Oil jumps after UAE says it is committed to OPEC+ supply pact

Industrial facilities of the PCK Raffinerie oil refinery in Schwedt/Oder
·1 min read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after the United Arab Emirates said it is committed to major producers' pact to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply monthly, hours after UAE's ambassador to Washington said his country favoured a bigger increase.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped more than $3 shortly after opening and were trading up $1.53, or 1.4%, at $110.23 at 2324 GMT. The contract had tumbled 12.5% in the previous session in the biggest daily decline since November.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Twitter late on Wednesday his country is committed to the agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, to ramp up oil supply gradually following sharp cuts in 2020.

"The UAE believes in the value OPEC+ brings to the oil market," al-Mazrouei said.

His comments came just hours after prices slumped on comments by UAE's ambassador to Washington that his country will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher output to fill the supply gap due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Russia calls its incursion a "special operation" to disarm its neighbour.

While UAE and Saudi Arabia have spare capacity, some other OPEC+ producers are struggling to meet their output targets due to underinvestment in infrastructure over the past few years, which will limit their ability to lift output further.

"We think it will be challenging for OPEC+ to boost production in this environment," Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Impossible Foods sues startup Motif Foodworks over meatless burger patent

    Meatless burger maker Impossible Foods sued competitor Motif Foodworks on Wednesday, accusing the startup of copying its technology for imitating the taste of real meat. The lawsuit filed in Delaware federal court said Motif, a spinoff of biotech company Ginkgo Bioworks, infringes an Impossible Foods patent by using the protein molecule heme in its plant-based beef. A Motif spokesperson called the lawsuit "nothing more than a baseless attempt by Impossible Foods to stifle competition" and said it would fight the claims.

  • Ukrainian man charged in major ransomware spree extradited to U.S. - Justice Dept

    (Reuters) -A Ukrainian man charged last year with conducting one of the most severe ransomware attacks against U.S. targets has been extradited to the United States and made a court appearance on Wednesday, the U.S. Justice Department said. According to an August 2021 indictment, Yaroslav Vasinskyi, 22, accessed the internal computer networks of several victim companies and deployed Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware to encrypt the data on their computers, the Justice Department said in a statement. Vasinskyi was allegedly responsible for the July 2021 ransomware attack against Florida software provider Kaseya, the department said.

  • Tech, financials lead resurgent Wall St as oil plunges

    U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday led by financial and tech shares, rebounding from several down days as oil prices pulled back sharply after fanning inflationary fears and investors gauged developments in the Ukraine crisis. The S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day percentage gain since June 2020, while the Nasdaq tallied its biggest rise since March 2021. Global oil prices posted their biggest plunge since the early pandemic days nearly two years ago, after the United Arab Emirates said the OPEC member would support increasing output into a market in disarray because of supply disruptions caused by sanctions imposed on Russia over its conflict with Ukraine.

  • Nickel Chaos Goes Silent as China Also Hits Pause on Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel futures aren’t trading anywhere in the world on Wednesday, after prices in Shanghai hit their daily upward limit in the wake of unprecedented moves and a trading suspension on the London Metal Exchange.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions Pre

  • Meet Vanderbilt football's new assistant coaches under Clark Lea

    Vanderbilt football hired four new assistant coaches and a defensive coordinator in the 2021-22 offseason.

  • U.S. FAA finalizes Boeing 777 safety directives after fan blade failures

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it is finalizing three safety directives for some grounded Boeing 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines that will allow them to return to service. The new final airworthiness directives cover Boeing 777s like a United Airlines 777 that failed shortly after takeoff from Denver in February 2021, showering debris over nearby cities. The FAA said the new directives, which were proposed in December after three reported in-flight fan blade failures, require enhanced inspections and modifications that will allow Boeing 777-200 and -300 airplanes equipped with those Pratt & Whitney engines to resume flights after being grounded for more than a year.

  • IMF Approves $1.4 Billion Loan for Ukraine’s War-Hit Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund approved a $1.4 billion emergency loan for Ukraine to bolster the nation’s economy, citing severe human suffering and forecasting a deep recession this year after Russia’s invasion.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in Ukra

  • Buyout firm Carlyle to acquire CBAM in credit investment push

    Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle is attempting to grow its credit investment platform and take on peers Apollo Global Management Inc and Blackstone Inc. Carlyle in 2016 hired veteran credit executive Mark Jenkins from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to spearhead its expansion into the private credit market.

  • Oil prices fall most in 2 years as UAE supports output hike

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Global oil prices fell on Wednesday by the most in nearly two years after OPEC member the United Arab Emirates said it supported pumping more oil into a market roiled by supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Brent crude futures settled down $16.84, or 13.2%, at $111.14 a barrel, their biggest one-day decline since April 21, 2020. U.S. crude futures ended down $15.44, or 12.5%, at $108.70, their biggest daily decline since November.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Oceaneering International Stocks Just Crashed

    Oil stock investors were having a terrific run in late February and early March -- with eight straight trading days of consistently higher stock prices for shares of oil giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) -- but their run came to a screeching halt on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, shares of Chevron are down 3.5% and Exxon stock is off 6.2%. As CNN just reported, the government of the UAE -- a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) -- says it will encourage OPEC to ramp up oil production in order to offset supply constraints created when the U.S. and allied nations announced a boycott of Russian oil earlier this week.

  • Exclusive-EU to sanction more Russian oligarchs, Belarus banks over Ukraine invasion -sources

    The European Commission has prepared a new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine that will hit additional Russian oligarchs and politicians and three Belarusian banks, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday. The draft package will ban three Belarusian banks from the SWIFT banking system and add several more oligarchs and Russian lawmakers to the EU blacklist, the sources told Reuters. The package also bans exports from the EU of naval equipment and software to Russia and provides guidance on the monitoring of cryptocurrencies to avoid their use to circumvent EU sanctions, the sources said.

  • Russian-linked private jet impounded as UK deepens aviation sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Wednesday it had impounded a plane connected to a Russian billionaire under new aviation sanctions which give authorities the power to detain any Russian aircraft and to ban exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia. The measures to strengthen action against Russian aircraft mean it is a criminal offence for any to fly or land in the United Kingdom. The ban includes any aircraft owned, operated or chartered by anyone connected with Russia or designated individuals or entities, and will include the power to detain any aircraft owned by persons connected with Russia, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed For Hot Take On Ukraine And Guns

    Twitter users taunted the extremist Colorado Republican over her “profound gem” of a post.

  • A Yale professor's list of companies staying in Russia has put the business world on notice

    Among executives, board members, analysts and others in the business world in recent days, a "who's who" list has been floating around, showing which companies have pulled out of Russia amid its attack on Ukraine - and which ones have stayed put. The spreadsheet, compiled by Yale professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and his research team, has become a naughty-or-nice list of sorts, with CEOs trying their best to avoid being placed on the roster of "Companies That Remain in Russia With Significant Exposu

  • Upstart airline Breeze will fly coast-to-coast using its brand-new Airbus A220 jets in a 35-route expansion— see the full list of new destinations

    Breeze is creating a coast-to-coast operation with the introduction of its A220-300 aircraft capable of connecting any continental US city pair.

  • Donald Trump takes new $100 million loan on Trump Tower; re-fi was handled by San Diego bank headed by GOP donor

    Donald Trump has re-financed the mortgage on Trump Tower. The $100 million loan was handled by Axos Bank in San Diego; CEO Gregory Garrabrants is a donor.

  • How Much is Volodymyr Zelensky Worth?

    Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky won the hearts of the western world recently when, upon the recent invasion of his country by Russia, he refused an offer from the U.S. to help him evacuate from...

  • Russian Officer Complains About Dead General and Comms Meltdown in Intercepted Call

    Irina Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian ground forces/ReutersThe Ukrainian defense ministry has released audio from a call that it claims captured two Russian officers lamenting the death of a top general and the collapse of its secure communications network in Ukraine.In the call—which has been verified by Bellingcat, the fact-checking group known for exposing Kremlin misinformation—two purported Russian FSB officers are heard discussing the death of a general killed in fighting near Khar

  • Russian tourists in Indonesia without cash as sanctions bite

    When Russian tourist Konstantin Ivanov tried to draw money from his home bank account at a cash machine on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, the transaction was blocked. Unprecedented sanctions against Russia's banks over its invasion of Ukraine are taking a toll on its citizens overseas, who have been left scrambling to find cash or turn to crypto transactions to get by. About 1,150 Russians entered Indonesia in January 2022, according to data from the statistics bureau.

  • Fox News hosts and reporter fought on air after Greg Gutfeld suggested the media is making Ukraine invasion look worse than it is

    Reporter Benjamin Hall took issue with Greg Gutfield, who claimed that reporters in Ukraine were exaggerating the scale of the catastrophe there.