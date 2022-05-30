Oil hits $120 per barrel as Shanghai reopens – live updates

Shanghai - REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

07:09 AM

FTSE opens higher as rally continue

The FTSE 100 has opened about 0.4pc higher, extending a rally from last week. US markets are closed today for a holiday but things look fairly calm across equities currently.

06:55 AM

Oil gets twin boosts from China and stalled EU talks

Oil’s break through $120 a barrel follows several weeks of steady gains.

It’s often difficult to pinpoint exactly why something is rising, but there are clear two big factors here:

China is preparing to reopen Shanghai fully after nearly three months of restrictions. This is expected to cause an upswing in demand as the manufacturing hub ramps up for the season of peak demand (from summer to Christmas).

EU nations failed to reach a deal at talks on Sunday over banning Russian crude, but a deal (which would cut the West off from Russia oil) is still in the offing according to officials.

06:43 AM

Agenda: Shanghai reopening

Good morning. Brent crude oil has topped $120 per barrel for the first time since March as China prepares to reopen the manufacturing hub city of Shanghai.

The FTSE 100 is set to open 0.4pc higher as a rally across stocks continues.

5 things to start your day

1) How Beijing’s surveillance cameras crept into Britain’s corridors of power Cameras used to monitor Uyghur camps in widespread use across UK schools, hospitals and government buildings.

2) Sunak to forge ahead with 'NFT for Britain' despite plunge in markets A market turmoil that has wiped billions of pounds off the digital assets.

3) Electric vehicles should face ‘tyre tax’, says air quality adviser Particulates generated by tyre wear are more dangerous to public health than diesel exhaust fumes – some say.

Story continues

4) Why Mercedes and Volkswagen’s big bet on the wealthy is at risk of backfiring Luxury car sales reaped huge rewards in the pandemic, but signs suggest the boom won’t last for long.

5) Shanghai scrambles to avoid zero-Covid economic catastrophe China's biggest port launches stimulus effort after months of severe lockdowns

What happened overnight

Asian markets rose on Monday as investors regained confidence after the release of healthy US data and as China eases some of its strict Covid curbs in Shanghai and Beijing, lifting hopes for the world's number two economy. Hong Kong put on more than two per cent after a strong Friday performance fuelled by a rally in tech firms, while Tokyo, Sydney, Shanghai, Seoul, Taipei, Manila and Wellington were also well up.

Coming up today

Corporate: No scheduled updates

Economics: Consumer confidence (EU), business climate (EU)