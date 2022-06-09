Oil Holds Near Three-Month High as US Stockpiles Tighten Further

Ben Sharples
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains near the highest close in three months after crude stockpiles shrunk at a key US storage hub and gasoline inventories fell for a 10th week, exacerbating market tightness.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate futures traded above $122 a barrel after settling 2.3% higher on Wednesday. Crude supplies at the Cushing hub sunk to the least since early March, while gasoline inventories are at the lowest seasonal level in eight years, according to Energy Information Administration data.

The four-week average for motor fuel demand rose to 9 million barrels a day for the first time this year following the Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start of the US summer driving season. Consumption is rising even as the retail price for gasoline -- already at a record -- approaches $5 a gallon.

Crude has maintained its upward momentum this year as economies rebounded from the pandemic, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upending trade flows and leading to further tightening. Prices are “nowhere near” their peak and China’s recovery from virus outbreaks threatens to strain the market, according to the United Arab Emirates, a major OPEC producer.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said this week that prices needed to rally further to achieve the demand destruction required for market rebalancing. The bank increased its quarterly forecasts for this year and into 2023, raising its WTI estimate for the next quarter to $137 a barrel.

US gasoline stockpiles dropped by 812,000 barrels to 218.18 million barrels last week, according to the EIA. The 10 weeks of declines is the longest run since 2019. Nationwide crude inventories rose by 2 million barrels.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As Exxon Mobil Hits $100, Let's See If the Targets Shift

    Shares of Exxon Mobil have broken above the round number of $100, so this is a good time to check the charts again to see if we need to alter our technical strategy. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing higher and tells us that buyers of XOM continue to be more aggressive than sellers. The weekly OBV line is bullish and so is the MACD oscillator.

  • Campbell Soup Is Dealing With Inflation by Hiking Prices. Its Stock Is Jumping.

    Campbell Soup raised its financial forecasts Wednesday, as higher prices and better supply-chain conditions lifted quarterly sales for its ready-to-serve soups. Campbell delivered 70 cents a share in adjusted earnings for the quarter ended in April, higher than analysts’ predictions of 61 cents. For the full fiscal year ending in July, the company reiterated its adjusted earnings per share guidance of $2.75 to $2.85.

  • Man stabbed in unprovoked attack in NYC, fights back till help arrives

    A man was stabbed in the back, shoulder and side in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn over the weekend, but the victim fought back and held the suspect down along with a neighbor until police arrived.

  • Stocks Struggle on Inflation Gloom Amid Higher Oil: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks wavered in Asia on Thursday and bonds were again on the back foot, weighed down by the impact of high inflation.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsEquities were mixed in Japan and fell in Australia

  • Chinese Internet Stocks Hit Three-Month High

    The gains came after regulators cleared dozens of videogames for release, a move investors welcomed as a new sign that Beijing is softening its stance on the technology sector.

  • Oil Tops $122 as US Inventory Data Highlights Fuel Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil maintained its gains after US government data showed crude inventories in the largest storage hub and gasoline stockpiles dropped, offering little relief to concerns about a global supply crunch.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Mos

  • World's richest families invest more in private equity amid volatile markets - UBS

    The world's wealthiest families put more money into private equity than in traditional asset classes like fixed income and stocks in 2021 as they sought to boost investment returns, an annual report by Swiss bank UBS shows. Private equity posted stellar returns last year as trillions of dollars in pandemic-related stimulus prompted a record surge in deal-making with overall deal value in 2021 doubling from previous years, according to industry estimates. Investments into private equity by the world's wealthiest families, increased consistently between 2019 and 2021, according to a survey for the UBS report of 221 family offices overseeing $493 billion in assets.

  • Oil settles up 1% on tight supply, U.S. crude at 13-week high

    Oil prices gained about 1% on Tuesday, with U.S. crude settling at a 13-week high on supply concerns, including no nuclear deal with Iran, and prospects for demand growth in China, which is relaxing lockdowns to control the pandemic. Looking ahead, analysts polled by Reuters forecast U.S. crude inventories fell last week. A drop in crude stockpiles could further support prices.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Jumped to Its Highest Level in Months. What’s Driving the Shares Now.

    A wave of videogame approvals in China indicates further moves to clarify or ease the regulatory picture for Chinese tech stocks.

  • Invest in Crypto Ecosystem, Just Not the Coins, PGIM COO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Investing in the future of the crypto industry doesn’t need to require buying digital currencies, according to a PGIM executive. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsInvestors should focus on the so-called p

  • Microsoft’s AR/VR chief is out and the change may have deeper implications for the metaverse

    Metaverse leader Alex Kipman is leaving Microsoft at just the wrong time, but his exit may inform the future of immersive internet culture

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Testing 13-Week High on Rising US Gasoline Demand

    U.S. commercial crude oil inventories rose unexpectedly andgasoline stocks fell last week as demand for the fuel rose despite sky-high pump prices.

  • Amazon Stock Split Is Complete. Time to Buy the Stock

    It's official: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just executed its first stock split since 1999. After years of the stock trading in the $1,000 range, it looks odd to see Amazon shares going for just around $120. Amazon stock isn't cheap because of the stock split.

  • Citi Sees Intel's Bear Case Taking Shape Sooner Than Expected

    At a competitor conference on June 7, Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) appeared to talk down the quarter as company management mentioned that circumstances were worse than expected during the quarter due to reduced inventory levels at customers and delays in normalization post-COVID lockdowns in China. Previously, Citi published multiple updates on flagging PC sales and lowering estimates on Intel earlier this week. Citi expected Intel to negatively pre-announce or miss 2Q22 guidance and lowered estima

  • Australian PM Says Interest Rate Rise Is a ‘Blow for Families’

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government would consider new policies to combat pressures from rising inflation and interest rates, after the country’s Reserve Bank announced its biggest rate rise since 2000 on Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Fa

  • China Stocks Roar As Regulation Squeeze Appears To Be Loosening

    China stocks in the internet sector, led by Alibaba and Tencent, are having their best day since mid-March on signs regulations are easing.

  • Intel freezes hiring in PC chip division for at least two weeks

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp has frozen hiring in the division responsible for PC desktop and laptop chips, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters, as part of a series of cost-cutting measures. Intel is "pausing all hiring and placing all job requisitions on hold" in its client computing group, according to the memo sent on Wednesday. The memo said that some hiring could resume in as little as two weeks after the division re-evaluates priorities and that all current job offers in its systems will be honored.

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • Oil prices have soared. Why won't Opec bring them down?

    Oil prices are at an eight-year high, so why won't oil exporting countries bring them down?