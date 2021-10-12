Oil Holds Above $80 With Global Power Shortage Boosting Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held above $80 a barrel on expectations that a power crisis from Asia to Europe will lift demand and tighten global balances.

West Texas Intermediate futures edged lower in Asian trading after closing up 1.5% on Monday. Oil markets are tightening rapidly in the run-up to the Northern Hemisphere winter as shortages of natural gas and coal boost demand for alternative power generation fuels such as diesel and fuel oil.

The switching is changing the U.S. crude benchmark’s market structure, pushing it deeper into backwardation, a bullish pattern that indicates a dearth of supply. It’s also prompting an upgrade of price forecasts, with Citigroup Inc. raising its fourth-quarter Brent forecast to $85 a barrel and saying it could spike to $90 at times on factors including gas-to-oil substitution this winter.

If the rally continues it could prompt supply and political responses from the U.S. Privately held refiners are ramping up drilling in the Permian Basin, while the White House may put more pressure on OPEC to pump more.

“Joe Biden knows that high gasoline prices are not good for incumbents,” according to Daniel Yergin, oil historian and vice chairman of IHS Markit. “We’ll certainly be hearing more from the administration.”

Oil refiners, meanwhile, are enjoying a much-needed boost in profitability due to the energy crises. Complex refining margins in Singapore, a proxy for the Asian region, have risen to the highest in two years, while those for diesel are near a 21-month high.

