Oil Extends Gains as Report Shows Tightening US Crude Stockpiles

(Bloomberg) -- Oil gained for a fourth session as US industry data showed crude stockpiles tightened further at the key storage hub of Cushing.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate edged above $112 a barrel after adding around 7% over the previous three sessions. The American Petroleum Institute reported that Cushing inventories fell by 650,000 barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. Nationwide crude stockpiles also shrunk.

Global oil markets have tightened after a rebound in economic activity, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbating the squeeze by upending trade flows. OPEC+ is expected to rubber-stamp another modest supply increase for August this week, although the cartel has struggled to meet its targets this year.

Oil is heading for the first monthly decline since November after being hit by fears of a global economic slowdown, but prices are still up almost 50% this year. Time-spreads are also flashing bullish signs, with a contract known as the Dated-to-Frontline swap -- an indicator of the strength in the key North Sea market -- hitting a record of more than $5 a barrel.

The Group of Seven leaders agreed on Tuesday that they want ministers to urgently evaluate how the price of Russian oil can be curbed to limit the energy proceeds that the Kremlin uses to finance its war in Ukraine. The main idea floated over the past few weeks has been some kind of cap.

US gasoline stockpiles rose last week, according to the API, although they still remain low on a seasonal basis. The Energy Information Administration said its delayed weekly oil reports will all be published Wednesday, putting an end to a two-week delay caused by a power issue.

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.