Oil Holds Gain After Three-Day Rally as Traders Juggle Mixed Outlook

Yongchang Chin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near $77 a barrel after climbing almost 9% over three sessions as traders weighed a mixed outlook for energy demand.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The International Energy Agency said Wednesday that oil prices could rally next year as sanctions squeeze Russian supply, although OPEC and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are cautious about demand in early 2023. The US Federal Reserve also raised interest rates again and warned they still have room to climb.

West Texas Intermediate futures are on track to end 2022 marginally higher following a volatile period that’s been exacerbated by a persistent lack of liquidity. China’s rapid dismantling of its Covid Zero policy has also prompted optimism in the longer-term demand outlook for commodities.

US crude stockpiles rose more than 10 million barrels last week, the most since March 2021, according to the Energy Information Administration. The build followed the shutdown of the Keystone oil pipeline after a spill.

Prompt time spreads held in a bearish contango structure, although the gap has eased. The gap between the two nearest contracts for global benchmark Brent was 4 cents a barrel in contango, compared with 44 cents a week earlier.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

