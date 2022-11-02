Oil Holds Gains as Fed Signals Rate Hikes Nearing End Phase

(Bloomberg) -- Oil maintained its gains as the US central bank signaled its series of aggressive rate hikes could be approaching its final phase.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate traded near $90 a barrel on Wednesday. Prices rose a few cents after the central bank increased interest rates by 75 basis points but stated that their aggressive campaign to curb inflation could be approaching its final phase. The news lifted Wall Street.

Tight supplies helped crude rally earlier to a three-week high as gasoline inventories tumbled to the lowest since November 2014 and distillate inventories on the East Coast fell to the lowest ever seasonally, according to the Energy Information Administration. Pinched supplies are almost certain to drive up prices for gasoline and diesel, further straining household budgets.

Crude recently clocked its first monthly gain in five months, ticking closer to $90 after the decision by the OPEC+ alliance to slash production starting in November. Prices had fallen off of their war-driven peaks as economists forecast a recession for many of the world’s economies, expecting measures to tame inflation to slow down growth. However, as the deadline approaches for Russian oil bans to take effect, supply fears are once again coming to the market’s fore.

Oil options markets have turned steadily more bullish in recent weeks. Premiums of bullish call options over bearish puts have climbed to the highest level since June, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Click here to read Bloomberg’s daily Europe Energy Crunch blog

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.