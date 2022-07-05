Oil Holds Above $110 as Tight Supply Balanced by Recession Risk

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sharon Cho
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains as investors assessed still-strong underlying market signals against concerns a recession will eventually sap demand.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate traded above $110 a barrel in Asia after a long holiday weekend in the US. The benchmark is 2% higher than Friday’s close as there was no settlement on Monday. Key market timespreads remain robust, indicating solid demand for near-term crude supplies.

Oil has started the third quarter in strong form after dropping in June, when concerns about an economic slowdown spurred the commodity’s the first monthly loss this year. While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has roiled crude flows and lifted prices, the jump in energy costs has fanned inflation. That’s pushed central banks to raise rates, triggering risks growth will stall.

“I don’t think sentiment has fundamentally shifted to a positive tone yet,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodities strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “Further signs of tightness in the physical market will be required.”

Still, the crude market remains in backwardation, a bullish structure marked by near-term prices trading above longer-dated ones. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between its two nearest contracts -- was above $4 a barrel in backwardation on Tuesday, up from about $2.50 a barrel a month ago.

Traders are also tracking China’s efforts to contain renewed Covid-19 outbreaks and enable Asia’s largest economy to reopen fully. That would bolster consumption and offset the drag from slowdowns in the US and Europe.

“China is the real wildcard here: it’s going to be two steps forward, one step back,” said ANZ’s Hynes. “A demand recovery in China could potentially offset weakness in developed economies as central banks tighten monetary policy.”

Oil’s rally has prompted western leaders to demand the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies pump more. On Monday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Saudi Arabia to ramp up oil output, seeking to cool record fuel prices. That echoes a similar plea from US President Joe Biden, who is due to visit Middle Eastern suppliers later this month.

In welcome news for Biden, retail gasoline prices in the US have eased from a record above $5 a gallon in mid-June. Pump prices were near $4.80 on Sunday, according to figures from auto club AAA, after dropping for 20 consecutive days in the longest losing run in more than two years.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Gains as Traders Grapple With Tight Supplies, Demand Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as investors weighed solid physical market signals against concerns that a global slowdown will erode demandMost Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsWest Texas Intermediate fu

  • Japan’s No. 2 Mobile Carrier Falls After Massive Outage

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s second-largest mobile carrier by subscribers fell in Tokyo trading after a nationwide disruption of its services over the weekend. As many as 39 million mobile lines were affected, preventing users from making calls or using data services, until the network was almost fully restored Monday afternoon.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European

  • Norwegian oil and gas workers start strike, cutting output

    Norwegian offshore workers on Tuesday began a strike that will reduce oil and gas output, the union leading the industrial action told Reuters. The strike, in which workers are demanding wage hikes to compensate for rising inflation, comes amid high oil and gas prices, with supplies of natural gas to Europe especially tight after Russian export cutbacks. "The strike has begun," Audun Ingvartsen, the leader of the Lederne trade union said in an interview.

  • Banks Get Burned by Risky Debt, Imperiling Buyout Activity

    Investment banks are facing big losses on leveraged buyouts they agreed to finance before markets soured, further chilling the outlook for deal activity.

  • Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Lender Vauld Suspends Withdrawals

    The crypto lender backed by Coinbase and Peter Thiel is exploring a possible restructuring after becoming the latest cryptocurrency platform to freeze services.

  • Japan's service sector activity grows at fastest rate in over 8 years - PMI

    Japan's services sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in over eight years in June as the easing of coronavirus curbs boosted sentiment among businesses such as those in tourism. The pick-up in activity is welcome news for a government betting on domestic demand to put the world's third-largest economy firmly on a recovery track and help overcome production pressures on the country's manufacturing industry. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.0, marking the fastest pace of expansion since October 2013.

  • British army Twitter and YouTube accounts compromised to promote crypto scams

    The British army is investigating an apparent hack after its official Twitter and YouTube accounts were compromised on Sunday.

  • 2 Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Tech stocks aren't in favor with investors right now, but this weakness makes it an excellent time for investors to go bargain hunting. Nvidia makes graphics processing units (GPUs) that are used to process intense calculations quickly for uses including gaming graphics, artificial intelligence (AI), and cryptocurrency mining. A decline in demand for mining equipment will hurt Nvidia's sales.

  • Stocks up in holiday mood on resurgent oil

    World stocks rose in holiday-thinned trade on Monday, helped by a bounce in oil as concerns over tight supply outweighed recession fears. European stocks rallied 0.8% and Britain's FTSE rose over 1%, boosted by gains in oil and gas companies. Oil dropped $1 a barrel earlier on Monday on worries about the global economic outlook, but roared back on data showing lower output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and on unrest in Libya and sanctions on Russia.

  • ‘How are we supposed to live?’: fast-food workers squeezed by inflation

    Workers at big chains struggle to make ends meet as prices increase but their wages have not

  • 10-year-old rape victim forced to travel from Ohio to Indiana for abortion

    Case places prominent anti-abortion figures in position of balancing rights of women and girls while defending restrictions

  • Louisiana's unemployment rate is at record-low levels, but thousands are quitting their jobs

    Around 33,000 more Louisiana workers have quit so far this year than in the first four months of 2021, a difference of about 15.6%.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Ends tonight! We spotted a Solo Stove firepit for $350 off — and more July 4th deals

    Light up the night! Score spectacular savings on these smokeless stainless steel pits — save up to 45%, today only!

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • China’s Reprieve From Global Inflation Threatened by Pork Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- China has largely escaped the crippling consumer inflation afflicting other major economies, but that may be starting to change as pork prices surge.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spu

  • Glut of Goods at Target, Walmart Is a Boon for Liquidators

    The excess inventory piling up at large retailers is proving a boon for liquidators and other companies that help dispose of the oversupply.

  • European natural gas prices surge as Norwegian outage adds to supply woes

    Europe's natural gas prices jumped amid fears over Norway strikes adding to an already stressed European markets.

  • Egypt's Suez Canal revenue hits $7 billion record peak

    Egypt's Suez Canal revenue hit a record high of $7 billion in the financial year to June 30, up 20.7% from the previous year, Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabea said on Monday. A statement from the authority attributed the rise to an increase in vessel numbers and cargoes, with total cargoes reaching a record high of 1.32 million tonnes, up 10.9% from 2020/21.

  • Chinese Developer Shimao Defaults on $1 Billion Dollar Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. missed payment on a $1 billion dollar note due Sunday, its first default on a public bond after months of mounting stress. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire In