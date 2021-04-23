Oil’s Hired Hands Declare Overseas Recovery With Robust 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Wethe
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Schlumberger is the latest oilfield giant to declare the worst is behind them in international markets after a historic crude price collapse, forecasting strong demand for their services into next year.

The world’s biggest oilfield contractor joined rivals Halliburton Co. and Baker Hughes Co. this week in predicting expansion in overseas work and a more muted recovery in North America through the rest of 2021. Global oil demand should return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year, if not sooner, Schlumberger Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch told analysts on Friday.

“A new growth cycle has finally commenced,” he said in a statement released on Friday. “There is an increasingly positive sentiment in the industry outlook as the recovery strengthens despite the lingering concerns regarding the Covid-19 crisis.”

The service sector that helps oil explorers detect and drill underground reserves is slowly returning to work after a global glut and pandemic-led lockdowns sapped energy demand, triggering job cuts and bankruptcies across the industry. The big three contractors, who this week posted better-than-expected first-quarter results, are pivoting away from the once-booming North American shale patch and chasing work elsewhere instead.

Schlumberger said it expects an increase in U.S. onshore activity in the second quarter that will level off during the second half. But international activity is poised to continue ramping up through the end of this year and beyond.

Sales are expected to grow by mid-single digits this quarter, while operating margins probably will expand by as much a percentage point, Chief Financial Officer Stephane Biguet said during the call.

The shares, which have climbed more than 50% in the past year, rose 1.9% to $25.73 at 10:58 a.m. in New York.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

Schlumberger’s sales of its North American completion and artificial-lift businesses increase its focus on overseas markets, which may account for 80% of revenue in 2021. ... The balance sheet should support its reduced dividend payout, though buybacks are unlikely until the pandemic subsides.

-- Scott J. Levine and Justin Rothhaupt, BI analysts

Read the report here.

Le Peuch has cut tens of thousands of workers, reshuffled the company’s business around the globe and sold off assets in North America in order to focus on overseas work. The service provider expects to generate about 80% of sales from international markets.

The company continues to work on a pair of asset sales, including drilling rigs in the Middle East and a business in Canada that shares in the ownership of wells, Le Peuch said.

The first-quarter results reflect Schlumberger’s shifting strategy, with its lowest North American sales output since the start of the shale boom roughly a decade ago. While a seasonal drop in international revenue from the fourth quarter to the first quarter is typical, Schlumberger said the 3% sequential drop during the quarter was its shallowest since 2008.

Meanwhile, Halliburton CEO Jeff Miller told investors on Wednesday that early signs of an international recovery are already showing up in orders for tools.

“These signs give us greater conviction that the second half of this year will see a low double-digit increase in international activity year-on-year,” Miller said. “We believe the international markets will experience multiple years of growth.”

(Updates shares in seventh paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • FX Investors See Metals as a Way to Get In on Biden’s Trillions

    (Bloomberg) -- As lawmakers wrangle over President Joe Biden’s latest trillion-dollar stimulus package, currency investors are already picking the winners of the infrastructure spending boom that the plan is likely to unleash.They’re focusing on countries that are major sources of the copper needed to bolster the electrical grid, the iron ore for steel rebar, and nickel for battery-powered vehicles. For those who don’t typically invest directly in metals, foreign exchange is a prime way to express these views. The expectation is that certain commodity-linked currencies will get an extra jolt on top of the support from the broader reflation trade that’s dominated markets for months.With the president’s $2.25 trillion framework in mind, Tom Nakamura of AGF Management says he’s adding Canadian dollar exposure, while Jack McIntyre at Brandywine Global Investment Management is gaining confidence in his firm’s holdings of currencies such as Canada’s and Chile’s. Peter Azzinaro at Manulife Investment Management, meanwhile, who already likes the loonie and the Australian dollar, says he’s also starting to look at the Chilean peso.Biden’s proposal still faces steep challenges, and Republicans have countered with a much smaller offer. But early assessments are already forming in currencies, where investors are looking past the potential drag on growth from tax hikes in the plan. Instead, they’re focusing on its potential to bolster economies across much of the commodity-producing world, with Europe and Asia also eyeing infrastructure improvements.“Investors are not only banking on the global recovery trade, but they are also looking at a longer pipeline of infrastructure spending,” said Amarjit Sahota, a currency strategist and executive director of foreign-exchange services provider Klarity FX. “They’re getting more stubborn in holding those positions and aren’t letting go.”Of course, sussing out to what degree expectations for fresh infrastructure spending are driving markets is a challenge. Exchange rates depend on a dizzying, globe-spanning array of inputs -- including general risk sentiment, growth and interest-rate differentials, and these days, the relative success of vaccination campaigns.Futures EvidenceBut futures positions reflect the conviction behind the start of what’s known as a “supercycle” of demand for certain commodities, which could stretch over the next decade.Speculators that use leverage have unwound short futures positions on the Aussie since last year and have become less bearish on the loonie. Meanwhile, investors turned bullish on the Chilean peso as copper prices rose, data from that nation’s central bank show. Not all commodity currencies are benefiting, though: Futures show leveraged speculators remain bearish on the South African rand.There are other signs metals-linked currencies are getting an extra boost lately. The Canadian and Australian dollars are outperforming many major currencies this year. Meanwhile, the Chilean peso has been one of the best-performing emerging-market currencies versus the greenback of the past year, out of roughly two dozen.Question of TimingAt AGF, which oversees C$40.5 billion ($32 billion), Nakamura says he’s boosted Canadian dollar exposure over the past several months, while remaining overweight the Aussie, on the view that infrastructure spending can only be a tailwind.“One of the tricky things with trying to express opportunities on the infrastructure plan, through currencies, is getting the timing right,” he said. “It can take quite a while to get to procurement, and trying to gauge when you can expect to see the impact on those countries’ economies is quite difficult.”“But one of the appeals of commodities currencies -- whether they’re from the G-10 or large parts of the emerging-market complex -- is that infrastructure creates a level of support for these currencies and countries,” he said.At Brandywine, which manages about $62 billion, McIntyre says he’s grown only more committed to his firm’s holdings of currencies of energy- and metals-producing countries, like Canada and Chile, along with Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Norway, New Zealand and Russia, and “is not looking to fade them.”Chile is the world’s biggest producer of copper, which isn’t far from a nine-year high. Australia, another major copper producer, is also a key source of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel. Meanwhile, Canada has both copper and iron ore -- along with nickel.Steel BounceWhen Biden announced his infrastructure plan on March 31, American steel prices jumped almost 6%, with U.S. producers seen as one of the biggest beneficiaries of a deal that passes.Even an infrastructure plan that comes in as low as $600 billion, roughly the amount Republicans offered Thursday, would spur an additional 30% increase in U.S. spending on metals through 2025, according to Chris Plummer, chief executive of metals and mining consulting company Metal Strategies Inc., who cited figures from Dodge Data & Analytics.At Manulife Investment, which managed C$966 billion ($773 billion) as of December, Azzinaro says he has a “favorable” view on the currencies of Canada, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand, and that he’s starting to look into Chile.A senior strategist on global multi-sector fixed income, he says his team has taken positions in those countries’ bonds and is looking to add more, expecting spreads to tighten. His group uses currencies to maximize returns, by either hedging or not hedging against the dollar, and sees all of those countries benefiting from infrastructure spending.“Infrastructure and global reflation are all interconnected, and it’s a global story with a multiyear process that we’ve become a lot more positive on,” Azzinaro said. “And right now, the currency market is connecting all the dots.”(Updates size and scope of Chilean peso in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hedge Fund IPM Closes After Losing $4 Billion in Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Informed Portfolio Management, a Swedish hedge fund that had relied on statistical models to devise its strategies, is set to shut its doors and return investor capital after losing roughly $4 billion during the pandemic.IPM, whose main owner is Stockholm-based investment firm Catella AB, had assets under management of close to $5 billion in late 2019, before the pandemic hit. A year later, that amount had more than halved to $2 billion, with the investor exodus since then depleting assets to about $750 million.“The recent investment market for systematic macro-funds has unfortunately been very challenging and IPM has had weak returns and large capital outflows,” Catella said in a statement on Thursday. “IPM will ensure that all investors are treated fairly. This includes that all investors will be able to redeem their capital in the coming months according to each fund’s specific liquidity rules.”IPM had used quantitative strategies, which rely on mathematical models instead of on-the-ground analysis of portfolio assets. But the historical statistical models the fund built proved unequal to the task of predicting how markets would move during the volatility brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.“We believe that there is definitely a future for quantitative hedge funds,” IPM’s chairman of the board, Lars Ericsson, said in an interview. “But for our part, we could not, from a business perspective, pursue it further on the asset base we had.”Read: A Hedge Fund Boss Explains the Trouble With Ethical InvestingIPM joins a growing list of hedge funds shutting down in recent years as investors rethink their allocations to the industry. More hedge funds have closed than started in the last six years, with 770 of them shuttering in 2020, according to data compiled by Hedge Fund Research Inc.Last year was particularly tough for computer-driven quant funds. Algorithms largely failed to decipher the impact of a rapidly moving virus and the response from central banks to contain economic damage. The market selloff in March last year and subsequent recovery humbled some of the most sophisticated of quants -- most notably behemoths such as Renaissance Technologies, Winton and Two Sigma.IPM was founded over two decades ago. Catella had hoped to find a buyer for the troubled fund, and it recently even announced several new hires amid a plan to branch out into new strategies.“Despite many promising dialogues during the spring, we have not been able to find a suitable buyer for IPM,” Catella said.(Adds comment from chairman of IPM’s board)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Schlumberger signals improving international drilling activity

    (Reuters) -International oil activity should ramp up through the end of this year and beyond, Schlumberger NV top boss Olivier Le Peuch said on Friday, a shift that will help the company grow revenue outside North America by double-digits in the second half of the year. The oilfield services provider, which has been selling assets in North America, said it is benefiting from an inflection in global drilling activity which has picked up as oil prices climbed to $65.45 a barrel. Schlumberger reported revenue of $5.2 billion for the quarter, down 30% year-over-year and 6% lower sequentially.

  • Exclusive: Texas energy fund shuts, founder says millions squandered

    The founder of a Texas oil and gas investment firm that raised about $31 million shut the business this month and acknowledged in a Reuters interview that he had squandered investors' cash on "bad" and "non-arm's-length" deals. Christopher Bentley, who founded Bellatorum Resources LLC in 2016 and raised funds from about 150 wealthy individuals, closed its doors on April 9 and contacted U.S. prosecutors. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice are reviewing the company's records, Bentley said in the interview on Tuesday.

  • Increasing the Capital-Gains Tax — Penalizing Initiative, Enterprise, and Not Just ‘the Rich’

    Welcome to the Capital Note, a newsletter about business, finance, and economics. On the menu today: the coming (maybe) capital-gains-tax disaster, a GameStop winner, (Boris) Johnson’s green dream, Biden’s green dream, and “sleepminting.” To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link. Higher Capital-Gains-Tax Rates Penalize Success, Disincentivize Business Formation, and Discourage Investment: An Unusual Formula for Growth From the New York Times yesterday: Mr. Biden will propose several tax increases he included in his campaign’s “Build Back Better” agenda. That starts with raising the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6 percent from 37 percent, the level it was cut to by President Donald J. Trump’s tax overhaul in 2017. Mr. Biden would also raise taxes on capital gains — the proceeds of selling an asset like a stock or a boat — for people earning more than $1 million, effectively increasing the rate they pay on that income to 39.6 percent from 20 percent. The president will also propose eliminating a provision of the tax code that reduces taxes for wealthy heirs who sell assets they inherit, like art or property, that have gained value over time. And he would raise revenue by increasing enforcement at the Internal Revenue Service to bring in more money from wealthy Americans who evade taxes. Administration officials were debating other possible tax increases that could be included in the plan this week, like capping deductions for wealthy taxpayers or increasing the estate tax on wealthy heirs. All of the tax provisions would keep with Mr. Biden’s campaign promise not to raise taxes on individuals or households earning less than $400,000 a year. The Tax Foundation’s Jared Walzcak tweets: Top all-in capital gains tax rates under Biden’s proposal: New York, NY: 58.176% Portland, OR: 57.3% California: 56.7% I do not know why this news should have come as a surprise, but the stock market did not like what it heard: CNBC: U.S stocks fell to session lows in a swift fashion on Thursday after reports that President Joe Biden is slated to propose much higher capital gains taxes for the rich… “Biden’s proposal effectively doubles the capital gains tax rate on $1mm income earners,” said Jack Ablin, Cresset Capital Management’s founding partner and CIO. “That’s a sizable cost increase to long-term investors. Expect selling this year if investors sense the proposal has a chance of becoming law next year.” Growth stocks, which could come under selling pressure on higher capital gains taxes, led the intraday decline on Thursday with shares of Tesla and Amazon falling. The iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF fell 0.5%, more than its value counterpart. “Markets are highly concentrated in a small number of growth names,” said Mark Yusko, CEO & CIO of Morgan Creek Capital Management. “Those stocks have driven most of the gains over the past few years and many investors have significant gains at current prices. Fear of higher capital gains rate could motivate selling of those names and trigger market correction, so some investors will try and front run that potential move by selling or hedging through short selling.” The S&P, NASDAQ, and Dow all closed down on the day. Increasing the tax on capital-gains tax to this degree (or, indeed, by any significant amount) is a move that, if approved, will be both economically disastrous as well as, in an age when “fairness” is meant to count, thoroughly inequitable. To start with the latter point — that an increase in capital-gains tax would be inequitable — the traditional starting point for such an argument is that it is often a tax on the proceeds generated by after-tax income, and so, in some respects, a form of double taxation. Secondly, it is a tax on nominal, rather than real gains. Some maintain that inflation ought not to be much of a consideration when it has been low for a relatively long period of time. The people who make that argument forget (or choose to forget) two things. The first is that even small rates of inflation compound significantly over the years. A $1 in 2000 is worth around $0.65 now. Over that period the average inflation rate has been 2.07 percent a year. That means that the investor who had turned his or her $0.65 investment in 2000 into $1 now would have to pay tax on a $0.35 “profit” that is entirely illusory. Now consider what happens to the math if we see (as I would expect) a significant uptick in inflation and an increase in capital-gains taxes. Lenin is often said to have said that “the way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation.” As with quite a number of Lenin’s quotations, he may or may not have actually said it, but he certainly felt that way. But, you may say, this higher rate will only affect the rich, “for people earning more than $1 million.” Well, to start with, those who think that threshold will keep pace with inflation are likely to be disappointed. To take one example, the federal capital-gains-tax exemption (per person) on the sale of a primary residence is $250,000. This was fixed in (checks notes) 1997, and it has not been changed since. $250,000 in 1997 is worth around $412,000 today. Then there’s something else. What if someone had spent his or her life building up a business, perhaps taking a low income to do so. They then sell that business for, say, $3,000,000 (a gain that will be unadjusted for inflation). For that year, they will be treated as “rich” and (at least on the basis of that New York Times report) be taxed accordingly. The next year, well, too bad . . . Another thing to bear in mind is that the administration, twisting the knife still further, is proposing to end the capital-gains “step-up” for inherited goods, again, only for the wealthy, but . . . Daniel Pilla explained how that will work in a recent article for Capital Matters here. And, while we’re still looking at the position of individuals, it’s worth thinking about those who live in blue (and, like everywhere else since the Trump tax overhaul, low SALT deduction) states. Increasing the capital-gains tax to levels reaching the heights described by Jared Walzcak is not going to encourage the wealthy to stay, say, in New York City. If we look at Gotham, in 2018 (and so after the Trump tax changes) the top 1 percent of New Yorkers paid 42.5 percent of the total income tax collected by the city. Capital gains, incidentally, in New York, whether long term or short term, are treated, for tax purposes, as ordinary income. State income taxes, again for the rich, are also set to rise. If New York and states like it, some of which are centers of entrepreneurial activity, are committing fiscal suicide, the Biden administration may well end up making their demise an assisted suicide, a disaster with effects that will not be confined to those places. But then Biden and the Democrats seem to be either unaware of, or uncaring about, the effect that tax hikes of this nature are going to have on the broader economy. I don’t know how much extra revenue will be generated by a capital-gains-tax hike of this size. There is a long-standing debate over how much money is raised by capital-gains-tax increases, but if I had to guess, it will be less than expected. People respond to incentives — and disincentives — and change their behavior accordingly. Beyond that, increases in capital-gains taxes must increase the cost of capital, at least to the extent that it is dependent on individual investors, who would, I expect, look at expected post-tax returns before putting their money to work. The same, of course, will be true of the way that they look at the stock market, whether directly or through mutual funds/ETFs. There are all sorts of reasons why the economy ought to see good growth in the next year or so, but looking further out, Biden’s policies (penalizing success, discouraging investment, encouraging malinvestment and heaping regulatory burden on regulatory burden) do not seem to me to be an ideal prescription for long-term economic growth. Around the Web Say what you will about GameStop, it is the story that just doesn’t stop giving: Reuters: GameStop Corp (GME.N) chief executive George Sherman can step down this summer with a $179 million windfall that dwarfs CEO salaries at many larger corporations thanks to a sweetheart deal that was turbocharged by this year’s furious meme stock rally, compensation experts said. GameStop said on Monday that Sherman would step down by July 31. The struggling U.S. videogame retailer has been seeking a new leader to work on its e-commerce transition with chairman Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder and former chief executive of online pet supplies retailer Chewy Inc (CHWY.N). GameStop decoupled some of Sherman’s pay from his performance last year in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic and granted him stock when its shares were worth a tiny fraction of their current value, according to a Reuters review of security filings and interviews with compensation consultants. As a condition of his exit, GameStop is speeding up the time frame for Sherman to receive the shares, generating the award. Someone got to the moon. Johnson’s Green Dream A cautionary tale from the U.K. Ross Clark in The Spectator: As if Covid hadn’t caused a big enough disruption to the economy and investors, along comes another shocker: the government’s announcement of an even-tighter target for reducing carbon emissions. Britain has now been put on a legally-binding commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 78 per cent on 1990 levels by 2035. What does it mean for your money? Quite a lot. For one thing it means that it is more likely that the government will adopt the proposal by the Committee on Climate Change to ban the sale of all homes by 2028 unless they achieve a ‘C’ rating in an Energy Performance Certificate. That potentially exposes millions of homeowners to bills of £20,000 or more for insulation and other energy improvements. At present, just 10 million of Britain’s 29 million homes qualify for a ‘C’ rating. Many – especially the 7.8 million homes with solid walls – may have to be fitted with external or internal wall insulation at a cost of £10,000 to £15,000 as well as with heat pumps (another £10,000 if you are lucky). Solid Victorian homes which form a huge part of the country’s housing stock, could become a financial burden. Then there is the stock market. We have become used to former Bank of England governor Mark Carney and others warning about ‘stranded assets’ in the oil and coal industries. But the new target will have far more serious implications than that, not least because, for the first time, the target will include emissions from aviation and shipping. We don’t as yet have any means for running passenger planes without fossil fuel, so either it will require the development of new technology (which could prove elusive) or it will mean flights becoming wildly more expensive as they are forced, perhaps, to offset emissions through very expensive carbon capture and storage. Airlines, already laid low by Covid, could take another massive hit . . . Needless to say, there’s more. Biden’s Green Dream Bjorn Lomborg, writing in The Daily Telegraph: When Biden’s National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy warns us that climate is the “most significant public health challenge of our time” that ignores much bigger health problems. The leading causes of death in the US are cardiovascular disease and cancer. The world’s poor battle with much greater challenges like starvation, poverty, dying from easily curable diseases and lack of education. And these challenges have solutions where each dollar can help much more. We could do phenomenally much better at much lower cost helping children out of malnutrition or improving learning in schools. We could address most of the world’s top issues with a fraction of what we’re spending on climate. Earth Day reaffirms that we should care about the planet and its inhabitants and reminds us that we should tackle climate change. But we need to do so smarter and more effectively. We shouldn’t continue and certainly not ramp up our massive subsidies to inefficient solar, wind and electric cars. Unfortunately, this constitutes much of Biden’s unaffordable multi-billion climate promise. Instead, we need to spend much more on green innovation — this is by far the smart part of Biden’s plan. If we can innovate the price of future green energy down below fossil fuels, everyone — including China, India and Africa — will switch to green energy. Let us make Earth Day not about exaggerated climate alarmism but about straightforward, effective solutions. Random Walk “Sleepminting” and NFTs Artnet: In the opening days of April, an artist operating under the pseudonym Monsieur Personne (“Mr. Nobody”) tried to short-circuit the NFT hype machine by unleashing “sleepminting,” a process that complicates, if not corrodes, one of the value propositions underlying non-fungible tokens. His actions raise thorny questions about everything from coding, to copyright law, to consumer harm. Most importantly, though, they indicate that the market for crypto-collectibles may be scaling up faster than the technological foundation can support. Debuted as part of an ongoing project titled NFTheft, sleepminting serves as a benevolent but alarming crypto-counterfeiting exercise. It aims to show that an artist can be made to unconsciously assert authorship on the Ethereum blockchain just as surely as a sleepwalking disorder can compel someone to waltz out of their bedroom while in a deep doze. Remember, to “mint” an NFT means to register a particular user as its creator and initial owner. Theoretically, this becomes the first link in a verified, unbreakable chain of custody tethered to an NFT for the life of the underlying blockchain network. Thanks to this perfectly complete, perfectly secure, and eternally checkable data record, the argument goes, potential buyers can trust non-fungible tokens without necessarily having to trust their owners or sellers. These traits add a valuable layer of security that traditional artworks could never rival with their eternally dubious off-chain certificates of authenticity and provenance documents. Personne may have found a way to dynamite this argument for much of the art NFT market. Sleepminting enables him to mint NFTs for, and to, the crypto wallets of other artists, then transfer ownership back to himself without their consent or knowing participation. Nevertheless, each of these transactions appears as legitimate on the blockchain record as if the unwitting artist had initiated them on their own, opening up the prospect of sophisticated fraud on a mass scale. To prove his point, on April 4, Personne sleepminted a supposed “second edition” of Beeple’s record-smashing Everydays: The First 5,000 Days, the digital work and accompanying token that sold for a vertigo-inducing $69.3 million via Christie’s less than a month earlier. (My emails to Beeple and his publicist about the situation went unanswered.) In our ensuing email exchange, Personne claimed he then gifted the sleepminted Beeple (Token ID 40914, for the real crypto-heads) to a user with the suspiciously appropriate handle Arsène Lupin, an homage to the famous “gentleman thief” created by Maurice Leblanc and recently reincarnated in a hit Netflix show . . . — A.S. To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link.

  • U.S. stocks slightly higher as investors attempt to shake off tax jitters

    U.S. stocks trade slightly higher Friday after equities stumbled following reports President Joe Biden would propose a large increase on the capital gains tax for the wealthiest Americans.

  • Oil climbs, but heads for weekly loss on global COVID worries

    Oil futures climb on Friday, but remain on track for weekly declines as worries about a surge in COVID-19 cases in India and other countries contribute to worries over the demand outlook.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny starts ending his hunger strike

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Friday he would begin gradually ending a hunger strike he had called to demand proper medical care, suggesting that support inside Russia and the West had got him much of what he needed. Navalny announced an end to his hunger strike on its 24th day after a medical trade union that supports him and which has treated him in the past appealed to him to start eating again or risk death. The worsening health of Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent domestic opponent, and the authorities' initial failure to give him the treatment he demanded had triggered a Western diplomatic offensive designed to cajole Moscow to make concessions.

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • Australia resists calls for tougher climate targets

    The country remains out of step with other major nations by refusing to commit to deeper emissions cuts.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a ‘scared little girl’ as she badgers her to debate Green New Deal

    Controversial Republican says New York progressive ‘doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics’

  • Covid-19: India hospital fire as virus cases hit record high

    The incident comes as India's hospitals are overwhelmed by a spike in cases and oxygen shortages.

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Instagram star cat Ponzu killed after owner ‘attacked’ in New York park

    Thai chef says ‘our family got physically assaulted that day’ as investigation ongoing

  • Facing bankruptcy, NRA launches low-energy $2 million ad campaign against Biden

    After another spate of mass shootings in America, Democrats are attempting to tighten gun-control measures

  • ‘It’s tough to score right now.’ Observations from the Hornets’ loss to the Bulls.

    The Hornets have lost six of their last seven games.

  • Biden appears to be only world leader to wear a mask at virtual climate summit

    Leaders who could be seen without masks included Putin, Merkel, Erdogan, and EU bigwigs von der Leyen and Michel

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • Sotomayor gives blistering dissent to Trump SCOTUS appointees who find juvenile not worthy of parole

    Justice calls ruling ‘an abrupt break from precedent’