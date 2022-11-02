Oil Holds Gains as Fed Signals Rate Hikes Nearing End Phase

Oil Holds Gains as Fed Signals Rate Hikes Nearing End Phase
Julia Fanzeres and Ilena Peng
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil maintained its gains as the US central bank signaled its series of aggressive rate hikes could be approaching its final phase.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate traded near $90 a barrel on Wednesday. Prices rose a few cents after the central bank increased interest rates by 75 basis points but stated that their aggressive campaign to curb inflation could be approaching its final phase. The news lifted Wall Street.

Tight supplies helped crude rally earlier to a three-week high as gasoline inventories tumbled to the lowest since November 2014 and distillate inventories on the East Coast fell to the lowest ever seasonally, according to the Energy Information Administration. Pinched supplies are almost certain to drive up prices for gasoline and diesel, further straining household budgets.

Crude recently clocked its first monthly gain in five months, ticking closer to $90 after the decision by the OPEC+ alliance to slash production starting in November. Prices had fallen off of their war-driven peaks as economists forecast a recession for many of the world’s economies, expecting measures to tame inflation to slow down growth. However, as the deadline approaches for Russian oil bans to take effect, supply fears are once again coming to the market’s fore.

Oil options markets have turned steadily more bullish in recent weeks. Premiums of bullish call options over bearish puts have climbed to the highest level since June, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Click here to read Bloomberg’s daily Europe Energy Crunch blog

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • $40M in Insurance 'Will Not Be Touched' to Recover Lost Funds in Hot Wallet Hack: Deribit Exec

    A hacker drained $28 million from Deribit's hot wallet. Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Luuk Strijers shares insights into Deribit's reserves and how the cryptocurrency options and futures exchange plans to cover the losses.

  • Deribit Exec on $28M Hot Wallet Hack

    Cryptocurrency options and futures exchange Deribit has been hacked, with $28 million drained from its hot wallet. Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Luuk Strijers discusses the details so far and the growing problem of crypto hacks on the rise.

  • U.S. manufacturing activity slowest in nearly 2-1/2 years in October -ISM

    U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in October while a measure of prices paid by businesses for inputs slid for a seventh straight month, as the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to raise interest rates in order to quash inflation cools demand for goods. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday that its manufacturing PMI fell to 50.2 last month from 50.9 in September, both the lowest readings since May 2020. A reading above 50 signals expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy.

  • Fed delivers fourth 75 bp hike, signals scale back coming

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point as it continued to battle the worst outbreak of inflation in 40 years, but signaled future increases in borrowing costs could be made in smaller steps to account for the "cumulative tightening of monetary policy" it has enacted so far. The U.S. central bank has raised rates at its last six meetings beginning in March, marking the fastest round of rate increases since former Fed Chair Paul Volcker's fight to control inflation in the 1970s and 1980s.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Agrees to Resume Grain Export Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia resumed its participation in the Black Sea grain-export deal after Moscow said it received written guarantees from Ukraine that the safe-passage corridor will be used only for grain exports. Most Read from BloombergRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyEven More Dry Sha

  • US rates hit 4pc as Fed warns of more rises to come - live updates

    The Fed has said that "ongoing increases" in interest rates will likely be needed after it raised interest rates by 75 basis points to between 3.75pc to 4pc.

  • Mastercard CEO: Crypto has ‘a long way to go’ before becoming mainstream

    Mastercard CEO weighs in on the outlook for crypto.

  • Traders Rush to Buy Scarce UK Debt From BOE While They Still Can

    (Bloomberg) -- The dash for scarce UK government debt was on full display Tuesday, according to the breakdown of Bank of England’s inaugural sale of bonds purchased under its quantitative easing program.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Countdown t

  • Oil posts first gain in 3 sessions after report Saudis on high alert for potential Iranian attack

    Oil futures post a gain on Tuesday for the first time in three sessions, lifted by a report that said Saudi Arabia is on high alert for a potential Iranian attack. Traders also continue to weigh prospects for energy demand from China if the country reopens.

  • Fed has 'not given up on its inflation target': Economist

    Wells Fargo Senior Economist Sarah House and Joanne Feeney, Advisors Capital Management Partner, sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about where the Fed may focus its attention going forward from today's interest rate hike announcement.

  • Estee Lauder cuts forecasts on China curbs, tightening inventories

    (Reuters) -Estee Lauder Cos Inc cut its full-year forecasts on Wednesday ahead of the most important holiday season, blaming lockdowns in China and American retailers cutting stocks of its cosmetics and fragrances on worries of a slowdown in demand. Renewed lockdowns under China's zero-COVID policy are weighing heavily on the country's business activity and consumer confidence, and hampering sales growth of many U.S. companies such as Estee. Many companies in China are stuck with piles of unsold stock as cautious consumers stay away from crowded shopping districts and travel destinations like Hainan.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond's technology chief resigns after possible data breach

    Last week, Bed Bath said a third party had improperly accessed its data through a phishing scam by gaining access to the hard drive and certain shared drives of one of its employees. It's still reviewing if the drives had any sensitive or personally identifiable information. Masood's resignation, effective Dec. 2, was not the result of any disagreement with Bed Bath & Beyond on any matter related to the company's operations, practices or financial statements, the company said in a regulatory filing.

  • Oil prices rise before expected Fed rate hike as U.S. crude stocks drop

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday before an expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve, supported by another decline in U.S. oil inventories as refineries picked up activity ahead of the winter heating season. Brent crude rose $1.74, or 1.8%, to $96.39 as of 12:01 p.m. EDT (1601 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.95, or 2.2%, to $90.31 per barrel. The broader market is likely to remain somewhat subdued ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's post-meeting announcement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), when the central bank is expected to deliver its fourth, 75 basis points interest rate increase.

  • Stocks Drop, Yields Rise on Hawkish Powell Signals: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slumped as Jerome Powell said that the Federal Reserve still has “some ways to go” to knock down inflation, adding that it’s very premature to think about pausing hikes as rates could peak at higher levels than previously thought.Most Read from BloombergRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spur

  • China’s Electric Carmakers Eye Thailand in Next Sales Push

    (Bloomberg) -- In Europe, a flurry of Chinese carmakers are trying to unseat storied legacy brands. Half a world away and far from the buzz of the Paris motor show, a similar revolution is playing out in Southeast Asia, in Thailand, where China’s auto manufacturers are facing off against Japanese incumbents.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Can

  • Wall St slips as jobs data dents hopes for Fed rate deceleration

    U.S. stocks closed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday after data indicating that the labor market remained on solid ground dimmed hopes the Federal Reserve might have enough reason to begin reducing the size of its interest rate hikes. A survey showed U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in September, suggesting that demand for labor remains strong even as the central bank has embarked on a path of aggressive rate hikes in an effort to bring down stubbornly high inflation. Investors have been paying close attention to labor market data for any signs of weakening in the job market, as decreasing wage pressures and easing demand would help reduce inflation, giving the Fed the ammunition to begin decelerating with a 50-basis-point rate hike in December.

  • US manufacturing plummets to lowest level since 2020

    U.S. manufacturing activity fell for the fourth month in a row while prices paid to manufacturers also decreased to the lowest level in more than two years. The Institute for Supply Management’s October purchasing managers’ index came in at 50.2 percent, 0.7 percentage points lower than September and the lowest level since May 2020. The…

  • Ukraine Latest: UN Says Grain Shipments Will Continue Thursday

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Nations said vessels loaded with grain are expected to move through Ukraine’s crop-export corridor on Thursday. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the world to press Russia to allow operations of the Black Sea passage from Ukrainian ports.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires Off

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.