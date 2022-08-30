Oil Holds Biggest Gain in Six Weeks With Supply Risks Building

Yongchang Chin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held the biggest gain in more than a month as traders weighed supply concerns, including the possibility of an OPEC+ output cut.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate edged lower, trading below $97 a barrel in Asia, after jumping 4.2% in the week’s opening session amid concerns about the potential for supply interruptions in Libya and a bullish market outlook from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Despite militia clashes in Libya, the state oil company reported output of about 1.2 million barrels a day on Monday.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies convene on Sept. 5 after a warning from leading member Saudi Arabia that an agreement to reduce production was possible as, in Riyadh’s view, oil futures didn’t reflect fundamentals. Other states in the alliance signaled their support.

Oil’s jump on Monday pared a monthly drop that’s been driven by concern a global slowdown and tighter monetary policy will hurt energy consumption. Still, Europe remains gripped by an energy crisis as Russia chokes off supplies of gas amid the war in Ukraine, and the European Union moves to tighten curbs against Moscow. Shell Plc Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden warned Monday the crunch may last for more than one winter.

“A combination of fresh supply risks from Libya, along with uncertainty over the upcoming OPEC+ meeting, has provided a boost,” said Warren Patterson, ING Groep NV’s head of commodities strategy. “However, fundamentally the market is in a more comfortable state, and in the absence of a large supply disruption or OPEC+ intervention, it is difficult to see significant upside in the short term.”

Widely-watched crude time spreads also suggest a return of market tightness. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between the two nearest contracts -- was $1.99 in backwardation, compared with 60 cents two weeks ago.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • India's Reliance unveils $9.4 billion plan to boost oil to chemicals

    Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, will invest 750 billion rupees ($9.38 billion) over 5 years to expand its oil to chemical business, its chairman Mukesh D Ambani said. "We are committed to maximize oil to chemicals integration and convert our advantageous feedstock streams to high-value chemicals and green materials," Ambani said at an annual shareholders meeting. Reliance's two refineries at Jamnagar in western India have the capacity to process about 1.4 million barrels per day of crude.

  • Uranium stocks are soaring as Japan signals openness to more nuclear power and Elon Musk applauds the alternative energy source

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said last week that the country would evaluate the potential build of new nuclear power plants.

  • Woodside Profit Surges Fivefold on Gas Prices, BHP Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Woodside Energy Group Ltd., Australia’s biggest oil and gas producer, said first-half profit soared more than fivefold on the back of higher prices and the takeover of BHP Group Ltd.’s energy assets.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’ N

  • Oil prices slip as inflation woes outweigh possible OPEC+ output cuts

    Oil prices fell on Tuesday after notching their highest gains in more than a month in the previous session, as global inflation worries overshadowed the prospect of possible OPEC+ output cuts. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $96.79 a barrel, down 21 cents, or 0.2%, following a 4.2% rise in the previous session. Also weighing on prices, Russia's oil output has exceeded expectations in the wake of the war in Ukraine, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday.

  • Colombia oil, tourism industries warn tax reform may have negative impact

    Representatives of Colombia's oil, mining and tourism industries told opposition lawmakers on Monday a $5.7 billion tax reform proposed by the government of leftist President Gustavo Petro could put their sectors at risk. Petro, who took office early this month, has said he is willing to negotiate on the reform, which seeks to raise 25 trillion pesos in 2023 to fund anti-poverty programs. The bill would levy a 10% tax on income earned when coal and oil are exported for prices exceeding a certain threshold, though a proposal to include gold exports has been withdrawn.

  • Oil settles up more than 4% on prospect of OPEC+ supply cut

    Oil prices settled up more than 4% on Monday, extending last week's gain, as potential OPEC+ output cuts and conflict in Libya helped to offset a strong U.S. dollar and a dire outlook for U.S. growth. Saudi Arabia, top producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), last week raised the possibility of production cuts, which sources said could coincide with a boost in supply from Iran should it clinch a nuclear deal with the West. OPEC+, comprising OPEC, Russia and allied producers, meets to set policy on Sept. 5.

  • Count on a Fed pivot only after this happens, says JPMorgan Funds strategist

    The public likely needs to grow 'more fearful of recession than inflation' before the Federal Reserve starts to slowly pivot back to an easy-money stance, says JPMorgan Funds' chief global strategist.

  • DAY SIX: White House refuses to say who will pay for Biden $500B student loan handout

    President Biden still hasn’t specified how he will pay for canceling between $10,000 and $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers or if future tax hikes will be needed.

  • Musk, Twitter Both Subpoena Bot Whistle-Blower in Buyout Dispute

    (Bloomberg) -- Lawyers for both Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. subpoenaed a whistle-blower who says the social-media platform’s officials didn’t know or care to find out how many accounts were spam or robot accounts as the billionaire seeks to cancel a $44 billion buyout of the company.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hi

  • Tesla seeks to overturn Louisiana ban on direct car sales

    Tesla Inc has filed a lawsuit to challenge Louisiana's refusal to allow the company to sell vehicles directly to consumers, calling the U.S. state's move protectionist and anti-competitive. The case is the latest battle to reverse direct sales bans in some states against the electric carmaker, which bypassed traditional car dealerships. In those states, consumers have to travel to neighboring states to secure Tesla vehicles.

  • PG&E’s Last Nuclear Plant Gets Possible California Lifeline

    (Bloomberg) -- A bill that could keep California’s last nuclear plant open as the state transitions from fossil fuels was finally introduced late Sunday in Sacramento and now faces a difficult path to passage, as Governor Gavin Newsom tries to rally support before the current legislative session ends on Aug. 31. Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking —

  • McConnell Says US Recession Is Likely, Vows GOP Will Curb Biden’s Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said the US is likely to tip into a recession as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat historic inflation, which he blamed on Democrats’ spending. Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality

  • Lightnet bags $50 million capital commitment from LDA Capital to Boost Velo Blockchain Technology

    Global alternative investment group LDA with expertise in innovative, cross border transactions, adds a next-generation financial infrastructure provider to its investment portfolio.

  • Can Series I Savings Bonds or TIPS Get You Richer Quicker?

    If you're looking for an investment option that is less volatile than the stock market, your options aren't limited to savings accounts. Both TIPS and Series I savings bonds are investments that help you protect your principal while earning over … Continue reading → The post Series I Savings Bonds vs. TIPS appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Bad Debt Managers See Earnings Tank on Property Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. and China Cinda Asset Management Co., the nation’s two largest state-owned distressed debt funds, reported a slump in first-half earnings as credit impairments surged on a deepening property crisis. Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Sugges

  • WH says it has nothing to announce on decriminalizing marijuana

    During the White House briefing on Monday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration was not announcing any change in drug policy. Pennsylvania's Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman urged Biden on Monday to decriminalize marijuana.

  • Oil Rises to Highest in a Month Amidst Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest since late July as fears of production outages in Libya that would exacerbate a global energy crunch. Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’ Names for AR/VR HeadsetStocks, Bonds Retreat on Fed’s Tough Rates Messa

  • Some luxury consumers are 'utterly immune' to inflation: Former LVMH exec

    As the U.S. continues to wrestle with economic uncertainty and inflation, demand for luxury goods has remained strong. But that may be starting to change, at least for part of the luxury market.

  • Stock market live updates: Stocks fall, Treasury yields jump as investors face hawkish Fed

    U.S. stocks sank lower Monday, extending a sell-off that began last week after hawkish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the central bank’s gathering in Jackson Hole.

  • Are We in a New Bull Market or a Bear Market Bounce? Here's What History Shows

    Most investors consider stocks to be in a bear market when they're down at least 20% from the most recent high. Are we in a new bull market or just a bear market bounce? Prior to this year's sell-off, the most recent bear market occurred in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic.