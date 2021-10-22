Oil Holds Losses After Slipping from 7-Year High on Growth Fears

Ben Sharples
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses after falling from a seven-year high on the back of a coronavirus resurgence and bearish technical indicators.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures in New York traded near $82 a barrel early in the Asian session after sliding more than 1% on Thursday. Lockdowns have returned in parts of Eastern Europe following a flare up in Covid-19 cases, while Russia earlier this week ordered the most sweeping virus restrictions since May. Oil’s 14-day Relative Strength Index was also signaling that a price correction was overdue.

Oil rallied to the highest level since 2014 this week as a global energy crunch coincided with a broader economic recovery from the pandemic. The crisis has led to crude stockpiles at the key U.S. storage of Cushing rapidly draining to near critically low levels, while Saudi Arabia said any extra oil from OPEC+ would do little to bring down surging natural gas prices.

The structure of the U.S. crude market has firmed in a bullish pattern. The closely-watched spread between the nearest December contracts for WTI has blown out above $10 a barrel to the widest since 2013.

See also: Oil Curve Points to a Price and It’s Not $83-a-Barrel WTI

Shortages of natural gas has prompted greater greater demand for crude, but surging gas prices are also threatening to eat up the profit some oil refiners are making on fuels, forcing them to cut processing rates. Gas -- specifically methane -- is central to making the hydrogen that oil refineries rely on for diesel-producing machines, which help to eliminate sulfur.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Declines by Most in Two Weeks Amid Global Growth Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid by the most in two weeks, falling from overbought territory amid concerns around global economic growth. Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathFutures in New York fell

  • Japan’s Prices Rise for First Time in 18 Months on Energy Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s key consumer prices rose for the first time since March last year, as higher energy costs supported the Bank of Japan’s view that inflation is set to climb out of the doldrums.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeBeef Industry Tries t

  • Oil dives, forecast of mild U.S. winter spurs retreat from multi-year highs

    Oil tumbled on Thursday as a forecast for a warm U.S. winter put the brakes on a rally that drove prices to a three-year high above $86 a barrel early in the session on tight supply and a global energy crunch. Winter weather in much of the United States is expected to be warmer than average, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released Thursday morning. "The report, indicating drier and warmer conditions across the southern and eastern U.S., is putting pressure on the complex," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

  • Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. November U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, which expires on Wednesday, settled at $83.87, up 91 cents, or 1.1%. Crude prices have risen as supply has tightened, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries maintaining a slow increase in supply rather than intervening to add more barrels to the market, and as U.S. demand has ramped up.

  • Micron considering new U.S. memory chip factory as it gears up spending

    Micron Technology Inc said on Wednesday it is considering building a new memory factory in the United States but that state and federal subsidies will be needed to offset costs that are higher than its factories in Asia. The Boise, Idaho-based company is the only American firm that makes both key types of memory chips, competing against South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix and Japan's Kioxia, Toshiba's former memory chip unit. Micron has pilot manufacturing lines for developing new technologies at its Idaho headquarters and a factory in Virginia that turns out special high-reliability chips for automobiles.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuz

  • First-ever bitcoin ETF spurs bitcoin to new all-time high

    More than 24 million shares of the fund, which has the ticker BITO, changed hands.

  • Missouri gas prices shoot above $3 per gallon for first time in seven years

    The price is $1.20 more per gallon compared to this time last year.

  • Snap Shortfall Shows Supply-Chain Woes Hitting Social Media

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc.’s warning that supply-chain bottlenecks are prompting companies to hold back online advertising spending for the looming holiday season cast a shadow over larger rivals such as Google, Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc., sending their shares tumbling.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Top Money

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures pull back from record levels

    Stock futures opened lower Thursday evening as investors took in another batch of earnings results and more data on the pace of the economy recovery.

  • Gas prices are at a 7-year high, with one California town reaching a whopping $7.59 per gallon

    In a small California town, gas prices hit $7.59 per gallon this week - more than double the national average, which is at a 7-year high.

  • Helium: South Africa strikes new 'gold'

    In a grassy plain in South Africa, once the world's largest gold producer, prospectors have stumbled upon a new treasure: helium.

  • Report: Push to ban gas appliances in California based on faulty science

    An ongoing push to ban natural gas appliances in California cites a university and environmental group report that used misleading science to help their argument, according to an industry report.

  • Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

    Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas industry when three of its four nominees were elected to the board by Exxon shareholders, who were frustrated by weak returns and the company's flagging attention to climate concerns. The board members expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Climate change: Fossil fuel production set to soar over next decade

    Government plans to extract coal, oil and gas are incompatible with safe temperatures, says the UN.

  • Struggling with power crunch, India considers strategic reserves for gas, imported coal

    India is considering maintaining strategic reserves of natural gas and imported coal to address future supply shocks, a senior power ministry official said on Thursday, as the energy hungry nation battles a crippling coal shortage. A surge in power demand combined with a fall in imports due to high global coal prices have led to supply disruptions and power cuts lasting up to 14 hours a day despite record supplies from state-run Coal India, the world's biggest coal miner.

  • It’s Supply Chain ‘Whack-a-Mole’ as Wide Range of Common Foods Face Shortage — Should You Stock Up?

    More than a year and a half into the "new normal," restaurants and grocery stores are still struggling with shortages and delays when it comes to the supply of basic goods. While there's plenty of...

  • The One Color You Should Never Wear to a Job Interview (& One That's Sure to Land You an Offer)

    Preparing for a job interview is stressful, including planning what you’re going to wear. Do you go with the beige pencil skirt that scored...

  • China's commodity prices tumble after planner mulls coal intervention

    China's commodities markets tumbled on Wednesday, led by sharp falls in thermal coal prices, after the state planner said it was considering intervention to cool record prices of the fuel that is vital to power the world's second biggest economy. The slide in China had a knock-on effect in global markets, where prices of base metals used in manufacturing and construction, such as copper, aluminium and zinc, also dipped. But global commodity prices remain elevated, so any easing may offer only temporary respite to central banks fretting about inflation, as China and other major economies suck in fuel and other commodities amid a rebound from a pandemic-induced slump.

  • Amazon using ships intended for timber to transport goods

    Amazon and Coca-Cola have resorted to using ships designed to carry timber or steel pipes to cope with a shortage of container shipping capacity during the worldwide supply chain crisis.