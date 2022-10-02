Oil jumps more than 3% as OPEC+ mulls cuts of up to 1 million bpd

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland
14
Florence Tan
·1 min read

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped more than 3% in early Asian trade on Monday as OPEC+ considers cutting output of up to 1 million barrels per day at a meeting this week to support the market.

Brent crude futures rebounded $2.82, or 3.3%, to $87.96 a barrel by 2337 GMT after settling down 0.6% on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.09 a barrel, up $2.60, or 3.3%, following a 2.1% loss in the previous session.

Oil prices have tumbled for four straight months since June as COVID-19 lockdowns in top energy consumer China hurt demand while rising interest rates and a surging U.S. dollar weighed on global financial markets.

To support prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, are considering an output cut of 0.5 million to 1 million bpd ahead of Wednesday's meeting, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

This will be the group's second consecutive monthly cut after it reduced output by 100,000 bpd last month.

"Anything less than 500kb/d would be shrugged off by the market. Therefore, we see a significant chance of a cut as large as 1mb/d," ANZ analysts said in a note.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsThe OPEC+ group of oil producers will consider cutting output by more than 1 million barrels a day, according to delegates, when it meets in person on Wednesda

  • Relentless Dollar Rally Raises Bets on Interventions: MLIV Pulse

    (Bloomberg) -- The US dollar is expected to extend its gains, increasing speculation that governments will stage unusual market interventions to drive up the value of the currencies on the losing end of the trade. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleOPEC+ to Consider O

  • Stocks Poised to Open Higher; Oil Jumps

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the August Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on Tuesday, and the September jobs report and unemployment rate on Friday.

  • Gold Extends Last Week’s Advance With Dollar Surge Cooling

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher in Asia after capping its best week since mid-August as a retreat in the dollar provided some relief to the precious metal.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsBullion posted its

  • BOJ board debated risk of overshoot in inflation - Sept mtg summary

    Some Bank of Japan policymakers said inflation may overshoot initial expectations, with one member saying it was important to communicate an exit strategy from ultra-easy policy when the "right timing comes," a summary of opinions at the BOJ's September meeting showed on Monday. While many board members saw wage developments as key to the outlook for monetary policy, one member said there was a chance Japan can achieve "high wage growth" due to a tightening job market, the summary showed. Many opinions, however, called for the need to maintain ultra-loose policy due to Japan's still weak economy and an expected slowdown in inflation next fiscal year, when the impact of soaring fuel costs dissipate, the summary showed.

  • Battered Investors Now Find Thrills in T-Bills

    The stability of Treasury bills is attracting investors weary of seesawing vehicles such as cryptocurrencies.

  • Passive vs. Residual Income: Which Gets You More Money?

    Passive income and residual income are two types of personal revenue that separately or together can have a sizable effect on an individual's financial comfort and ability to reach financial goals. Passive income is money earned without significant ongoing active … Continue reading → The post Passive Income vs. Residual Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China JD.com founder Liu settles U.S. rape civil suit

    Billionaire Richard Liu, founder of one of China's largest e-commerce platforms JD.com, has settled a civil suit brought by former University of Michigan student Liu Jingyao, who had accused him of rape. The suit was part of a long-running legal battle between Richard Liu and Liu Jingyao, who was a 21-year-old student in 2018 when she said Richard Liu raped her after an evening of dinner and drinks. A statement from the lawsuit's parties, and provided to Reuters by JD.com, said: "The incident between Ms. Jingyao Liu and Mr. Richard Liu in Minnesota in 2018 resulted in a misunderstanding that has consumed substantial public attention and brought profound suffering to the parties and their families."

  • Bolsonaro, Lula headed for runoff in Brazil after tight presidential vote

    Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the leftist Workers’ Party got the most votes in Brazil’s presidential election Sunday, but not enough to avoid a runoff vote against his far-right rival, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

  • Crypto 'may have hit the ultimate bottom months ago,' analyst says

    After those manic price peaks of last year, 2022 hasn’t been kind to crypto buyers but the market’s swoon earlier this year may have put crypto above major stock indexes for the last three months.

  • Will Gavin Newsom run for president – and could he win over the Democratic base?

    The California governor insists he’s not running – but his recent moves suggest national aspirations

  • Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence

    The Bank of England has been liaising with Swiss authorities after an attempt by Credit Suisse to calm nerves instead stoked fears of further turbulence in the financial system.

  • Japan's business mood worsens as cost hikes bite - BOJ tankan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese manufacturer' business mood worsened in the three months to September and corporate inflation expectations hit a record high, a central bank survey showed, as stubbornly high material costs clouded the outlook for the fragile economy. Corporate capital expenditure plans for the current fiscal year stayed strong, the Bank of Japan's "tankan" survey showed, thanks in part to the boost to exporters from the weak yen. "Big manufacturers' sentiment was surprisingly weak as slowing global growth took a toll on the materials sector through declines in commodity prices," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. MarineMax Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Stocks Struggle, US Futures Fall Amid Subdued Mood: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia struggled to make headway and US equity futures fell as negative sentiment persisted in markets amid fear that global central banks will keep hiking rates until inflation is tamed, raising the risk of a recession. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest En

  • China's Sept new home prices fall for third straight month - private survey

    New home prices in China fell for the third straight month in September as a mortgage boycott across the country and a slowing economy discouraged potential home buyers, a private survey showed on Saturday. China's property market crisis worsened this summer, with official data showing home prices, sales and investment all falling in August, adding pressure on the world's second-largest economy, which barely grew in the second quarter. Prices in 100 cities fell 0.02% in September from a month earlier, after declines of 0.01% in July and August, respectively, according to a survey by China Index Academy (CIA), one of the country's largest independent real estate research firms.

  • Tesla's logistical challenges overshadow record deliveries

    -Tesla Inc on Sunday announced lower-than-expected electric vehicle deliveries in the third quarter, as logistical challenges overshadowed its record deliveries. The top electric car maker said "it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost," but some analysts were also concerned about demand for high-ticket items due to the weakening global economy. Ford Motor said last month inflation-related costs would be $1 billion more than expected in the third quarter and that parts shortages had delayed deliveries.

  • Credit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps Climb

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsCredit Suisse Group AG’s new chief has asked investors for less than 100 days to deliver a new turnaround strategy. Turbulent markets are making that feel like

  • There Are No ‘Jewish-Free’ Zones on the UC-Berkeley Campus

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesThe widespread media attention to recent events at Berkeley Law are stunningly misleading and inaccurate.An opinion column in the Jewish Journal, which is titled, “Berkeley Develops Jewish-Free Zones,” paints a grossly misleading picture of what happened at Berkeley Law.To state it plainly: There is no “Jewish-Free Zone” at Berkeley Law or on the UC-Berkeley campus. The Law School’s rules are clear that no speaker can

  • Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start

    Biden last year directed the U.S. government to purchase only American-made, zero-emission passenger cars by 2027 and electric versions of other vehicles by 2035. “We’re going to harness the purchasing power of the federal government to buy clean, zero-emission vehicles,” the president said soon after his January 2021 inauguration. The White House frequently describes the 2027 timeline as on track.