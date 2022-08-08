Oil Holds Gains as Traders Weigh Iran Talks, Demand Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held its biggest gain in more than a week as investors monitor US-Iran nuclear talks and the outlook for demand amid an economic slowdown.

West Texas Intermediate futures slipped 0.4% after Monday’s 2% rally saw some bullish sentiment return after a recent rout. Uncertainty around Iranian supply aided crude’s drift higher with a conclusion to the long-running nuclear talks edging nearer after European Union diplomats presented the US and Iran with a final draft accord to revive the 2015 deal.

Oil has been buffeted by volatile trading over the past months as concerns about a global slowdown hurt demand and offset signals that physical supply is still tight. Traders will be keeping a close eye on consumption, with data over the weekend showing China’s imports of crude rose in July from the lowest in four years, while declining retail gasoline prices in the US may boost driving.

Oil remains less than $5 above a six-month low and thin volumes are likely to keep prices volatile. Crude may continue to weaken before rallying in winter as the US winds down releases from strategic stockpiles and an EU embargo on Russian supplies takes effect, Energy Aspects said Monday.

A deluge of market commentary this week may offer further direction, with the US Energy Information Administration set to issue its short-term outlook later on Tuesday. Monthly snapshots from producer group OPEC and the International Energy Agency will follow on Thursday.

