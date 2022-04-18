Oil Jumps as Week Opens on Libyan Disruption, Russian Warning

Jake Lloyd-Smith
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as supplies from Libya were interrupted and Russia warned of the potential for record prices if more nations ban its energy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate rose toward $108 a barrel after rallying last week by the most in two months. Two Libyan ports have been forced to stop loading oil after protests against Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, with output halted at El Feel, a 65,000-barrel-a-day field. Crude’s market structure moved deeper into a bullish pattern, with Brent’s prompt spread back above $1 a barrel.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said if more nations banned Russian energy flows, prices may “significantly exceed” historic highs. The U.S. and U.K. have moved to bar crude from the country after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, and there’s pressure for the European Union to follow.

Oil has rallied this year in volatile trading as the war in Ukraine disrupted supplies in an already-tight global market. The surge spurred the U.S. and allies to announce the release of millions of barrels from strategic reserves to contain inflationary pressures. OPEC and its partners have declined to raise the pace at which they are restoring output shuttered during the pandemic.

In a weekend phone call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave a “positive assessment” of their efforts to stabilize the oil market, suggesting that no change in production policy is likely. The two nations lead the alliance that groups the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners, known as OPEC+.

Traders were also monitoring the impact of anti-virus curbs in China, which has ordered a slew of lockdowns including in Shanghai. While the commercial hub has plans to allow people to return to workplaces, there’s no firm timetable to do so. The city reported its first Covid-19 fatalities from the current outbreak.

Crude markets are backwardated, a bullish pattern marked by near-term prices above longer-dated ones. Brent’s prompt spread -- the gap between its two nearest contracts -- was $1.07 a barrel in backwardation, up from 21 cents a week ago.

Oil’s surge this year has been part of a wider advance in energy commodities that’s seen prices extend gains even as the outlook for global economic growth dims. On Monday, U.S. natural gas prices hit the highest level in more than 13 years as robust demand tests drillers’ ability to expand supplies.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Update: Mariupol ‘Basically Encircled’ Yet Hasn’t Fallen

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseUkraine Update: Mariupol ‘Basically Encircled’ Yet Hasn’t FallenBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndThe city of Mariupol hasn’t fallen but its defenders are encircled by Russian forces, Ukrainian officials said, hours after Kyiv warned of a possible naval land

  • USDA Identifies New Bird Flu Cases in Pennsylvania, Utah

    (Bloomberg) -- New cases of bird flu have been detected in a commercial chicken flock in Pennsylvania and a backyard flock in Utah, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Saturday, in what is one of the worst outbreaks in the country’s history.Most Read from BloombergHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseUkraine Update: Mariupol ‘Basically Encircled’ Yet Hasn’t FallenBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter

  • Two Libyan Ports Stop Loading Oil Amid Political Standoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseUkraine Update: Mariupol ‘Basically Encircled’ Yet Hasn’t FallenBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndTwo Libyan ports have been forced to stop loading oil after protests calling for Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah to step down spilled over into the OPEC memb

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for a Lower Open on Monday

    Heavy-hitters reporting earnings this week include Tesla, IBM, Netflix, and Snap, among the 67 total S&P 500 companies scheduled to report results.

  • Judge Rules Musk Go-Private Tweet False, Tesla Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shareholders suing over Elon Musk’s 2018 tweet about taking the company private said they won a key ruling in the run-up to a fraud trial with billions of dollars in damages at stake.Most Read from BloombergHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseUkraine Update: Mariupol ‘Basically Encircled’ Yet Hasn’t FallenBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says

  • Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership - official

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen handed the questionnaire to Zelenskiy during her visit to Kyiv on April 8th, pledging a speedier start to Ukraine's bid to become a member of the EU following Russia's invasion of the country. "Today, I can say that the document has been completed by the Ukrainian side," Zhovkva told the Ukrainian public broadcaster Sunday evening.

  • Nepal seeks overseas nationals' help to build up forex reserves amid economic woes

    Nepal is asking citizens living abroad to deposit funds in domestic banks as part of efforts to ensure the financial system has enough liquidity and to preserve foreign exchange reserves, finance minister Janardan Sharma said on Saturday. Speaking to Reuters, he denied Nepal was facing an economic crisis despite the impact of soaring commodity prices as the tourist industry, a key source of revenues, struggles to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic. Nepal, wedged between China and India, this month imposed curbs on luxury goods imports to rein in capital outflows.

  • Taxpayers Get Crypto Jolt in Otherwise Shockingly Normal Season

    (Bloomberg) -- The 2022 tax season, predicted by some to be a perfect storm, is coming to a close with barely a stiff wind.Most Read from BloombergHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseUkraine Update: Mariupol ‘Basically Encircled’ Yet Hasn’t FallenBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndFor the first time in three years, the scheduled dea

  • Jayson Tatum with a last basket of the period vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) with a last basket of the period vs the Brooklyn Nets, 04/17/2022

  • Putin’s Ruble Standoff With Europe Risks De Facto Gas Embargo

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union and Russia are at risk of triggering a de facto embargo on Russian gas after the bloc’s lawyers drafted a preliminary finding that the mechanism President Vladimir Putin is demanding for payment in rubles would violate EU sanctions.Most Read from BloombergHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseUkraine Update: Mariupol ‘Basically Encircled’ Yet Hasn’t FallenBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 201

  • Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of The Procter & Gamble Company ( NYSE:PG ) has announced that the dividend on 16th of May will be increased...

  • Will the Comanche 3 coal-fired power plant deliver electricity during a 2030 heat wave?

    Energy writer Allen Best thinks that if Comanche 3 were a car, it would have been relegated to the junkyard.

  • Full Austrian Chancellor: Putin ‘believes he is winning the war’ in Ukraine

    In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, the only European Union leader to meet with Putin since the invasion of Ukraine, discusses that ‘frank and tough’ conversation and whether this war has tested Austria’s official neutrality stance.

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.

  • Russia pushes Finland, Sweden into NATO’s arms

    Finland and Sweden appear to be edging closer to joining NATO, a move that leaders and experts see as the best way to confront Russia as it escalates its rhetoric on nuclear weapons. The conflict in Ukraine has forced the two Nordic nations to reconsider their absence from the alliance forged after World War II,…

  • Justin Bieber Pops Up Shirtless During Daniel Caesar’s Coachella Set for ‘Peaches’

    While Giveon is slated to perform Saturday at Coachella and is also featured on the 'Justice' single, the R&B singer didn't join Caesar & Bieber.

  • Ukraine asks G7 for $50 billion to cover budget shortfall

    Ukraine asks G7 for $50 billion to cover budget shortfall

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Watch: Jordan Spieth makes two eagles in first five holes Sunday at RBC

    Jordan Spieth’s third round at the RBC Heritage included a tough finish, but he made up for it, and then some, in the first five holes of Sunday’s final round.

  • Zelensky: ‘We must prepare’ for Russia to use nuclear weapons

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview that aired Sunday said that there is a “possibility” that Russian President Vladimir Putin will use chemical weapons in the war in Ukraine. Zelensky told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” from Ukraine, “We shouldn’t wait for the moment when Russia decides to use nuclear weapons​.​ ……