Oil Holds Gains After Report Points to Shrinking US Stockpiles

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains near $94 a barrel following an industry report that signaled shrinking US crude stockpiles, adding to a tightening supply outlook after Saudi Arabia flagged possible production cuts.

West Texas Intermediate futures were steady after advancing almost 4% in the previous session. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories dropped by 5.63 million barrels last week, according to people familiar. That followed news that exports from Kazakhstan may be disrupted for months.

Oil has lost around a quarter of its value since early June on concerns over an economic slowdown. Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said this week that the futures market is increasingly disconnected from fundamentals and the OPEC+ alliance may be forced to cut output.

The key route for exporting oil from Kazakhstan to international markets looks set to face months of major disruptions amid repair works on two out of three damaged moorings. The prompt time spread for global benchmark Brent rose to $1.05 a barrel in backwardation on Tuesday from 67 cents the day before. That’s a bullish signal that the market is tightening.

The Energy Information Administration will release official figures on US demand and stockpiles later on Wednesday. The API also reported that fuel inventories and supplies at the key storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, rose.

