Oil Holds Gains as China Spurs Optimism Over Demand Recovery

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains after China issued a fresh batch of crude import quota, boosting optimism in the demand outlook from the major consumer.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $75 a barrel after closing 1.2% higher on Monday. Beijing provided refiners and traders with a generous import quota in its second allocation for 2023, as the nation gears up for growth after rapidly dismantling its strict Covid restrictions late last year.

Tempering the bullishness, two Federal Reserve officials said the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates above 5% before pausing and holding for some time to combat inflation. Equity markets softened after the comments.

Crude has had a sluggish start to the year as thin liquidity exacerbates price swings and forward curves signal ample supply. While remaining at multi-year lows, open interest for WTI contracts is showing its first tentative signs of recovery, and is now at its highest level since September.

“Dollar weakness and growing optimism around the China demand story has provided support to prices,” said Warren Patterson, the Singapore-based head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV. “However, in the near term, the market still appears comfortably supplied.”

Russian oil exports made a small gain last week, but that wasn’t enough to reverse a downtrend in shipments to a diminished group of buyers. The countries that had provided a lifeline for Moscow are starting to look less supportive than they were last year.

