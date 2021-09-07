Oil Holds Losses as Investors Assess Outlook Clouded by Covid-19

Ben Sharples
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses below $69 a barrel as investors assessed a demand outlook still clouded by the Covid-19 resurgence in many regions.

Futures in New York lost 0.5% from Friday’s close after not settling Monday due to a U.S. holiday. The fast-spreading delta variant of the virus has led to renewed restrictions on mobility in some areas, although there are signs of recovery emerging. Chinese trade data for August are due Tuesday, giving an indication of the economic health of the world’s biggest oil importer.

The market opened weaker on Monday after Saudi Arabia cut prices of its crude to Asia next month by more-than-expected, catching traders by surprise and raising concerns about the short-term demand picture.

Oil’s rally has run into stiff headwinds over the past couple of months after prices surged more than 50% over the first half of the year. While delta has crimped demand, there are expectations that the market will tighten over the rest of 2021. OPEC+ is betting that the recovery will accelerate, agreeing last week to keep boosting supply each month.

The prompt timespread for Brent was 61 cents a barrel in backwardation -- a bullish structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with $1.36 a week earlier.

European oil demand has rebounded following months of lockdowns due to the virus, which triggered a major retrenchment within the continent’s refining industry. Delta continues to have an impact across, Asia, however, with Singapore facing rising cases again.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Delta variant creates need for more contact tracing tools

    School is back and that means your children may be coming into contact with more people.

  • Ecuador Looks To Double Its Oil Production

    Following the surprise victory of Guillermo Lasso in Ecuador’s presidential elections the outlook for the country’s long-suffering oil industry is starting to look a little brighter

  • Over 80% of oil output in Gulf of Mexico still offline a week after Ida

    More than 80% of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut in after Hurricane Ida, a U.S. regulator said on Monday, more than a week after the storm made landfall and hit critical infrastructure in the region. Energy companies have been struggling to resume production after Ida damaged platforms and caused onshore power outages. About 1.5 million barrels per day of oil production, or 84%, remains shut, while another 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 81%, was offline, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

  • German industrial orders surge on robust foreign demand

    German industrial orders unexpectedly surged in July, official figures showed on Monday, hitting a post-reunification high and pointing to a solid start to the second half in the engine room of Europe's largest economy. The figures published by the Federal Statistics Office showed orders for goods 'Made in Germany' rose by 3.4% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms.

  • Banks Warn They’re Not Ready for ECB’s Historic Climate Test

    (Bloomberg) -- A milestone moment for European regulators risks ending as a flop as banks warn they won’t have the client data they need in time for climate stress tests next year, according to a survey of the industry conducted by Bloomberg.The European Central Bank has already voiced concern that lenders appear unprepared for the upheaval that’s ahead as extreme weather becomes more frequent and carbon emissions grow increasingly costly. Behind the scenes, the ECB is ratcheting up pressure on

  • UAE Oil Producer Adnoc to List Drilling Unit in Abu Dhabi IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is planning to sell shares in its drilling unit in what would rank among the largest initial public offerings in the United Arab Emirates.The company will offer at least 7.5% of Adnoc Drilling, it said on Monday. An IPO could value the business at up to $10 billion, Bloomberg reported earlier this year, citing people familiar with the matter. In 2018, when Baker Hughes bought a 5% stake in Adnoc Drilling, that deal valued it at about $11 billion, includi

  • Traveloka Is Said to Halt Talks With Thiel’s Bridgetown SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s Traveloka has halted talks to go public through a deal with Bridgetown Holdings Ltd., a blank check-company backed by billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel, according to people familiar with the matter. The board of directors of the Southeast Asian online travel giant has decided not to pursue a listing via a special purpose acquisition company now as the enthusiasm in the SPAC market has waned, the people said, asking not to be named as the matter is private. The So

  • Reasons Why Voya Financial (VOYA) Stock is a Solid Pick Now

    Voya Financial (VOYA) is poised to benefit from its solid segmental performance, strong capital position, and effective capital deployment.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Struggle With Trendline

    The crude oil markets during the trading session on Monday have seen a little bit of positivity after initially pulling back, but you should keep in mind that it was Labor Day in the United States and Canada.

  • China’s ‘Mr. Income Distribution’ Explains Common Prosperity

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s push for “common prosperity” is not just about taxing the rich but also directing resources into rural areas and the lower-income group, according to one of the country’s most prominent experts studying income inequality.The income gap has widened in the country over the past five years due to the rise of technology and financial sectors, and taxation has done little in narrowing the gap, said Li Shi, an economics professor at Zhejiang University, who has previously advise

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Underlying Markets Closed for Labor Day

    The S&P 500 futures markets were slightly positive during the trading session, but at the end of the day you have to keep in mind that the market has a serious lack of volume due to the fact that the underlying index was closed.

  • Volkswagen brand sticks to margin target despite chip crunch

    Volkswagen's namesake brand on Monday confirmed its margin target, the division's chief executive said, shrugging off the impact from a shortage of automotive chips as well as higher raw materials prices. The Volkswagen brand expects an operating margin of 3-4% for 2021. "It stays that way," Ralf Brandstaetter told Reuters at the IAA Munich car show, also confirming the 6% margin goal set for 2023.

  • Colombia Plans Green Bond Debut to Pave Way for More Local Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombia is set to become the first government in Latin America to sell green bonds in the local market in a debut offering this month, according to a finance ministry official. The Andean nation will offer at least 500 billion pesos ($132 million) of securities due in 10 years on Sept. 29, public credit director Cesar Arias said in a video interview. Depending on demand, the government may sell as much as 750 billion pesos, he said.While Chile has sold green debt overseas since 2

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Quadrupled EV Sales in August. The Stock Soared.

    Cars powered by an internal combustion engine made up just 10% of BYD's sales in August—down from 58% a year ago.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Holiday travel, gatherings could spread COVID-19 infections as Delta variant maintains grip on U.S.

    As America celebrates the last days of summer, health experts watch for new COVID-19 outbreaks tied to Labor Day gatherings. Dr. Peter Hotez, of Baylor College of Medicine, shares his view of the pandemic's future course and the latest on booster vaccines

  • Colorado expert: Mu COVID variant spread recorded in US but delta remains dominant

    There is now a new variant of the novel coronavirus. The World Health Organization and public health officials across the US are monitoring the B.1.621 variant, or mu variant.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.