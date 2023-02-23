Oil Holds Longest Losing Streak This Year on Hawkish Fed Outlook

1
Ben Sharples
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held its longest run of losses this year after minutes from the Federal Reserve reinforced the bank’s hawkish outlook and underscored concerns that further monetary tightening will sap energy demand.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate traded near $74 a barrel after slumping around 3% on Wednesday for a sixth daily drop. The minutes of the Fed’s last meeting showed officials expect more interest-rate increases to tame inflation, although almost all supported a step down in the pace of hikes.

Persistent concerns over an economic slowdown in the US have overshadowed optimism about a robust rebound in Chinese crude demand following the end of Covid Zero. Wall Street banks are starting to temper their bullish outlook for oil prices, with Morgan Stanley the latest to trim its forecasts.

In the Brent market, the prompt timespread narrowed sharply on Wednesday. That’s a tentative sign of a softer market, though traders often pare back positions ahead of the contract expiry, due next week. The nearest spread for WTI is in contango, a structure that signals ample supply.

The American Petroleum Institute reported US crude inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. Stockpiles are at the highest level since June 2021 and official weekly figures from the Energy Information Administration are due later Thursday.

Other news:

  • Record Russian Diesel Roams at Sea as Ban Forces Hunt for Buyers

  • China Set to Receive More Russian Urals Crude in Coming Months

  • CPC Oil Terminal Resumes Crude Loading at Black Sea After Storm

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

