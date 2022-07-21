Oil Holds Below $100 as Traders Assess Weak US Gasoline Demand

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jake Lloyd-Smith
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied just below $100 a barrel as investors assessed signs of lackluster US gasoline demand and expanding stockpiles.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate for September was little changed in early Asian trading after falling almost 1% on Wednesday. A US government report showed stockpiles of the fuel rose more than expected last week, while a four-week rolling average shows high prices crimped consumption to only just above the same time two years ago, and below every other year since 2000.

After a tempestuous first half -- when crude was roiled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gathering fears of recession, and central bank tightening -- oil markets have seen a calmer tone in recent weeks, trading either side of $100 a barrel. After falling in June, futures are set for another monthly decline despite consistent signs that physical markets remain tight.

To ramp up the pressure against Moscow for its assault on Ukraine, the US government is working on a plan to try to cap prices of Russian crude. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that Russia will not export oil if any global price limit was set below production costs.

Traders are also tracking events in Europe to see whether Russia’s biggest gas pipeline to the continent will be restarted later Thursday after maintenance. President Vladimir Putin has signaled exports on the Nord Stream conduit will resume but at lower rates. A failure to restore flows may roil energy prices.

Oil markets remain in backwardation, a bullish pattern marked by near-term prices trading above longer-dated ones. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between its two nearest contracts -- was $4.52 a barrel, up from $2.88 a month ago.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Edges Lower in Volatile Session as US Gasoline Demand Stalls

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower as growing stockpiles of crude and gasoline tempered fears of a tight market. Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Americans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentWest Texas Intermediate for September delivery settled below $

  • When is it worth driving across the Twin Cities for cheap gas?

    Gas stations in some Twin Cities suburbs are 80 cents cheaper than others, but the numbers show it usually doesn't make sense to drive out of the way for lower prices at the pump.

  • FTSE retreats from three-week high as Putin threatens to slash gas supplies

    The mood was boosted by reports emerging from Moscow which indicated that gas flows out of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would resume as scheduled on Thursday, albeit at a lower capacity.

  • Gold prices fall back to a more than 15-month low

    Gold futures declined on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar found its footing following a brief pullback, dragging prices for the metal back down to their lowest settlement in more than 15 months. Gold futures (GCQ22) (GC00) for August delivery fell $10.50, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,700.20 an ounce. Silver futures (SIU22) (SI00) for September delivery lost 5 cents, or 0.2%, at $18.668 per ounce.

  • Oil futures settle lower as U.S. gasoline supplies rise and demand for the fuel declines

    Oil futures settle lower on Wednesday, pulling back after a three-session climb. The U.S. government reported a modest weekly fall in domestic crude supplies, but said gasoline inventories climbed by more than three million barrels on the back of a drop in implied demand for the fuel.

  • Why Baker Hughes Shares Are Diving Today

    Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) reported a second-quarter revenue decline of 2% year-over-year and a 4% growth sequentially to $5.05 billion, missing the consensus of $5.34 billion. Orders grew by 15% Y/Y to $5.9 billion and were down 14% sequentially. Revenues by segments: Oilfield Services $2.69 billion (+14% Y/Y), Oilfield Equipment $541 million (-15% Y/Y); Turbomachinery & Process Solutions $1.29 billion (-21% Y/Y), and Digital Solutions $524 million (+1% Y/Y). Adjusted EPS was $0.11, missing

  • India cuts windfall tax on local crude sales, fuel exports

    Shares in oil companies that will benefit from the move rose. Reliance Industries jumped 4.3%, Oil India 8.8%, Oil and Natural Gas Corp 6.8% and Vedanta 4.3%.The government said in a statement an export tax of 6 rupees a liter no longer applied to gasoline. A windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil was cut to 17,000 rupees a tonne from 23,250 rupees.

  • India’s Economic Recovery Falters as High Prices Start to Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s economic activity showed early signs of cooling off in June as acute price pressures, rising interest rates, and a falling rupee dampened sentiment after a strong showing the previous month. Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Americans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownFord Plans Up t

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Edging Lower on Disappointing Gasoline Demand

    U.S. gasoline inventories rose 3.5 million barrels last week, far exceeding analysts’ forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 71,000-barrel rise.

  • ABB to Spin Off, List Accelleron Turbocharging Business

    (Bloomberg) -- ABB Ltd. plans to spin off its Accelleron turbocharging business and list it on the Swiss stock exchange in October.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Americans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentABB shareholders will get one Accelleron

  • Private Credit Giants Curb Buyout Lending Spree in Big Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- The giants of private credit -- the only game in town lately for big-ticket leveraged buyouts -- are dialing back on risk, in a turning point that threatens to reduce crucial financing for mega deals.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownBlackstone Inc

  • GM, Ford seek U.S. OK to deploy self-driving vehicles without steering wheels

    General Motors and Ford Motor have asked U.S. auto safety regulators to grant exemptions to deploy a limited number of self-driving vehicles without human controls like steering wheels and brake pedals. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday published the separate petitions and opened them for public comment for 30 days. NHTSA has authority to grant petitions to allow a limited number of vehicles to operate on U.S. roads without required human controls.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk Makes This Boast; Netflix Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Tesla stock gained after Elon Musk issued a boast. Netflix stock charged higher on better-than-expected results.

  • Vale’s Plan to Turn Around $40 Billion Unit Suffers Fresh Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA’s plan to turn around its copper and nickel-mining unit is taking longer than expected, risking a delay to a possible sale or spinoff of a group the miner says could be worth $40 billion.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Americans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownFord Plans Up to 8,

  • Tesla’s Tough Second Quarter Shows What Might Happen in a Recession

    The electric-vehicle maker isn’t a tech company that can exist in a parallel digital universe free of worries about factories and supply chains.

  • Glassdoor ordered to unmask former toy company employees who posted scathing criticism, showing the scary stakes of ‘anonymous’ reviews

    A Bay Area judge just ordered Glassdoor to reveal posters’ identities to the CEOs of the company they slammed.

  • Simon Lee, Kim Moore make history as first winners of U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst

    In all, 16 golfers won medals for winning their impairment categories.

  • Industry News And Stocks To Watch

    Bear Market News And How To Handle A Market Correction Stay on top of the latest news, trends and stocks to watch across a wide range of industries, including banks and finance, airlines, energy, retail, health care, biotech, semiconductors and more.

  • Why Nobody Wants to "Drill, Baby, Drill"

    Gasoline prices are high for consumers, but why don't oil companies want to drill for more oil? There's a good reason.

  • Jeep’s China Failure Sends Foreboding Signal to Global Carmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingIt was one of the very first international auto brands to enter China, widely recognized by consumers and understood by its owners to have huge potential. And yet, Jeep is shutting down its only plant in the world’s largest market.The announcement this week that Stellan