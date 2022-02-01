Oil Holds Near Seven-Year High as Traders Count Down to OPEC+

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held above $88 a barrel after industry data pointed to a drop in U.S. stockpiles and traders awaited an OPEC+ meeting that’s expected to see members endorse another modest lift in production.

West Texas Intermediate was little changed in early Asian trading after rallying 17% in January to trade near the highest level since 2014. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported on Tuesday that U.S. inventories fell by 1.65 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures, which also showed a draw at the key storage hub in Cushing.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies convene later on Wednesday, and are expected to ratify another 400,000 barrel-a-day increase in supply for March, sticking with the established pace at which they have been easing output curbs. Still, there have been signs in recent months that the alliance has not been able to meet its production target in full.

Crude has roared higher in 2022 after jumping 55% last year. The surge has been driven by the steady revival in demand from the impact of the pandemic, lower stockpiles, and sporadic interruptions to supplies. Tensions over Ukraine, driven by concerns that Russia may invade its smaller neighbor, have also boosted prices in recent weeks. Moscow says it has no plan to send in troops.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has warned that after the recent surge in prices, OPEC+ may choose to deliver more supply than expected this time around. Nevertheless, the bank said that it remains optimistic oil’s rally will go on.

Oil markets remain in backwardation, a bullish pattern marked by near-term prices commanding a premium to those further out. Brent’s prompt timespread -- the gap between its nearest two contracts -- was $1.39 a barrel in backwardation on Tuesday, up from $1.02 a barrel a week earlier.

