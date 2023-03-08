Oil Holds Losses on Hawkish Fed Despite Surprise Stockpile Draw

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses on a persistently hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve, despite an unexpected decline in US crude inventories.

West Texas Intermediate futures traded below $77 a barrel after sliding almost 5% over the previous two sessions. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank is likely to boost rates higher than anticipated, but said a decision hadn’t been made about the March meeting. He made the remarks during a second day of congressional testimony in Washington.

The negative sentiment around further monetary tightening overshadowed an unexpected drop in US crude inventories. Stockpiles fell around 1.7 million barrels last week, the first decline this year, according to the Energy Information Administration. Analysts had forecast another gain.

Oil has endured a bumpy year as concerns over more rate hikes from the Fed competed with an optimistic outlook for China after the dismantling of Covid Zero late last year. Most market watchers are still bullish about the price outlook, with Trafigura expecting Brent to hit $90 a barrel by the middle of the year as Asia’s biggest economy rebounds and Russian supply fades.

