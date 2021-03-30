Oil Slips With Strong Dollar Compounding Worsening Virus Outlook

1 / 3

Oil Slips With Strong Dollar Compounding Worsening Virus Outlook

Andres Guerra Luz and Alex Longley
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil snapped a two-day streak of gains alongside a strengthening dollar as near-term risks to the demand recovery emerged ahead of a OPEC+ meeting this week to decide on output policy.

Futures in New York fell 1.6% Tuesday to below $61 a barrel. An OPEC+ technical panel agreed to revise down the group’s oil-demand estimates for the year following suggestions from Saudi Arabia, delegates said. The dimmer outlook for consumption in the coming months comes as the oil market contends with setbacks to the near-term trajectory of economic reopening plans worldwide.

Meanwhile, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose to the highest since November, reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. Weaker U.S. equities also weighed on oil prices, while Treasury yields rose.

“Overall, there’s concern on the demand outlook and how quickly we’re going to recover,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. But OPEC+ is likely “maintaining the cuts longer than anticipated, because we’re not seeing that recovery in demand.”

Oil prices have pulled back in recent weeks as the coronavirus situation deteriorates in parts of the world ahead of a widely anticipated demand rebound once enough people are vaccinated. Stricter lockdown rules in parts of Europe are showing up in traffic data and fuel use, while in the U.S., data from OPIS by IHS Markit show gasoline sales trailing pre-pandemic levels by 16%, even as the country’s demand rebound provides a bright spot for the consumption outlook.

The price retreat also is a symptom of a rally that may have gotten ahead of itself, with global benchmark Brent futures surging above $71 a barrel earlier this month before the abrupt pullback. Crude at $70 a barrel destroys demand at a “faster pace,” and the market is still facing a lot of oil inventories, Total SE Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said at an online conference.

All eyes are now on OPEC and its allies, who will consider whether to revive part of the 8 million barrels of daily output -- about 8% of global supply -- that they’re withholding. At their last gathering earlier this month, the group had been widely expected to return some barrels to the market but, led by Saudi Arabia, opted not to do so given the sustained threat posed by the pandemic. The producer alliance is expected to maintain tight curbs to deplete global inventories further.

See also: OPEC+ Heads for Output Talks With Cautious Stance Vindicated

“Not enough has changed during March for OPEC+ to change that policy and increase targets, except for Russia and Kazakhstan, or for Saudi Arabia to reverse its unilateral 1 million barrels per day cut,” Standard Chartered analysts including Paul Horsnell said in a note. “By protecting the floor and focusing on the weakness of current demand and downplaying the 6 million barrels a day of growth to come, we think OPEC+ is skewing price risks to the upside in” the second quarter.

Brent is probably stuck around $65 a barrel for the time being, according to Torbjorn Tornqvist, chairman and chief executive officer of Gunvor Group Ltd. The continuing spread of Covid-19 in Europe means demand won’t come back as quickly as anticipated and the market has large amounts of spare capacity.

The nearest timespreads for both WTI and Brent have been reflecting the weakness in recent sessions. WTI’s so-called prompt spread closed in contango -- a bearish structure in which nearby contracts trade at a discount to later ones -- while Brent’s did so as well ahead of the May contract’s expiry this week.

Still, there was bullish news on the supply side, with benchmark North Sea crude loadings for May planned at their lowest level since at least 2007. The decline comes amid summer maintenance, notably on the key Forties grade.

In the U.S, crude inventories are expected to have declined last week, according to a Bloomberg survey, which would snap a five-week streak of increases if borne out in the U.S. government’s weekly storage data. The American Petroleum Institute will report its figures later Tuesday ahead of the Energy Information Administration’s data.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices settle lower as Suez Canal reopens; focus shifts to OPEC+

    Oil futures settled lower on Tuesday, as ships resumed moving through the Suez Canal and traders turn their attention to a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies this week.

  • A Crypto Exchange Weighs Going Public. Bitcoin Is Just That Hot.

    Kraken is considering an IPO but not any time soon, a spokesman says, and may use a direct listing like much larger rival Coinbase Global.

  • 'Checkout With Crypto' Debuts But PayPal Stock Dips As Tech Sector Struggles

    PayPal launched an online checkout service for consumers that own cryptocurrencies. PayPal stock, which has retreated 23% from its all-time high, dipped amid a broad sell-off of tech stocks.

  • Oil ends lower as Suez Canal reopens; attention turns to OPEC+

    Oil futures ended with a loss on Tuesday, as the reopening of the Suez Canal eased concerns surrounding the flow of oil supplies in the region. The canal is open again and the backlog of ships could be cleared within a week, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. Strength in the U.S. dollar, on the back of expectations for a U.S. economic recovery, also contributed to losses for oil, he said. Traders will look to the upcoming production decision from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, due out Thursday. "It seems clear that Saudi Arabia is posturing for output to remain steady or possibly a tentative reduction in output," said Moya. May West Texas Intermediate crude fell by $1.01, or 1.6%, to settle at $60.55 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

  • Lil Nas X Raises Hell With ‘Satan Shoes’ as Nike Files Lawsuit Against Designer

    Lil Nas X is dancing with the devil (both literally and figuratively) after the release of his fiery “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video and limited edition “Satan Shoes.” The hip-hop superstar who broke records with his country-infused hit “Old Town Road” is stirring controversy after promoting his new sneakers, a collaboration with […]

  • Visa will allow some transactions to be settled with cryptocurrency

    Support for the USDC stablecoin will streamline crypto-based payments.

  • Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $57.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day.

  • Oil rises as traders expect OPEC+ to hold output cuts

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices edged higher on Monday after Reuters reported that Russia would support stable oil output from OPEC+ ahead of a meeting with the producer group later this week. Futures had fallen earlier in the session on news that a container ship in the Suez Canal blocking traffic for nearly a week had been refloated. Russia will support broadly stable oil output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia (OPEC+) in May, while seeking a relatively small output hike for itself to meet the rising seasonal demand, according to a source familiar with Russia's thinking.

  • Is Bank of America Corp. (BAC) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    GoodHaven Capital Management, a concentrated portfolio investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 7.93% was recorded by the fund at year end of 2020, below its S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 17.46% return in the same period. You can view […]

  • Green investing 'is definitely not going to work’, says ex-BlackRock executive

    Tariq Fancy once oversaw the start of the biggest effort to turn Wall Street ‘green’ – but now believes the climate crisis can never be solved by today’s free markets From his desk in midtown Manhattan Tariq Fancy once oversaw the beginning of arguably the biggest, most ambitious, effort ever to turn Wall Street “green”. Now, as environmentally friendly investing grows at an exponential rate, Fancy has come to a stark conclusion: “This is definitely not going to work.” As the former chief investment officer for sustainable investing at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, Fancy was charged with embedding environmental, social and governance (ESG) corporate policies across the investment giant’s portfolio. Fancy was a leader in a movement that has given many people, including investors, activists and academics, hope that after years of backing polluters, Wall Street was finally stepping up to confront the climate crisis. “I have looked inside the machine and I can tell you business does not have this,” Tariq told the Guardian. “Not because these are bad people but because they run for-profit machines that will operate exactly as you would expect them to do,” said Fancy. Fancy, 42, worked for BlackRock between 2018 and 2019 and was the investor’s chief investment officer for sustainable investing at a time when BlackRock was preparing to announce a major shift in strategy. Tariq Fancy, former BlackRock executive. Photograph: Rumie “The evidence on climate risk is compelling investors to reassess core assumptions about modern finance,” the BlackRock chairman, Larry Fink, wrote in his highly influential annual letter to CEOs in 2020, shortly after Fancy’s departure. “In the near future – and sooner than most anticipate – there will be a significant reallocation of capital.” In future, Fink said, BlackRock would transition away from investments in companies that “present a high sustainability-related risk”. BlackRock manages about $7tn in assets and, with one of Wall Street’s biggest voices sounding the alarm about the need to deal with the climate crisis, the news was viewed as a pivotal moment for the financial community. But for Fancy, who now runs the digital learning non-profit Rumie in Toronto, Canada, BlackRock’s move, and the ones it has inspired, contain a fundamental flaw: the climate crisis can never be solved by today’s free markets. “It’s not because they are evil, it’s because the system is built to extract profits,” he said. Investors have a fiduciary duty to maximise returns to their clients and as long as there is money to be made in activities that contribute to global warming, no amount of rhetoric about the need for sustainable investing will change that, he believes. “In many cases it’s cheaper and easier to market yourself as green rather than do the long tail work of actually improving your sustainability profile. That’s expensive and if there is no penalty from the government, in the form of a carbon tax or anything else, then this market failure is going to persist,” said Fancy, a former investment banker who now leads an initiative to bring affordable digital education to underserved communities worldwide. The amount of money that poured into sustainable investment through vehicles like exchange traded funds (ETFs) hit record levels last year. It’s a trend Fancy believes could continue for years and still have zero impact on climate change because “there is no connection between the two things”. In many cases it’s cheaper and easier to market yourself as green Moving money to green investments doesn’t mean polluters will no longer find backers. The argument is similar to that of divestment, another strategy Fancy says doesn’t work. “If you sell your stock in a company that has a high emissions footprint, it doesn’t matter. The company still exists, the only difference is that you don’t own them. The company is going to keep on going the way they were and there are 20 hedge funds who will buy that stock overnight. The market is the market. “I don’t think the public realizes we are not talking about stopping climate change,” he said. “We are literally talking about selling assets so we don’t get caught up in the damage when it hits.” Business knows this, Fancy said, and it also knows the solution – it just doesn’t like it. He compared the business communities reaction to the coronavirus pandemic to its views on climate change. “Science shows us that Covid-19 is a systemic problem for which we all need to bend down a curve, the infections curve.” As the crisis escalated business leaders were immediately supportive of government-led initiatives to restrict travel, close venues and shutter the economy. “The Business Roundtable [the US’s most powerful business lobby] said we should make mask-wearing mandatory. They were right about all those things,” he said. The world needed government to use its extraordinary powers “because if you left it to the free market everything would have been open in the US and we would have lost millions of people, it wouldn’t have been half a million”. Climate change too is a problem science says is systemic and one where we have to bend down the curve. “The difference is the incubation period. It’s not a few weeks, it’s a few decades. For that they are still saying we should rely on the free market. That’s where I have a problem.” A survey of 250 senior executives supports Fancy’s point. About 64% of the executives surveyed in a recent poll commissioned by British lender Standard Chartered said they “believe the economics of operating as a net-zero [carbon emissions] organization do not stack up for their company”. And 79% of senior executives said short-term CEO tenure made it harder for companies to transition to net zero. Under the current system the costs, says Fancy, are simply too high and the benefits of conducting business as usual are too great. A 2019 Morgan Stanley study found that getting to net zero by 2050 will cost $50tn. “The reality is that their incentives are very short-term,” he said. “My concern is that when it comes to climate change, it’s actually expensive. It’s like saying when it comes for Covid-19 that’s a crisis and an opportunity. Well yeah, it’s an opportunity for Zoom, it’s not an opportunity for society.” There is a solution, said Fancy, and it’s the one that business leaders embraced in the coronavirus crisis: government intervention. But – given the long time line for climate change – it’s one that business leaders don’t like. What would work is a change in government policy that made it more expensive to pollute, such as a carbon tax, because that would change the corporate world and Wall Street’s incentives. “If you put a tax on carbon, every single portfolio manager would adjust their portfolio,” he said. BlackRock disputes Fancy’s analysis. In a statement the company said: “Sustainable investing can deliver strong investment returns while also helping to address urgent social and environmental concerns.” The company added that it believes greenwashing “is a risk to investors and detrimental to the asset management industry’s credibility, which is why we strongly support regulatory initiatives to set consistent standards and increase transparency for sustainable portfolios”. But for Fancy the overarching point is that real change has to be led by government, not Wall Street. “If I was on a panel and someone asked me what’s the best way to tackle climate change? Should I buy an ETF or should I call my congressperson and demand legislation and a price on carbon? The truth is someone is better off calling their congressperson.”

  • Here's Why Investors Should Retain Royal Caribbean (RCL) Now

    Royal Caribbean's (RCL) focus on technological advancement and Healthy Sail Panel bode well. However, increased cost of operations and dismal 2021 bookings due to the pandemic are concerns.

  • Cathie Wood’s ETFs Ditch Ownership Caps, Add SPAC Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has spent months defending Ark Investment Management from critics who say the money manager has too much cash tied up in too few stocks. The firm’s latest move is handing them fresh ammunition.In a filing late last week, Ark altered the prospectuses for its exchange-traded funds to remove clauses limiting its exposure and concentration risks.The changes eliminate a 30% cap on how much of each fund’s assets could be invested in the securities of a single entity, and a 20% limit on the amount of a company’s shares an ETF could own.It also introduced language acknowledging funds may buy into blank-check firms and noting the risks of buying shares in special-purpose acquisition companies that haven’t yet decided what businesses they’ll own. The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ticker ARKQ) last week bought shares of a SPAC backed by tennis star Serena Williams.These are eye-catching changes for Ark, founded by Wood in 2014. Concerns have swirled around the New York-based firm in recent months after a stellar year saw ETF assets surge at one point to more than $60 billion. Ark invests in companies involved with disruptive trends, which mean it has a limited pool of targets in which to deploy that money.“It seems like they’re willing to take on more single-stock risk if they truly believe in a company,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital. “It’s truly active management.”Testing the LimitIn February as its flagship product, the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), peaked, the firm controlled 20% or more of at least three companies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This was spread across several funds, so didn’t yet test the 20% cap that’s now removed from prospectuses.In addition to deleting the general limits, the March 26 filing removed caps on ownership of depositary receipts, rights, warrants, preferred securities and convertibles.A representative for Ark didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The adjustments come on the eve of Ark’s first new ETF launch in two years. The ARK Space Exploration ETF (ARKX) is due to begin trading on Tuesday, according the firm’s website.In a nod to the kinds of concentration risk some investors fret about, the new ETF’s second-biggest holding will actually be another Wood product -- 6.1% of the fund will be invested in Ark’s 3D Printing ETF (PRNT).“When you have a situation where the risk is concentrated and there is a lot of leverage in the system, it creates even bigger risks,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.(Updates with ARKX fund information in final paragraphs, analyst comment)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WHO probe finds lab leak of Covid ‘extremely unlikely’

    The report leaked days after Trump CDC chief Robert Redfield said he still thinks the virus escaped a Wuhan lab.

  • SK Innovation says may pull its battery business out of U.S.

    South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd said on Tuesday it is considering all options including pulling its battery business out of the United States if President Joe Biden does not overturn a trade panel's decision against it by April 11. "The company has been consulting with experts to discuss ways to withdraw our battery business from the United States," a spokeswoman at SK Innovation said. "We are reviewing options to move our U.S. battery production to Europe or China, which would cost us tens of billions of won," she added.

  • COVID-19 probably passed from bats, further studies required - WHO report

    A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was "extremely unlikely" as a cause, a summary seen by Reuters said on Monday. The findings, first reported by the Associated Press, match what WHO experts have said previously about their conclusions following a Jan-Feb visit to the central Chinese city of Wuhan where the first human cases were detected in late 2019. Three laboratories in Wuhan working with coronaviruses had "well-managed", high-quality biosafety levels, and there had been no reports of compatible respiratory illness among staff during the preceding months, the report said.

  • March Madness Exploits Black Athletes. The Supreme Court Should End This Injustice Now

    The Court will hear its first college sports antitrust case in 37 years.

  • Hong Kong: China limits parliament to 'patriots'

    The sweeping changes are the latest efforts by Beijing to step up its influence in Hong Kong.

  • NBA Top Shot maker Dapper Labs just nabbed another $305 million investment from the likes of Michael Jordan and Will Smith

    This latest batch of funding brings Dapper Labs' valuation to $2.6 billion, a source close to the company told Insider.

  • Mozambique conflict: What's behind the unrest?

    Islamic militants operating in the north have been the cause of growing concern in the region.

  • All of the 14 celebrities who have been coaches on 'The Voice'

    The show has had 14 full-time celebrity coaches over the years. Here's a timeline of when stars like Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus started and left.