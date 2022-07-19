Oil Holds Above $100 as Traders Weigh Tight Market, OPEC+ Plans

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held above $100 a barrel after posting the biggest one-day gain since May on the outlook for a tight global market.

West Texas Intermediate eased in early Asian trading, but retained the bulk of Monday’s advance of more than 5%. That surge came after Saudi Arabia declined to make any promises regarding future output increases, and a pipeline disruption cut shipments of some Canadian oil to US refiners.

Oil markets have seen volatile trading in recent weeks as traders navigated concerns that a looming recession would hurt demand, the fallout from a stronger dollar, and signs that underlying physical conditions remain tight. At the same time, the US is pressing ahead with a plan to try to cap Russian crude prices to starve Moscow of funds needed to sustain its invasion of Ukraine.

Crude will trade at more than $100 a barrel for the rest of the year and stay high for the next few years, requiring OPEC+ to manage supply and demand, according to Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies next meet on Aug. 3.

In a signal of sustained tightness, oil markets remain steeply backwardated, a bullish pattern marked by near-term prices trading above longer-dated ones. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between its two nearest contracts -- was $4.42 a barrel, up by more than $1 from a week ago.

