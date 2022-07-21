Oil Holds Below $100 as Traders Assess Weak US Gasoline Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied just below $100 a barrel as investors assessed signs of lackluster US gasoline demand and expanding stockpiles.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate for September was little changed in early Asian trading after falling almost 1% on Wednesday. A US government report showed stockpiles of the fuel rose more than expected last week, while a four-week rolling average shows high prices crimped consumption to only just above the same time two years ago, and below every other year since 2000.

After a tempestuous first half -- when crude was roiled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gathering fears of recession, and central bank tightening -- oil markets have seen a calmer tone in recent weeks, trading either side of $100 a barrel. After falling in June, futures are set for another monthly decline despite consistent signs that physical markets remain tight.

To ramp up the pressure against Moscow for its assault on Ukraine, the US government is working on a plan to try to cap prices of Russian crude. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that Russia will not export oil if any global price limit was set below production costs.

Traders are also tracking events in Europe to see whether Russia’s biggest gas pipeline to the continent will be restarted later Thursday after maintenance. President Vladimir Putin has signaled exports on the Nord Stream conduit will resume but at lower rates. A failure to restore flows may roil energy prices.

Oil markets remain in backwardation, a bullish pattern marked by near-term prices trading above longer-dated ones. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between its two nearest contracts -- was $4.52 a barrel, up from $2.88 a month ago.

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.