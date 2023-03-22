Oil Dips Ahead of Fed Rate Decision After Two-Day Relief Rally

1
Yongchang Chin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped ahead of an interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve following a two-day rally, as reassurances that authorities will work to contain the banking crisis brought some investors back to risk assets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate futures edged toward $69 a barrel after rising almost 4% over the previous two sessions, as US officials studied ways they might temporarily expand protection for all deposits. Markets are pricing in an 80% chance that the Fed will hike rates by a quarter point on Wednesday.

The banking turmoil drove oil to a 15-month low last week and whipped up volatility across global markets. A raft of market watchers remain bullish on the outlook, in part due to China’s rebound from Covid curbs, with predictions for prices in the second half ranging between $80 and $140 a barrel.

Russian has decided to keep its output at a reduced level through June, taking into account the current situation, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said. The nation pledged to cut its production by 500,000 barrels a day in March.

“The rally in crude oil prices is taking a breather ahead of the FOMC announcement,” said Charu Chanana, a market strategist for Saxo Capital Markets Pte. Still, futures remain supported by US measures toward covering all deposits and Russia extending its output cut, she added.

Energy Daily, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bolivia’s Currency Crisis Deepens as Dollar Become Hard to Find

    (Bloomberg) -- Bolivia’s foreign currency crisis is deepening as the supply of dollars at commercial banks and on the black market dries up, leaving the central bank as the last place people can buy the greenbacks in La Paz. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSwis

  • US declines to force lower price on cancer drug Xtandi

    The U.S. government will not force Pfizer Inc and Astellas Pharma Inc to lower the price of their prostate cancer drug Xtandi using its emergency "march-in" authority, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday. Xtandi's wholesale cost is between $160,000-$180,000 per patient a year. Patient group the Union for Affordable Cancer Treatment first filed a petition calling on the NIH to use its authority to lower the drug's price in March 2016.

  • Asian Equities Rally in Risk-On Trade Ahead of Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian shares followed US equities higher as concerns over financial stability eased and as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision later Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSwiss Are On the Hook for $13,500 Each

  • Oil Market Fundamentals Push Oil Prices Higher

    While it may only be brief, oil prices climbed higher at the start of the week as the fundamentals of supply disruptions and growing demand hit home.

  • Frustrated Lula Team Unloads on Brazil’s Central Bank Before Rate Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and key cabinet members spent the day before Brazil’s central bank sets interest rates berating its monetary policy in a series of media interviews and public appearances.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSwiss A

  • Oil slips after unexpected build in U.S. crude stocks

    Oil fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring two straight days of gains after an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week in a sign fuel demand may be weakening. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 47 cents, or 0.7%, at $69.20. Data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed U.S. crude inventories rose by about 3.3 million barrels in the week ended March 17, sources said.

  • Michael Cohen Pans GOP For 'Fake Outrage' Over Trump's Potential Indictment

    "They’re freaking out because it’s their supreme leader that looks like he’s going to have some serious issues," Cohen said of Republicans.

  • Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed the most recent trading day at $4.88, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session.

  • High-Grade Borrowers Storm Debt Market Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies piled into the US investment-grade bond market Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision, after the market was shuttered for a week as banking turmoil swept the US and Europe. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSwi

  • Ukraine Clinches $15.6 Billion IMF Loan, a First for Nation at War

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine won staff backing for a $15.6 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, setting up the first loan to a nation at war in the institution’s 77-year history.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSwiss Are On the Hook for $13,500 Each on C

  • The New Central Bank Dilemma From the Fed to the Philippines

    (Bloomberg) -- From Washington to Zurich to London, central bankers need to make a pivotal decision in coming days: whether their biggest immediate fear is financial or price stability.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China,

  • SVB Financial Must Wait to Get Back $2 Billion from FDIC

    (Bloomberg) -- The former owner of Silicon Valley Bank, seized earlier this month by regulators, will need to wait, possibly for several months, to know if it can get back about $2 billion in cash it would need to repay bondholders and other creditors. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chi

  • Biden Team Reviews Impact of SVB Collapse on Chinese Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is assessing whether Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse inflicted more pain on Chinese technology startups than the government in Beijing and Chinese companies have disclosed, according to officials familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Get

  • Apple Lobbies India Hard on Labor Law

    You can take the Apple factory out of China, but can you take China out of Apple? Apple has been busy lobbying states in India to change their...

  • Marketmind: Hoping Powell sheds light in fog of uncertainty

    Every Fed meeting is the most important since the one before, but rarely in recent memory has a decision - and guidance - been more in the balance than Wednesday's. There are no major economic indicators or policy events in Asia scheduled for Wednesday, meaning markets there will probably take their cue from the 'risk-on' tone globally on Tuesday and then go into a pre-Fed holding pattern. The U.S. central bank delivers its interest rate verdict with inflation well above target but declining, the labor market its strongest in years but creaking, the most volatile U.S. fixed income markets in decades and lending set to slow thanks to a banking crisis that erupted barely two weeks ago.

  • Stocks close higher ahead of Fed interest rate hike decision

    Stocks closed higher Tuesday as Federal Reserve officials begin meeting to discuss inflation and potential interest rate hikes. Advisors Capital Management portfolio manager JoAnne Feeney joined CBS News to break down what upcoming changes could mean for investors.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    After January’s stock rally, the story in the markets for the past two months has been volatility. Stocks were on a seesaw even before the recent SVB crash, and the banking woes of the last two weeks have simply exacerbated the up and down swings. The increased uncertainty in the market conditions has put a premium on data analysis, the ability to collect and decipher the mass of information generated by Wall Street’s aggregated trading activity. Fortunately, there are already experts out there

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is beating the market in 2023. She could be ready to party like it's 2020 again.

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.