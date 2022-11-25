Oil inches up amid wrangling over Russian oil price cap

A view shows the Vostochny container port in the shore of Nakhodka Bay
1
Sonali Paul
·2 min read

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil rose in early trade on Friday, trimming some of the week's losses which have been driven by worries about Chinese demand and expectations a high price cap planned by the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Russian oil will keep supply flowing.

Brent crude futures inched up 13 cents, or 0.2%, to trade at $85.47 a barrel at 0121 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 35 cents, or 0.5%, from Wednesday's close to $78.32 a barrel. There was no WTI settlement on Thursday due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

Both contracts were headed for their third consecutive weekly decline, on track to fall about 2% with worries about tight supply easing.

G7 and European Union diplomats have been discussing a price cap on Russian oil of between $65 and $70 a barrel, with the aim of limiting revenue to fund Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine without disrupting global oil markets.

"The market considers (the price caps) too high which reduces the risk of Moscow retaliating," ANZ Research analysts said in a note to clients.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will not supply oil and gas to any countries that join in imposing the price cap, which the Kremlin reiterated on Thursday.

ANZ also said there are signs that a surge in COVID-19 cases in China, the world's top oil importer, is starting to hit fuel demand, with traffic drifting down and implied oil demand around 13 million barrels per day, or 1 million bpd lower than average.

"This remains a headwind for oil demand that, combined with weakness in the U.S. dollar, is creating a negative backdrop for oil prices," ANZ said in a separate commodity note.

Trading is expected to remain cautious ahead of an agreement on the price cap, due to come into effect on Dec. 5 when an EU ban on Russian crude kicks off, and ahead of the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, on Dec. 4.

In October, OPEC+ agreed to reduce its output target by 2 million barrels per day through 2023, and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was quoted saying this week that OPEC+ was ready to cut output further if needed.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Proposed G7 oil price cap to have little immediate impact on Russian revenue

    LONDON/NEW DELHI/MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Group of Seven (G7) nations' proposed price cap of $65-$70 a barrel on Russian oil would have little immediate impact on Moscow's revenues, as it is broadly in line with what Asian buyers are already paying, five industry sources with direct knowledge of the purchases said on Wednesday. The goal of the price cap is to deprive Russian President Vladimir Putin of revenue to fund the military offensive in Ukraine, without causing major disruption to global oil markets that would drive energy prices higher. Oil and gas exports are forecast to account for 42% of Russia's revenues this year at 11.7 trillion roubles ($196 billion), according to the country's finance ministry, up from 36% or 9.1 trillion roubles ($152 billion) in 2021.

  • Dollar headed for weekly loss as investors brace for slower Fed hikes

    The dollar stood close to a three-month low and was on track for a weekly loss on Friday, as the prospect of the Federal Reserve slowing monetary policy tightening as soon as December dominated investors' minds and kept the mood buoyant. Minutes from the Fed's November meeting released earlier this week showed that a "substantial majority" of policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes -- remarks that sent the greenback tumbling. The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes and market expectations of how high the central bank could take them has been a huge driver of the dollar's 10% surge this year.

  • Oil price sinks as talks continue over Russia price-cap plan

    Oil futures traded lower Wednesday as investors kept tabs on Group of Seven talks on a price cap for Russian oil.

  • Gas Prices May Fall Further, Latest Data Show

    The average U.S. gasoline price is $3.61 per gallon, up from $3.40 a year ago, but down from a high of about $5 in June. It could drop below $3 by the end of the year.

  • Sacramento's Only Base Exchange to Close, Angering Area Shoppers

    Sacramento-area veterans now will have to travel an hour north to Beale Air Force Base or an hour southwest to Travis Air Force Base to shop.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter to provide 'amnesty' to some suspended accounts starting next week

    In a poll Musk posted on Twitter on Wednesday, 72.4% of the more than 3.16 million users who took part voted in favor of bringing back those who had been suspended by the social media platform. "The people have spoken," Musk, who acquired Twitter last month, tweeted on Thursday.

  • As Silicon Valley swings the axe, Ireland counts the cost of its tech addiction

    When Google’s executives landed at Dublin Airport two decades ago on a scouting trip for a potential European head office, they were ferried by Irish government officials to the city’s down-at-heel docklands.

  • Many Bed Bath & Beyond Shelves Empty For Holiday Shopping: Report

    A recent study by DataWeave Inc. reveals that more than 40% of Bed Bath & Beyond's products were out of stock in October, which is close to twice the level in the first half of 2022. What Happened: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) is struggling to lure customers for the holiday season, as the company cannot stock up its stores across the U.S., reports The Wall Street Journal. In October, Bed Bath & Beyond had higher out-of-stock rates compared to other retailers like Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD

  • Ringgit Extends Gains After Malaysia Appoints New Prime Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- The ringgit extended gains, making the currency the best performer in the region for a second day, following the appointment of Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia’s new prime minister.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakThe ringgit rose by a

  • How Iberia Escaped Europe’s Energy Crisis

    Spain and Portugal have the potential to evolve into a new European energy powerhouse thanks to abundant sunshine, strong winds, and mature gas infrastructure

  • The path to Hiroshima and Nagasaki began with the firebombing of Tokyo

    'Black Snow' examines the U.S. firebombing of Tokyo in 1945, and public attitudes toward targeting civilians, which set the stage for use of the atomic bomb.

  • A hydrogen pipeline is being built between Barcelona and Marseille – but can it help in the transition to cleaner energy?

    Audio und werbung / ShutterstockIn 1874, Jules Verne wrote in his novel The Mysterious Island: I believe that one day water will be a fuel, that the hydrogen and oxygen which constitute it, used alone or together, will provide an inexhaustible source of energy and light, with an intensity which coal cannot; since coal reserves will be exhausted, we shall be heated by water. Water will be the coal of the future. In the 1970s, with the oil crisis, there was already talk of the hydrogen economy, wh

  • Elon Musk Says He’ll Reinstate Suspended Twitter Accounts Beginning Next Week

    Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that beginning next week he will begin reinstating suspended accounts of users, who had been banned for offenses such as violent threats, harassment, abuse and misinformation. His move comes in response to a Twitter poll, which asked, “Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they […]

  • Erdogan Says Sanctions on Cuba Hamper Its Trade With Turkey

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to quadruple bilateral trade with Cuba, blaming sanctions on the communist island for preventing relations from flourishing.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakNATO-member Turkey’s leader

  • Son of former RHOA star NeNe Leakes home from hospital 2 months after stroke

    Brentt Leakes went into congestive heart failure and suffered a stroke on Sept. 26. Two months later, NeNe Leakes posted to her Instagram story a video of her son walking on his own with cheers from the nursing staff.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Confluent has upgraded its forecasts for this year three times, which could be a sign of things to come in 2023.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • Musk shuns EU as Twitter disbands entire Brussels office

    Elon Musk has disbanded Twitter's entire office in Brussels after a row over the policing of the social network's content in the bloc.

  • Putin discusses West's oil price cap with Iraqi leader - Kremlin

    It said Putin had told Sudani that a price cap would have serious consequences for the global energy market. "Attempts by a number of Western countries to impose restrictions on the cost of crude oil from Russia were touched upon," the Kremlin's statement said. "Vladimir Putin stressed that such actions contradict the principles of market relations and are highly likely to lead to serious consequences for the global energy market."

  • With soccer team’s defiance, Iran has already become a big loser at the World Cup | Guest Opinion

    The defiance by Iran’s Team Melli, competing in the World Cup, is doubly remarkable because officials had warned the players not to express solidarity with the protests back home.