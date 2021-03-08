Oil Jumps Above $71 After Key Saudi Crude Terminal Attacked

Ben Sharples
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil surged above $71 a barrel in Asian trading after Saudi Arabia said the world’s largest crude terminal was attacked, although output appeared to be unaffected after the missiles and drones were intercepted.

Futures in London jumped as much as 2.6% after rising 4.9% last week. The kingdom said a storage tank at Ras Tanura in the country’s Gulf coast was attacked on Sunday by a drone from the sea. The terminal is capable of exporting roughly 6.5 million barrels a day -- nearly 7% of oil demand -- and as such one of the world’s most protected installations.

The attacks follows a recent escalation of hostilities in the Middle East region, with Yemen’s Houthi rebels launching a series of attacks on Saudi Arabia. The new U.S. administration has also carried out airstrikes in Syria on sites it said were connected with Iran-backed groups.

Oil climbed last week after Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ made a surprise pledge to keep output steady in April, accelerating a rally this year that has seen prices surge more than 35%. The move prompted a raft of investment banks to raise their price forecasts, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimating global benchmark Brent will top $80 a barrel in the third quarter.

The Sunday attack is the most serious against Saudi oil installations since a key processing facility and two oil fields came under fire in September 2019, cutting oil production for several days and exposing the vulnerability of the Saudi petroleum industry. That assault was claimed by the Houthi rebels, although Riyadh pointed the finger at Iran.

Brent’s prompt timespread at 67 cents a barrel in backwardation, a bullish market structure where the front-month contract trades higher than later shipments. It averaged about 58 cents last week.

Bullish Chinese export data and the outlook for U.S. stimulus also supported oil and other markets in Asia. President Joe Biden is on the cusp of his first legislative win with the House ready to give passage to his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan, the second-biggest economic stimulus in American history

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles

    Yemen's Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry on Sunday, including a Saudi Aramco facility at Ras Tanura vital to petroleum exports, in what Riyadh called a failed assault on global energy security. Announcing the attacks, the Houthis, who have been battling a Saudi-led coalition for six years, also said they attacked military targets in the Saudi cities of Dammam, Asir and Jazan.

  • AT&T, Chevron, Oracle, Verizon, T-Mobile and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    The telecom companies host investor days, along with Cigna and Chevron. Plus, earnings, consumer and producer price indexes, and an ECB meeting.

  • OPEC+ Surprise Sees Oil Soar Past Gulf’s Budget-Balancing Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude now trades above fiscal breakeven prices for the four biggest oil producers in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia convinced fellow OPEC+ members to keep output largely unchanged.The shock move by OPEC+ triggered a rally in Brent prices, which rose to almost $70 a barrel. That’s higher than annual average levels needed for the cartel’s largest producers, including Saudi Arabia, to balance their budgets this year.If oil prices stay at current levels, “we would see fiscal surpluses for the larger Gulf Cooperation Council economies,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. “This provides more fiscal space to support economic activity and recovery.”Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price forecasts for Brent after the OPEC decision, while Citigroup Inc. said crude could top $70 before the end of this month.Budget deficits in the Arab Gulf, where economies are reliant on oil, widened after prices crashed in 2020. OPEC+ agreed last year to take about 10% of global supply off the market to stem the plunge and while the group has slowly rolled back some of those cuts, it is curtailing more than 7 million barrels of daily production.Still, Brent prices have averaged just over $59 so far this year -- below the breakeven level for most gulf countries. Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy and OPEC’s biggest producer, has posted successive budget shortfalls in the past seven years, a trend expected to continue into 2024, according to projections from the International Monetary Fund.Despite higher oil prices, “key non-oil sectors will continue to be impacted by the pandemic,” Malik said. “It will also be a balancing act for oil producers to manage the tightening in the oil market, whilst not halting the global recovery outlook.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Don't Rush Into New Market Rally Attempt; Senate OKs $1.9 Trillion Biden Stimulus Plan

    A new market rally attempt has begun, but don't rush in or assume old winners like Tesla will lead. The Senate passed the Biden stimulus plan.

  • Futures Rise as Stimulus Checks Are Expected Soon

    “Over 85 percent of American households will get direct payments of $1,400 per person,” Biden said over the weekend.

  • Google Stock, Microsoft, Vale Lead 5 Stocks That Aren't Backing Down In Market Correction

    It's a market correction, but you should be working on watchlists for the next confirmed stock market rally.

  • Stocks Had a Wild Week, But Money Kept Flowing Into Equities. What to Know.

    Stocks may have had a rough ride this week, but investors kept moving capital towards funds that invest in equities—a sign that optimism is holding strong on an already richly-valued market. A spike in interest rates drove most of the move lower, with the 10-year Treasury yield hitting as high as 1.6% after beginning the week at around 1.4%—a sharp gain for just a few days. Currently, funds surveyed by BofA are holding just 3.8% of their portfolios in cash.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Upside Momentum Strong; Closing Price Reversal Top Will Be First Sign of Weakness

    Taking out $66.92 could trigger an acceleration to the upside with the psychological $70 level the next upside target.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • With Oil Prices Surging, These Are the Energy Stocks to Buy

    Oil prices have been scorching hot this year. Crude prices are up roughly 30% on the year, thanks in large part to OPEC's support. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Royal Dutch Shell): Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend in 2020 and said it was moving down the path toward a cleaner future.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Bullish On DraftKings

    Ark Funds CEO and Founder Cathie Wood joined Benzinga’s “Raz Report” this week and discussed the history of Ark Funds. Wood also shared some of the reasons why Ark Funds owns several positions, including in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). Wood on DraftKings: Wood told Benzinga that DraftKings is becoming accepted as a platform for sports betting as the public grows more comfortable with the activity. “We do think sports betting is losing its taint,” Wood said. The fund manager sees more states turning toward legalizing sports betting, especially as many face huge deficits, Wood said. Wood used New Jersey as an example of the success states can have. The state is a mature market and DraftKings’ revenue was up 100% in the state. “New Jersey was very telling to us," she said. Ark Funds: DraftKings was added to two different Ark Funds beginning in February. Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) owns around 1.4 milion shares of DraftKings worth $88.1 million. Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF) owns around 546,000 shares of DraftKings worth $33.8 million. DraftKings represents around 1.2% and 0.8% of ARKW and ARKF, respectively. Price Action: Shares of DraftKings finished the week down 6.24% at $59.52. Related Link: DraftKings And Dish Network Partner On Sports Betting, TV Integration See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFuboTV Shares Pop On Caesars Partnership, Access To Additional States For Sports BettingHorizon Acquisition Corp SPAC Jumps 20% On Potential Sportradar Merger© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Game of drones: Chinese giant DJI hit by U.S. tensions, staff defections

    Chinese drone giant DJI Technology Co Ltd built up such a successful U.S. business over the past decade that it almost drove all competitors out of the market. Yet its North American operations have been hit by internal ructions in recent weeks and months, with a raft of staff cuts and departures, according to interviews with more than two dozen current and former employees. The loss of key managers, some of who have joined rivals, has compounded problems caused by U.S. government restrictions on Chinese companies, and raised the once-remote prospect of DJI's dominance being eroded, said four of the people, including two senior executives who were at the company until late 2020.

  • Asian Stocks Gain on Growth Outlook; Oil Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks climbed Monday on optimism over President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan and the global recovery. Crude jumped after an oil facility was attacked.Shares rallied in Japan, Australia and South Korea, while S&P 500 Index futures edged higher. The U.S. stimulus moves to the House after the Senate passed the legislation, while data showed China’s exports jumped. Oil climbed after Saudi Arabia said one of the world’s most protected oil facilities came under attack.U.S. stocks rebounded Friday. All major groups in the S&P 500 and technology gained. Ten-year Treasury yields climbed toward 1.6%, a level touched Friday as U.S. jobs data beat estimates, fueling concerns about inflation risk.Better economic data and the prospect of more fiscal stimulus have pushed up bond yields, spurring questions about equity valuations. Treasury yields are rising because of a much stronger economic outlook, Federal Reserve officials said Friday, playing down the need for a monetary policy response.“Clearly with the stimulus measures in place, there is some concern for inflation, but nothing to derail the relatively positive outlook for equities at this point,” Rachel Farrell, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Asset Management in Australia, said on Bloomberg TV.Here are some key events to watch:The annual session of China’s National People’s Congress continues in Beijing.Japan GDP is due Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 9:04 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 2% Friday.Japan’s Topix index climbed 1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.7%.South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.6%.CurrenciesThe yen slipped 0.1% to 108.36 per dollar.The offshore yuan was trading at 6.5119 per dollar, up 0.1%.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%.The euro was at $1.1925, up 0.1%.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose 3 basis points to 1.60%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis points to 1.78%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.6% to $67.12 a barrel.Gold rose 0.4% to $1,707.16 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Soars after OPEC+ Holds Cuts; US Jobs Growth Fuels Demand Optimism

    U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row as crude prices soared to their highest levels since 2019.

  • ExxonMobil Stock Is Up More Than 30% This Year. Too Late to Buy?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) sure had a tough 2020. The company posted its first annual loss in at least two decades. Higher oil prices have lifted the stock this year, but is the worst over for the oil giant? Let's take a closer look at the company's operations and plans to understand how it may fare in the long run.

  • What the future holds for Exxon

    Is the market telling us that in the not too distant future, oil will no longer be sine qua non for Exxon, or even that Exxon will be driven out of business? Maybe to both, though not quite yet.

  • Aerials show huge blaze after oil facility strike in Syria

    A suspected missile strike on an oil-loading facility used by Turkey-backed opposition forces in northern Syria sparked a massive blaze across a large area where oil tankers are normally parked, aerial and satellite images show. Syrian opposition groups and at least one war monitor blamed Russia for the strike Friday night near the towns of Jarablus and al-Bab, near the border with Turkey. In a report, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain, said Russian warships in the Mediterranean had fired three missiles that struck primitive oil refineries and tanker trucks in the region.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strong Move Over $1711.70 Could Mean Gold Hit Bottom on Friday

    The direction of the April Comex gold market on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the major Fibonacci level at $1711.70.

  • Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen's rebel-held capital

    The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Sunday that it had launched a new air campaign on the country’s capital and other provinces, in retaliation for a series of missile and drone strikes targeting key military and oil facilities across Saudi Arabia. “The targeting of civilians and civilian facilities is a red line,” Col. Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition, was quoted as saying by the official Saudi Press Agency. It was the first time in months that Sanaa was bombed by Saudi warplanes, an escalation that comes as the kingdom grapples with a major increase in cross-border strikes on its own infrastructure, including an attack on a major offshore oil loading facility late Sunday.

  • Wall Street Weekahead: Investors weigh how far tech stocks can slide after volatile week

    As U.S. technology shares stumble, investors are debating whether the decline is an opportunity to scoop up bargains or a sign of more pain to come for stocks that have led markets higher for years. The Nasdaq Composite, an index heavily populated by tech and growth names, has slumped 8.3% since its Feb 12 closing record, over three times the decline for the S&P 500. Drops in popular growth stocks have been even steeper, with Tesla shares off 27% and Peloton down 32%.