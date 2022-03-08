Oil Keeps Rising as Russian Invasion Reverberates Across Markets

(Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher above $121 a barrel after a wild open to the week as the U.S. considers a ban on Russian crude imports and global buyers continue to shun its shipments over the war in Ukraine.

The fallout has upended global commodity markets and driven prices of everything from wheat to nickel and gasoline higher, increasing inflationary pressure on the global economy. Oil futures have rallied to the highest level since 2008 and traders and banks are betting they will keep climbing.

Russian crude is becoming increasingly less welcome, with TotalEnergies SE saying its traders will no longer buy the nation’s oil and more offers lapsing without any bidders. Futures surged at the open Monday after the U.S. said it was considering the ban, though Germany said it has no plans to halt its supplies and South Korea is unlikely to join in energy sanctions.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC over the weekend that the White House is in “very active discussions” with Europe about a ban to tighten the economic squeeze on President Vladimir Putin, but most buyers are refusing to take it anyway, resulting in an embargo in all but name.

Surging oil prices and supply fears are also boosting fuel prices, with diesel futures in Europe and the U.S. touching the highest in decades. American pump prices are just cents away from an all-time high set 14 years ago.

Brent remains in deep backwardation, a bullish market structure where prompt contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones, highlighting tight supply. The global benchmark’s prompt spread was $4.34 a barrel on Monday, compared with $1.39 at the start of last month.

Some cracks are starting to show across oil markets as soaring costs begin to bite, with refiners across Asia considering cuts to crude processing as margins shrink. Freight rates have also surged, adding to increasing pressure on refiners that had just recovered from the pandemic.

