank enacted at its last two meetings.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month