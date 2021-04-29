Oil Holds Gains Near Six-Week High on Rising Demand Optimism

1 / 2

Oil Holds Gains Near Six-Week High on Rising Demand Optimism

Ben Sharples
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady near a six-week high as signs of strengthening demand in key markets offset concerns a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries, especially India, will damp consumption in the near term.

Futures in New York traded near $64 a barrel after climbing more than 3% over the previous two sessions. A gauge of demand for U.S. petroleum products rose last week to the highest in more than two months, while distillate inventories -- a category that includes diesel -- dropped the most since early March. Fuel demand may get another boost as China breaks for an extended holiday on Saturday, with mobility expected to climb to a record.

There has been a chorus of bullish voices on the outlook for crude this week, including a prediction from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. that oil demand will post a record jump over the next six months as vaccination rates accelerate. OPEC+ also raised its estimates for growth this year, but the alliance cautioned a worsening virus situation in India, Japan and Brazil could derail the recovery.

India has been hit particularly hard by a second wave that’s pummeled fuel consumption and stretched the health-care system beyond its limits. Rystad Energy cut its demand estimates for the nation and forecast a 1.4 million barrel-a-day surplus in global inventories next month due to the impact.

The short-term risks to the demand outlook are starting to show up in gauges of market health. The structure of the Middle Eastern Dubai benchmark slid on Wednesday to a shallow backwardation, an indication that market tightness may be easing. The prompt timespread for Brent has also slipped.

Total petroleum stockpiles in the U.S., meanwhile, fell for the second time in the three weeks through April 23 and are near the lowest level since March 2020, according an Energy Information Administration report on Wednesday. Crude inventories edged higher, while gasoline supplies rose a fourth week.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

